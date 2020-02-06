Benchmark Electronics Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. As previously reported, 2019 results were impacted by the ransomware incident in the fourth quarter.





Three Months Ended



Dec 31,



Sep 30,

Dec 31, In millions, except EPS 2019



2019

2018 Sales $508



$555

$657 Net income (loss) $(7)



$7

$28 Net income – non-GAAP(1) $10



$14

$18 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(0.19)



$0.19

$0.64 Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1) $0.27



$0.36

$0.41 Operating margin (1.8)%



1.8%

2.3% Operating margin – non-GAAP(1) 2.6%



3.2%

3.2%





Twelve Months Ended



Dec 31,



Dec 31, In millions, except EPS 2019



2018 Net sales $2,268



$2,566 Net income $23



$23 Net income – non-GAAP(1) $51



$68 Diluted EPS $0.60



$0.49 Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1) $1.32



$1.45 Operating margin 1.3%



2.3% Operating margin – non-GAAP(1) 3.0%



3.1%





(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO stated, "As we enter 2020, we continue to see momentum in our higher-value markets: Aerospace & Defense (A&D), Medical and Semi-Cap markets are each expected to grow 10% year-over-year. With these increases, we expect the higher value markets mix to approach 80% of our revenue for the year."

Benck stated, "Additionally, we generated over $50 million of free cash flow and returned over $140 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2019. We expect operating cash flows in 2020 to be between $70 million and $90 million and provide further opportunities to return capital to our shareholders."

"Our key strategic focus will underpin how we are creating a better Benchmark and it all starts with our focus on the customer. We are changing the relationships with our customers by delivering incremental value through our expanded set of services and differentiated technology. We are also attracting new customers that are seeking us out based on our unique capabilities and broad solutions portfolio as they look to outsource more work to a strategic partner like Benchmark."

Cash Conversion Cycle

















































Dec 31,





Sep 30,





Dec 31,





2019





2019





2018



















Accounts receivable days

57





56





64

Contract asset days

29





26





19

Inventory days

61





57





46

Accounts payable days

(59)





(53)





(63)

Customer deposits

(7)





(7)





(4)

Cash Conversion Cycle days

81





79





62



With the completion of the legacy computing contract, the cash conversion cycle days increased as expected.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.







Dec 31,





Sep 30,





Dec 31,



Higher-Value Markets

2019





2019



2018 Industrials $ 107

21 %

$ 115

21 %

$ 121

18 % A&D

106

21





115

21





105

16

Medical

103

20





128

23





104

16

Semi-Cap

81

16





68

12





70

11





$ 397

78 %

$ 426

77 %

$ 400

61 %

















































































Dec 31,





Sep 30,





Dec 31,



Traditional Markets

2019





2019



2018 Computing $ 45

9 %

$ 59

11 %

$ 171

26 % Telecommunications

66

13





70

12





86

13





$ 111

22 %

$ 129

23 %

$ 257

39 %

Total $ 508

100 %

$ 555

100 %

$ 657

100 %

Overall, revenues during the fourth quarter were down due to the impact of the ransomware incident, although revenues from Semi-Cap were up quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. Traditional market revenues were down 57% year-over-year primarily from our exit of the legacy computing contract.

First Quarter 2020 Outlook

Revenue between $530 - $570 million

- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.22 - $0.28

- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.32 - $0.38 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $1.5 million to $2.5 million in the first quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $2.4 million in the first quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2019 and CY2019 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Thursday, February 13, 2020 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "could" "predict" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, guidance for first quarter 2020 results; statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, and expected revenue mix; and Benchmark's business and growth strategies. Although Benchmark believes these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Part 1, Item 1A, "Risk Factors", of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and it assumes no obligation to update them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries





























Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)



































Three Months Ended



Year Ended







Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Dec 31,



Dec 31,







2019

2019

2018



2019

2018





















Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ (9,281) $ 9,798 $ 15,265

$ 28,545 $ 58,538

Restructuring charges and other costs

2,268

5,843

3,527



13,101

9,365

Ransomware incident related costs, net

7,681

-

-



7,681

-

Settlement

(773)

-

-



-

-

Customer insolvency (recovery)

11,036

-

(113)



8,278

2,511

Amortization of intangible assets

2,366

2,367

2,384



9,461

9,485

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 13,297 $ 18,008 $ 21,063

$ 67,066 $ 79,899





























Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 40,725 $ 52,883 $ 55,199

$ 200,406 $ 220,593

Settlement

(773)

-

-



-

-

Customer insolvency (recovery)

967

-

(113)



(73)

