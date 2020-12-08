Benchmark Bank chooses Input 1 as its technology provider to launch a new division, Benchmark Premium Finance

Leaning on its long-standing roots and relationships, Benchmark is excited to enter the premium finance market in the state of Texas. "Ensuring that our premium finance business meets the high standards we set for all of our operating divisions, we looked for a technology platform that was proven and secure, and would provide an exceptional and intuitive customer experience," said Turner Brown, President of Benchmark Premium Finance. "That's why we chose Input 1. After much due diligence, vetting different software platforms, it was clear to us that PBS is the superior premium finance system on the market. With Input 1's track record of success and their attention to detail, we know we have what we need for substantial growth."

"Input 1 is elated to work with Benchmark Premium Finance, and we look forward to being an important part of their growth," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and CSMO of Input 1. "After meeting with Turner and his team, we understood their vision. We understood their high standards. Benchmark builds relationships and we knew that the right solution had to help them do that. Our team of developers and business analysts ensure that our clients get the most out of PBS's configurability and their clients get a fabulous experience. Our team is excited to be a part of Benchmark's expansion."

About Benchmark Premium Finance

Benchmark Premium Finance, LLC, a subsidiary of Benchmark Bank and established in 2020, is focused on providing customer-oriented service and customizable premium financing options in the Texas market. Benchmark Bank is a true community bank established in 1964 to serve our community and customers, and that's the knowledge and mindset we are bringing into Benchmark Premium Finance. We see a need for a local premium finance company to provide exceptional care and service to local agents and business owners.

About Input 1

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment services provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

