Benchling Welcomes Chief Financial Officer Ron Gill and Chief Revenue Officer Parm Uppal

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling, the R&D Cloud powering the biotechnology industry, today announced that Ron Gill will join the company as Chief Financial Officer and Parm Uppal as Chief Revenue Officer. Their experience scaling high-growth tech companies will be instrumental as demand for Benchling grows, fueled by biotech's transformation with AI and modern software.

Ron Gill was previously the CFO at NetSuite, where under his leadership, the company grew to nearly $1 billion in revenue. During his 30-year career, Gill has held financial positions with some of the world's largest technology companies, including SAP, Dell, and Sony. He currently holds board positions at HubSpot and Amplitude, and was most recently an operating partner at Lead Edge Capital. Gill has been an integral part of the Benchling journey, serving as board member since 2020 — a position he is stepping down from as he focuses on his role of CFO.

"Benchling is a world-changing company and I've long been deeply motivated by their mission to unlock the power of biotechnology," said Gill. "Having worked closely with Benchling's board and management over the last four years, I'm really excited to join the team and I could not be more bullish on the opportunity ahead of us."

Parm Uppal joins Benchling as Chief Revenue Officer to lead global sales. Uppal brings more than 20 years of sales experience, including six years as a sales leader at AppDynamics. Most recently, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Luminary Cloud and an advisor to Menlo Ventures.

"Benchling has made impressive progress in developing tools that win the hearts and minds of scientists. But it's clear that the company's biggest opportunities lie ahead," said Parm Uppal, Chief Revenue Officer at Benchling. "I look forward to driving Benchling's rapid global expansion and powering the next generation of scientists and innovators."

"Ron and Parm have invaluable experience, they've both worked to bring mission-critical technology to complex industries. Biotech is expanding what is possible with technology — leveraging AI and software to get better treatments to patients, faster," said Sajith Wickramasekara, co-founder and CEO of Benchling. "Benchling has the product and team to help realize this potential, and we are fortunate to have leaders like Ron and Parm joining our mission."

Over 200,000 scientists globally now use Benchling as their central source of truth for R&D for scientific data, analysis, and collaboration. In the past year, Benchling has reached the following milestones:

Large and growing customer base with expansion opportunity:

Surpassed 1,200 customers across more than 32 countries, including pioneering biotech companies ElevateBio, Shape Therapeutics, and Verve Therapeutics, and European innovators such as Cambrium, LabGenius, Servier, and Zealand Pharma.

More than half of the top 50 biopharma companies now use Benchling, including Gilead and Sanofi.

Drove innovation with AI-first biotech companies; recent customer success stories include Absci, Enveda Biosciences, Generate:Biomedicines, Hoxton Farms.

Continuous innovation with new product launches:

Launched Benchling Connect to connect, manage, and analyze instrument data at scale.

Launched Benchling Bioprocess, the only cloud-native solution for end-to-end, high-throughput process development, increasing operational efficiency and simplifying technology transfers into manufacturing.

Created new AI features and a beta program that bring AI directly into the scientific process, including: AI-assisted search, report generation, bioprocess and strain optimization, and molecular design.

Recognition as an innovative, high-growth technology company:

About Benchling

Benchling creates the software that powers the biotechnology industry, serving cutting-edge start-ups and more than half of the top 50 global biopharma companies. Over 200,000 scientists rely on the Benchling R&D Cloud as their central source of truth for scientific data, analysis, and collaboration. With software purpose-built for biology, Benchling is on a mission to unlock the power of biotechnology. To learn more, visit Benchling.com.

