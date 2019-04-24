Benchmark Electronics Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

TEMPE, Ariz., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.





Three Months Ended



Mar 31,



Dec 31,

Mar 31, In millions, except EPS 2019



2018

2018 Net sales $603



$657

$608 Net income (loss)(1) $14



$28

($24) Net income – non-GAAP(2) $13



$18

$20 Diluted EPS(1) $0.34



$0.64

($0.49) Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(2) $0.33



$0.41

$0.41















Operating margin 2.7%



2.3%

3.0% Operating margin – non-GAAP(2) 2.9%



3.2%

3.7%



(1) Includes $40 million ($0.82 per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2018 of foreign withholding taxes and state tax expense of repatriation of foreign cash to US parent company.

(2) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO stated, "We delivered a solid first quarter with revenue and earnings in line with our expectations. Revenues were up year-over-year in our targeted A&D, Medical, and Telecommunications markets and non-GAAP gross margins increased 40 bps sequentially to 8.8%."

"Since joining Benchmark Electronics, I have visited several of our facilities and have experienced first-hand our unique and differentiated capabilities. I am excited by the talent of our employees across the business and the dedication they bring to solving our customers' most challenging problems. Our advanced design and manufacturing services as well as technology solutions provide a strong foundation for innovation and industry excellence as we enable our customers' new product ideas. Looking ahead, we remain focused on capturing opportunities to grow our revenue, expand our operating margins, and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,



2019

2018

2018













Accounts receivable days

61

64

59 Contract asset days

23

19

22 Inventory days

52

46

50 Accounts payable days

(61)

(63)

(60) Customer deposits

(3)

(4)

(3)



72

62

68

First Quarter 2019 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.







Mar 31,





Dec 31,





Mar 31,



Higher-Value Markets

2019





2018



2018 Industrials $ 116

20 %

$ 121

18 %

$ 125

20 % A&D

104

17





105

16





98

16

Medical

103

17





104

16





97

16

Test & Instrumentation

66

11





70

11





102

17





$ 389

65 %

$ 400

61 %

$ 422

69 %

















































































Mar 31,





Dec 31,





Mar 31,



Traditional Markets

2019





2018



2018 Computing $ 124

21 %

$ 171

26 %

$ 103

17 % Telecommunications

90

14





86

13





83

14





$ 214

35 %

$ 257

39 %

$ 186

31 %

Total $ 603

100 %

$ 657

100 %

$ 608

100 %

Higher-value markets were down 8% year-over-year from softer demand in Test & Instrumentation (primarily semi-capital equipment). Traditional market revenues were up 14% year-over-year primarily from higher Computing revenues.

First Quarter 2019 Bookings Update

New program bookings of $161 million at the midpoint of projected annualized revenue.

at the midpoint of projected annualized revenue. 20 engineering awards supporting early engagement opportunities.

34 manufacturing wins across all market sectors.

The Company projects that new program bookings for the first quarter will result in annualized revenue of $134 to $188 million when fully launched in the next 12-24 months, medical up to 36 months.

Second Quarter 2019 Outlook

Revenue between $555 - $585 million .

- . Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.15 - $0.25 .

- . Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.28 - $0.36 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles).

First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Details

A conference call hosted by Benchmark management will be held today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook. This call will be broadcast via the internet and may be accessed by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark is a worldwide provider of innovative product design, engineering services, technology solutions and advanced manufacturing services. From initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services, Benchmark has been providing integrated services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers since 1979. Today, Benchmark proudly serves the following industries: aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, test and instrumentation, next-generation telecommunications and high-end computing. Benchmark's global operations network includes facilities in eight countries and common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "predict" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: guidance for 2019 results; projected annual revenues resulting from new program bookings; statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow; and Benchmark's business and growth strategies and expected growth and performance. Although Benchmark believes these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Item 1A, "Risk Factors", of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and it assumes no obligation to update them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain financial measures that exclude items and therefore are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. Management discloses non-GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. Management uses non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. The Company's non-GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non-GAAP information used by other companies. Non-GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





































Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,





2019

2018

2018











Income from operations (GAAP) $ 16,087 $ 15,265 $ 17,967 Restructuring charges and other costs

1,576

3,527

2,235 Customer recovery

(2,742)

(113)

(341) Amortization of intangible assets

2,367

2,384

2,366 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 17,288 $ 21,063 $ 22,227















Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 53,800 $ 55,199 $ 58,318 Customer recovery

(1,024)

(113)

(341) Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 52,776 $ 55,086 $ 57,977















Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 13,773 $ 27,716 $ (23,641) Restructuring charges and other costs

1,576

3,527

2,235 Customer recovery

(2,742)

(113)

(341) Amortization of intangible assets

2,367

2,384

2,366 Settlement

(1,836)

-

- Income tax adjustments(1)

206

(1,050)

(818) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(2)

-

(14,529)

40,114 Non-GAAP net income $ 13,344 $ 17,935 $ 19,915















Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.34 $ 0.64 $ (0.49)

Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.33 $ 0.41 $ 0.41















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings (loss) per share:













Diluted (GAAP)

40,853

43,229

48,517

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

40,853

43,229

48,837





(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.



(2) This amount represents the impact of repatriating foreign earnings from our foreign jurisdictions to the U.S., offset by available U.S. foreign tax credits, and a non-recurring tax true-up benefit as a result of finalizing our federal and state income tax accounting for the U.S. transitions toll tax from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended





March 31,



2019

2018









Sales $ 602,820 $ 608,136 Cost of sales

549,020

549,818

Gross profit

53,800

58,318 Selling, general and administrative expenses

33,770

35,750 Amortization of intangible assets

2,367

2,366 Restructuring charges and other costs

1,576

2,235

Income from operations

16,087

17,967 Interest expense

(1,609)

(2,428) Interest income

1,297

1,933 Other income, net

1,604

43

Income before income taxes

17,379

17,515 Income tax expense

3,606

41,156

Net income (loss) $ 13,773 $ (23,641)











Earnings (loss) per share:









Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.49)

Diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.49)











Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings (loss) per share:









Basic

40,630

48,517

Diluted

40,853

48,517

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)











March 31,

December 31,











2019



2018



















Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 395,316

$ 458,102



Accounts receivable, net

405,358



468,161



Contract assets

157,025



140,082



Inventories

315,563



309,975



Other current assets

24,667



27,230







Total current assets

1,297,929



1,403,550

Property, plant and equipment, net

203,796



210,954

Operating lease right-of-use assets

81,159



-

Goodwill and other, net

286,046



285,279







Total assets $ 1,868,930

$ 1,899,783



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:













Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 8,706

$ 6,793



Accounts payable

371,732



422,053



Accrued liabilities

109,798



108,313







Total current liabilities

490,236



537,159

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments

145,205



147,277

Operating lease liabilities

70,859



-

Other long-term liabilities

83,905



83,122

Shareholders' equity

1,078,725



1,132,225







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,868,930

$ 1,899,783

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)































Three Months Ended











March 31,











2019



2018



















Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss) $ 13,773

$ (23,641)

Depreciation and amortization

12,172



12,384

Stock-based compensation expense

2,772



2,870

Accounts receivable, net

64,176



33,419

Contract assets

(16,943)



(1,127)

Inventories

(5,862)



(38,210)

Accounts payable

(45,914)



2,337

Other changes in working capital and other, net

(7,760)



36,498



Net cash provided by operations

16,414



24,530













Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(10,074)



(20,877)

Other investing activities, net

(97)



(122)



Net cash used in investing activities

(10,171)



(20,999)



















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases

(61,080)



(58,381)

Equity forward contract related to accelerated share repurchase

-



(10,000)

Net debt activity

(274)



(4,551)

Other financing activities, net

(7,160)



2,316



Net cash used in financing activities

(68,514)



(70,616) Effect of exchange rate changes

(515)



866 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(62,786)



(66,219)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

458,102



742,546

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 395,316

$ 676,327

