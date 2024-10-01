Benchmark Data Suite and QB Business Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Dealership Analytics and Operational Efficiency

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Data Suite, the industry leader in automotive data solutions for actionable decision-making, and QB Business Solutions, a leader in Warranty Reimbursement, Warranty Claims Processing, and Dealer Analytics, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering enhanced value to automotive dealerships. Together, the two companies will provide a seamless, data-driven solution that optimizes dealership operations from both the front and back of the house.

Benchmark Data Suite is known for its powerful, integrated platform that equips dealerships with real-time insights to make data-driven decisions across their entire sales chain. Their user-friendly platform provides independent views of dealership performance, helping dealers streamline their decision-making processes.

With over 75 years of combined automotive industry experience, and a track record of achieving industry-leading results, QB Business Solutions is a trusted partner for dealerships looking to optimize their Fixed Operations for Parts and Labor.

Strategic Partnership Overview

The partnership between Benchmark Data Suite and QB Business Solutions will be able to bring together complementary strengths to deliver a unified solution for dealerships:

Comprehensive Data Integration : When combining Benchmark's advanced sales analytics with QB Business Solutions' expertise in warranty and service data, it provides dealerships with a full operational view, optimizing performance across their Parts and Service Departments.





: When combining Benchmark's advanced sales analytics with QB Business Solutions' expertise in warranty and service data, it provides dealerships with a full operational view, optimizing performance across their Parts and Service Departments. Seamless Operational Efficiency : Dealerships can benefit from a single touchpoint for managing data and processes, reducing bottlenecks and enabling real-time insights for smarter decision-making.





: Dealerships can benefit from a single touchpoint for managing data and processes, reducing bottlenecks and enabling real-time insights for smarter decision-making. Complete Service Solutions : Benchmark focuses on sales and operational metrics, while QB Business Solutions excels in Warranty Claims and Reimbursement for Parts and Labor, which when used together can offer dealerships a fully integrated, data-driven platform.





: Benchmark focuses on sales and operational metrics, while QB Business Solutions excels in Warranty Claims and Reimbursement for Parts and Labor, which when used together can offer dealerships a fully integrated, data-driven platform. Maximized Profitability : Tools like the Exclusive Parts Calculator and Predictive Analytics empower dealerships to optimize pricing, improve labor grid utilization, and uncover hidden revenue opportunities.





: Tools like the Exclusive Parts Calculator and Predictive Analytics empower dealerships to optimize pricing, improve labor grid utilization, and uncover hidden revenue opportunities. Enhanced Efficiency Metrics : Real-time performance tracking across sales and service departments can help dealerships pinpoint inefficiencies, streamline operations, and improve customer satisfaction.





: Real-time performance tracking across sales and service departments can help dealerships pinpoint inefficiencies, streamline operations, and improve customer satisfaction. Tailored Solutions for Growth: Customized analytics solutions meet the unique needs of each dealership, keeping them ahead of market trends and positioning service departments for long-term success.

Dan Trinidad, CEO of Benchmark Data Suite, commented on the partnership, "QB Business Solutions is an ideal partner for Benchmark because of their unparalleled expertise in warranty for both the Parts and Service departments. By integrating our analytics with their cutting-edge solutions, we can provide dealerships with a comprehensive, all-encompassing platform that enhances operational efficiency and boosts profitability. Together, we are positioned to drive long-term success for our clients."

Thomas Hall, VP of QB Business Solutions, added, "This partnership allows us to leverage Benchmark's advanced data solutions to take our analytics capabilities to the next level. We are excited to offer dealerships a fully integrated solution that helps them make smarter, faster decisions and maintain a competitive edge in the market focused on Fixed Operations."

For more information on this partnership, and additional Benchmark Data Suite solutions, please visit https://www.benchmarktm.com/

About Benchmark Data Suite

Benchmark Data Suite provides a comprehensive suite of software solutions designed to empower automotive dealerships. Our platform includes a user-friendly executive dashboard that offers real-time data analysis and reporting across multiple dealership areas, including digital marketing, inventory retailing, lead handling, sales performance, and finance performance. We also offer consulting services to help dealerships leverage data-driven insights for enhanced decision-making and profitability. For more information on Benchmark Data Suite, please visit www.benchmarktm.com.

About QB Business Solutions

With over 75 years of combined industry expertise, QB Business Solutions stands at the forefront of Warranty Reimbursement, Warranty Claims Processing, and Dealer Analytics. Known for exceptional reimbursement approval rates and warranty claims results, combined with cutting-edge data solutions, QB Business Solutions empowers dealerships to streamline operations, maximize profitability, and drive sustainable growth across all facets of their Fixed Operations.

