Benchmark Data Suite Unveils Cutting-Edge Benchmark Alert System for Dealerships

Innovative system delivers real-time, actionable insights to enhance dealership performance and accountability

CHICAGO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Data Suite, the industry leader in automotive solutions for actionable decision-making across dealerships, proudly announces the launch of the Benchmark Alert System. This state-of-the-art feature empowers dealers by leveraging their data when it matters most, enabling immediate performance improvements through real-time, actionable insights provided via weekly alerts.

Offering a transformative approach to dealership management by pinpointing areas of underperformance down to the individual level, the groundbreaking Benchmark Alert System provides transparency and drives accountability. Dealerships are empowered to make informed, data-driven decisions that positively impact performance in real-time. For larger auto groups, the system features a group view, presenting an accurate and comprehensive display of all dealership data in one centralized location.

Key Features of the Benchmark Alert System:

Real-Time Alerts: Dealers receive weekly alerts that highlight areas of underperformance, allowing them to address issues promptly.





Granular Insights: The system provides detailed metrics, such as individual sales representatives' "Up to Demo" and "Up to Write Up" percentages compared to store averages, helping managers identify specific areas for improvement.





Accountability and Transparency: Dealers can assign an "Owner" to each alert, ensuring tasks are assigned, communicated, and resolved efficiently. The dashboard provides full visibility of both open and completed alerts.





: Dealers can assign an "Owner" to each alert, ensuring tasks are assigned, communicated, and resolved efficiently. The dashboard provides full visibility of both open and completed alerts. Auto Group View: This feature allows auto groups to view accurate and comprehensive data for all their dealerships on one centralized dashboard. It saves significant time, energy, and money for executive teams by presenting cleansed, apples-to-apples data and pre-made reports.

"The Benchmark Alert System is designed to deliver transparency and drive accountability, allowing dealerships to make data-driven decisions that positively impact performance in real-time," said Dan Trinidad, Founder & CEO of Benchmark Data Suite. "This innovative feature is a game-changer for dealerships looking to optimize their operations and enhance overall performance."

For more information on these new features and the entire suite of Benchmark actionable decision-making solutions, please visit www.benchmarktm.com .

About Benchmark Data Suite:

Benchmark Data Suite provides a comprehensive suite of software solutions designed to empower automotive dealerships. Our platform includes a user-friendly executive dashboard that offers real-time data analysis and reporting across multiple dealership areas, including digital marketing, inventory retailing, lead handling, sales performance, and finance performance. We also offer consulting services to help dealerships leverage data-driven insights for enhanced decision-making and profitability. For more information on Benchmark Data Suite, please visit www.benchmarktm.com.

