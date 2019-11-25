Benchmark Business Solutions Selected as a 2019 ENX Magazine Elite Dealer

Benchmark will receive the ENX Magazine Elite Dealer award for a second consecutive year. Benchmark has also been named the #1 Xerox sales agency for copiers and laser printers in the nation six times over the past eight years. In 2018, Xerox named Benchmark the #1 Year-Over-Year Growth Premier Agent Dealer in the nation. In 2017, Xerox also named Benchmark one of the first managed print services elite accredited partners.

Benchmark was established in 1994 in Lubbock, Texas. The original vision for Benchmark was to become the vendor of choice for document related solutions. Twenty-five years later, Benchmark has grown to more than 80 employees covering 12 locations, while serving over 2,000 customers across the Southwestern United States.

Benchmark was a 2017 recipient of the Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau Serving North Central Texas. In 2016, the company was recognized as a third-time recipient of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Blue Ribbon Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award. In 2014, Benchmark received Xerox's Managed Print Services Execution and Performance Award. In addition, they were honored with the State of Texas Small Business Award in 2013.

"Benchmark is honored to be named an elite dealer again for the year of 2019," says President Jeff Horn. "Our team is very much a family. We pride ourselves on being built on seven core principles, one of which is Community Impact. It takes all members of our team to earn this prestigious title and we're grateful to our customers who give us the opportunity to serve."

ENX Magazine selected this year's winners based on several criteria, including marketing prowess, digital transformation, leadership, work environment, technology, customer service and charitable endeavors.

"In our eyes, an Elite Dealer makes a concerted effort to produce a winning experience for not just its clients, but its employees and vendors as well," said Susan Neimes, managing editor of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging. "A defined corporate culture and a willingness to embrace new technologies—and share them with their customer base—also goes a long way. There's no one ingredient behind an Elite Dealer—it's a confluence of many factors that lifts these performers above the rest."

About ENX Magazine

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 26th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights. With a monthly circulation of more than 27,000 hard copies, ENX Magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for office technology industry professionals.

The magazine also publishes ENX The Week In Imaging, a weekly e-newsletter that provides news, profiles, technology and business updates, along with blogs from some of the industry's most prominent players.

About Benchmark Business Solutions

Benchmark Business Solutions was founded in 1994 and is the largest Xerox Platinum Dealer in Texas and New Mexico offering Xerox office equipment and managed print services.

Benchmark has grown to support an area that stretches across more than 100 counties in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Iowa with offices in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, El Paso, Lubbock, Marble Falls, Omaha, San Antonio, Stephenville, Snyder, Roswell, and Wichita Falls.

Benchmark's leadership team has more than 60 years of office technology industry experience. Benchmark's marketplace strength is derived from a dedicated group of more than 80 sales, service and administrative professionals.

For more information about Benchmark's equipment and managed print services, visit www.benchmarkyouroffice.com.

