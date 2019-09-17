Benchling Launches New Products for Research Institutions and Biotech Startups to Accelerate Life Science Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling , the leading life sciences R&D cloud platform, today took a major step forward in democratizing access to its industry-leading data management and collaboration software by launching Benchling for Institutions and Benchling for Startups . The two new products are designed to advance major scientific discoveries where they happen most -- research institutions, universities, medical centers, and innovative startups -- giving these organizations access to a modern, cloud platform that frees them from busywork and helps them achieve results faster.

Academic institutions have become the main source of major breakthroughs in scientific techniques, such as CRISPR and next-generation sequencing. Biotech startups, meanwhile, are at the forefront of applying these techniques to develop life-changing products. With Benchling, organizations from academic institutions, to startups, to major enterprises can accelerate the pace at which they develop scientific breakthroughs, while minimizing time-consuming, antiquated processes. The Benchling platform enables scientists to manage the complexity of biology research and enhance collaboration across increasingly dispersed teams. And with their data and intellectual property in a modern, centralized platform, organizations can protect their discoveries, improve reproducibility, and back up business decisions with full scientific context.

Benchling for Institutions enables research organizations, universities and medical centers to offer Benchling to their research staff, delivering more efficient collaboration and empowering thousands of researchers to accelerate discovery. With Benchling, institutions can systematically protect and manage their intellectual property by centralizing recordkeeping, data tracking, and administration.

Benchling for Startups offers a core toolset from the Benchling platform for any early-stage life sciences research company at a dramatically reduced cost. Emerging biotechs can embrace good data management practices, ensure regulatory compliance, and back up pivotal early business decisions with data, all with the flexibility to scale their deployment as their company grows.

"Historically, academic institutions and biotech startups haven't had access to cutting-edge scientific tools and software," said Saji Wickramasekara, Benchling co-founder and CEO. "At Benchling, we've brought digital transformation to some of the world's leading pharma and biotech companies with our R&D cloud platform. With these new products, we're giving scientists at academic institutions and startups those same tools, so that they can advance the biology revolution and accelerate innovations – from CRISPR to lab-grown meat."

Since launching in 2012, Benchling has grown to become the most widely adopted life science R&D cloud software used by over 175,000 scientists worldwide. Replacing outdated pen and paper processes, Benchling offers unified R&D solutions purpose-built for life sciences, including Notebook, Molecular Biology, Registry, Inventory, and Request & Workflow Management. Benchling is trusted by the world's most renowned academic labs at Harvard, MIT, Stanford, and Berkeley, as well as by life science industry leaders such as Zoetis, Beam Therapeutics, Zymergen, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

"The work we're doing at Mammoth Biosciences grew out of academic research on CRISPR at the University of California, Berkeley," said James Broughton, Senior Scientist at Mammoth Biosciences. "Now, we're using that research to build the next generation of disease detection. Benchling is a key part of our strategy to scale our research and deliver on our innovations faster."

Benchling is the first R&D cloud platform powering the life science industry and helping the next generation of scientists make breakthrough discoveries faster than ever before. Benchling is used by scientists globally across the largest multinational pharmaceutical corporations, emerging biotechnology companies, and major research institutions.