797

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 40,919 $ 52,883 $ 55,086

$ 200,333 $ 221,390





























Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (6,931) $ 7,136 $ 27,716

$ 23,425 $ 22,817

Restructuring charges and other costs

2,268

6,168

3,527



13,426

9,365

Ransomware incident related costs, net

7,681

-

-



7,681

-

Customer insolvency (recovery)

11,036

-

(113)



8,278

2,511

Amortization of intangible assets

2,366

2,367

2,384



9,461

9,485

Settlements

(773)

(83)

-



(3,021)

-

Refinancing of credit facilities

-

-

-



-

1,982

Income tax adjustments(1)

(5,385)

(1,879)

(1,050)



(8,095)

(4,592)

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(2)

-

-

(14,529)



-

26,008

Non-GAAP net income $ 10,262 $ 13,709 $ 17,935

$ 51,155 $ 67,576





























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

























Diluted (GAAP) $ (0.19) $ 0.19 $ 0.64

$ 0.60 $ 0.49



Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.27 $ 0.36 $ 0.41

$ 1.32 $ 1.45





























Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings (loss) per share:

























Diluted (GAAP)

36,928

37,645

43,229



38,763

46,655



Diluted (Non-GAAP)

37,374

37,645

43,229



38,763

46,655







(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates. (2) This amount represents the impact of repatriating foreign earnings from our foreign jurisdictions to the U.S., offset by available U.S. foreign tax credits, and a non-recurring tax true-up benefit as a result of finalizing our federal and state income tax accounting for the U.S. transitions toll tax from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,



2019

2018



2019

2018

















Sales $ 508,444 $ 657,050

$ 2,268,095 $ 2,566,465 Cost of sales

467,719

601,851



2,067,689

2,345,872

Gross profit

40,725

55,199



200,406

220,593 Selling, general and administrative expenses

37,691

34,023



141,618

143,205 Amortization of intangible assets

2,366

2,384



9,461

9,485 Restructuring charges and other costs

2,268

3,527



13,101

9,365 Ransomware incident related costs, net

7,681

-



7,681

-

Income (loss) from operations

(9,281)

15,265



28,545

58,538 Interest expense

(1,650)

(1,930)



(6,664)

(10,473) Interest income

745

1,651



3,829

6,848 Other income (expense), net

(717)

(199)



1,559

628

Income (loss) before income taxes

(10,903)

14,787



27,269

55,541 Income tax expense

(3,972)

(12,929)



3,844

32,724

Net income (loss) $ (6,931) $ 27,716

$ 23,425 $ 22,817





















Earnings (loss) per share:



















Basic $ (0.19) $ 0.64

$ 0.61 $ 0.49

Diluted $ (0.19) $ 0.64

$ 0.60 $ 0.49





















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating

















earnings (loss) per share:

















Basic

36,928

43,120



38,338

46,332

Diluted

36,928

43,229



38,763

46,655

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)











December 31,



December 31,











2019



2018



















Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 363,956

$ 458,102



Accounts receivable, net

324,424



468,161



Contract assets

161,061



140,082



Inventories

314,956



309,975



Other current assets

30,685



27,230







Total current assets

1,195,082



1,403,550

Property, plant and equipment, net

205,819



210,954

Operating lease right-of-use assets

76,859



-

Goodwill and other, net

282,114



285,279







Total assets $ 1,759,874

$ 1,899,783



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:













Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 8,825

$ 6,793



Accounts payable

302,994



422,053



Accrued liabilities

147,426



108,313







Total current liabilities

459,245



537,159

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments

138,912



147,277

Operating lease liabilities

67,898



-

Other long-term liabilities

78,987



83,122

Shareholders' equity

1,014,832



1,132,225







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,759,874

$ 1,899,783

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)































Year Ended











December 31,











2019



2018



















Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income $ 23,425

$ 22,817

Depreciation and amortization

48,427



51,839

Stock-based compensation expense

10,194



10,089

Accounts receivable, net

134,926



(33,952)

Contract assets

(20,979)



6,414

Inventories

(5,238)



(43,264)

Accounts payable

(121,860)



61,391

Other changes in working capital and other, net

24,241



1,353



Net cash provided by operations

93,136



76,687













Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(35,118)



(66,732)

Other investing activities, net

255



(2,117)



Net cash used in investing activities

(34,863)



(68,849)



















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases

(122,110)



(211,858)

Net debt activity

(6,794)



(58,024)

Other financing activities, net

(23,933)



(21,085)



Net cash used in financing activities

(152,837)



(290,967)



















Effect of exchange rate changes

418



(1,315) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(94,146)



(284,444)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

458,102



742,546

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 363,956

$ 458,102





















SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bench.com

