BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Jun 10, 2024, 16:07 ET

Second quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.165 per share

TEMPE, Ariz., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on July 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

