Benchmark Celebrates Grand Opening of New Precision Technologies Facility in Mesa, Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today celebrated the grand opening of its new Precision Technologies facility in Mesa, Arizona. The facility is designed to provide a number of key engineering and manufacturing solution services, most notably supporting the production of semiconductor capital equipment building blocks and solutions. Benchmark intends to invest roughly $20 million into capabilities and technology at the new facility, in addition to hiring 100 people to support this facility as the company ramps up with customers.

"Benchmark is a key solution partner to the capital equipment market worldwide and this new facility will enable us to support our customers in the U.S. and across the globe with next generation manufacturing and engineering solutions," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. "The investments we're making to serve these customers will be critical to meeting the increasing demand for semiconductor capital equipment, especially with the growth in demand for semiconductors and new domestic fabs being built supported by the CHIPS Act incentives."

Benchmark celebrated the grand opening alongside Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Mesa Mayor John Giles, ACA President and CEO Sandra Watson, Benchmark customers, and Arizona dignitaries across the technology and economic development sectors who have been critical to Benchmark's expansion in Arizona.

"We are proud to celebrate the grand opening of Benchmark's new facility alongside the best and brightest technology leaders in Arizona," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "Since joining Arizona's thriving technology community, Benchmark has been an incredible partner, creating skilled jobs and advancing Arizona's innovation reputation. We look forward to seeing the great work done here at Benchmark Mesa to further enhance our growing semiconductor industry."

Benchmark is expanding its footprint in Arizona and bringing the new facility online today. The facility significantly expands the existing cleanroom capacity across its Precision Technologies group with additional opportunity for the vertical integration of key processes. These processes will include unique metal joining applications such as TIG welding and electron beam welding, precision cleaning and other chemical finishes. The expanded capacity will also bring new job opportunities in the region to support the growth of the industries Benchmark serves.

"Because of years of hard work and targeted investments at the local, state, and federal level, Arizona is well positioned to continue to lead our country in advanced manufacturing," Rep. Greg Stanton said. "There's no better example than Benchmark expanding their operations here in the East Valley. This new cutting-edge facility will help us take control of our semiconductor supply chains, protect our national security, and create good-paying jobs here at home."

"There is a significant amount of momentum for the semiconductor industry in Arizona and Mesa is a big part of that story," said Mesa Mayor John Giles. "The expanding footprint of Benchmark into Mesa further solidifies our city's role in helping to supply the Valley's growing semiconductor industry."

Benchmark retains one of the largest U.S. electronics manufacturing footprints, with major production facilities in California, Minnesota, Alabama, New Hampshire, and Arizona. In addition to its global headquarters in Tempe, the company now boasts three other manufacturing facilities in the valley including Phoenix, Tempe, and now Mesa. The company's manufacturing services, and global footprint are closely aligned to the semiconductor industry's geographic needs and facilitate the ability for customers to meet the rising demand. Benchmark's strategic investments in facilities, capabilities, and technologies also enhance engineering and manufacturing solutions close to the point of consumption for the U.S., European, and Asian markets.

"Today's exciting grand opening represents Benchmark's third since relocating its headquarters to Arizona in 2017," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "With a global reputation for excellence, Benchmark Electronics' state-of-the-art operations will further enhance Mesa's vibrant technology industry and shows once again that Arizona is the nation's leading destination for advanced manufacturing."

