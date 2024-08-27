Benchmark Data Suite Unveils Innovative Auto Group Feature: Empowering Dealers with Real-time, Actionable Data at their Fingertips

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Data Suite, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for the automotive industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new Group View feature, designed to streamline auto group meetings at the end of each month and for individual dealerships looking for the same valuable information they would receive as a part of a Dealer 20 group. This groundbreaking tool is set to transform how dealerships manage, analyze, and act on their data, offering unparalleled accuracy, efficiency, and actionable insights.

The New Standard in Dealership Data Management

The automotive industry has long grappled with the inefficiencies of traditional data management methods. Benchmark Data Suite's Group View feature addresses these challenges head-on, providing a modern, streamlined solution that enhances both operational performance and decision-making.

"Dealerships have been stuck in a cycle of delayed, inaccurate, and often overwhelming data," said Dan Trinidad, Founder & CEO at Benchmark Data Suite. "With our Group View feature, we're shifting the paradigm to offer real-time, accurate data that not only saves time and money but also drives meaningful improvements across the board."

Key Benefits of Benchmark Data Suite's Group View

Real-Time, Accurate Data: Unlike traditional methods that rely on outdated and inconsistent data, Group View provides daily, accurate reports, ensuring access to real-time information, with data aggregated and cleansed consistently for precise, apples-to-apples comparisons. Multi-Group Participation: Dealerships can now belong to multiple groups without incurring additional costs, allowing for broader benchmarking and collaborative opportunities, enhancing the value of data-driven decisions. Cost and Time Efficiency: Group View eliminates the need for costly and time-consuming travel, lodging, and meeting expenses. By bringing everything online, dealerships can save valuable resources while still accessing top-tier data insights. Proactive Alerts: The built-in alert system notifies dealerships immediately when there's an issue, pinpointing exactly where to look and how to address it. This proactive approach enables real-time adjustments, helping to mitigate potential issues before they escalate. Expert-Led Virtual Meetings: Benchmark hosts monthly virtual meetings moderated by industry experts. These sessions translate data into actionable tasks, providing dealerships with the guidance needed to resolve challenges and enhance performance. Affordable and Comprehensive: At just $299 per month, Group View offers a comprehensive solution that significantly undercuts the cost and inefficiency of traditional methods, making it accessible to dealerships of all sizes.

Benchmark Data Suite's Group View feature marks a significant advancement, providing a solution that delivers more accurate and timely data while being far more efficient and cost-effective. By offering real-time insights and streamlining processes, Group View equips dealerships with the tools they need to stay competitive and make informed decisions that drive success.

About Benchmark Data Suite:

Benchmark Data Suite provides a comprehensive suite of software solutions designed to empower automotive dealerships. Our platform includes a user-friendly executive dashboard that offers real-time data analysis and reporting across multiple dealership areas, including digital marketing, inventory retailing, lead handling, sales performance, and finance performance. We also offer consulting services to help dealerships leverage data-driven insights for enhanced decision-making and profitability.For more information on Benchmark Data Suite, please visit www.benchmarktm.com.

SOURCE Benchmark Data Suite