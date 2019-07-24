Benchmark Electronics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

TEMPE, Ariz., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Three Months Ended



Jun 30,



Mar 31,

Jun 30, In millions, except EPS 2019



2019

2018 Sales $602



$603

$661 Net income $9



$14

$11 Net income – non-GAAP(1) $14



$13

$14 Diluted EPS $0.24



$0.34

$0.23 Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1) $0.36



$0.33

$0.30















Operating margin 2.0%



2.7%

2.2% Operating margin – non-GAAP(1) 3.1%



2.9%

2.7%





(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO stated, "We delivered solid results in the quarter reflecting both year-over-year and sequential non-GAAP operating margin growth. More importantly, non-GAAP gross margins were over 10% excluding our legacy computing contract revenue, which reflects the potential leverage in our model with an improving portfolio. We also refined our strategic priorities for the coming year and we made progress on these initiatives in the quarter."

Benck continued, "I am excited about the recent executive leadership additions of our Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Crawford and Chief Human Resources Officer, Rhonda Turner. Their broad experience and previous accomplishments position them both to meaningfully contribute to the next phase of growth for Benchmark. After visiting most of our sites, and engagement with many of our large customers since I joined in March, I am even more energized about our future opportunities and the incremental value we can bring to our customers as an innovation conduit and strategic partner."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Jun 30,





Mar 31,





Jun 30,





2019





2019





2018



















Accounts receivable days

54





61





61

Contract asset days

23





23





20

Inventory days

52





52





47

Accounts payable days

(61)





(61)





(57)

Customer deposits

(3)





(3)





(2)





65





72





69



Second Quarter 2019 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.







Jun 30,





Mar 31,





Jun 30,



Higher-Value Markets

2019





2019



2018 Industrials $ 115

19 %

$ 116

20 %

$ 118

18 % A&D

107

18





104

17





100

15

Medical

114

19





103

17





97

15

Semi-Cap

63

10





66

11





106

16





$ 399

66 %

$ 389

65 %

$ 421

64 %

















































































Jun 30,





Mar 31,





Jun 30,



Traditional Markets

2019





2019



2018 Computing $ 133

22 %

$ 124

21 %

$ 161

24 % Telecommunications

70

12





90

14





79

12





$ 203

34 %

$ 214

35 %

$ 240

36 %

Total $ 602

100 %

$ 603

100 %

$ 661

100 %

Overall, higher-value markets were down 5% year-over-year from softer demand in Semi-Cap, despite year-over-year growth in Medical and A&D. Traditional market revenues were down 15% year-over-year primarily from legacy Computing revenues.

Second Quarter 2019 Bookings Update

New program bookings of approximately $130 million of projected annualized revenue

of projected annualized revenue 25 engineering awards supporting early engagement opportunities

28 manufacturing wins across all market sectors

Third Quarter 2019 Outlook

Revenue between $525 - $555 million

- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.21 - $0.24

- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.33 - $0.39 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

Third quarter guidance reflects the substantial completion of a long standing legacy computing contract in the second quarter and continued muted recovery in the semi-cap sector. Additionally, we have elected to close manufacturing operations at our San Jose, California and Guaymas, Mexico sites with customer transitions expected into other locations in the Benchmark network by mid 2020. Restructuring charges associated with these consolidations are expected to range between $1 million to $2 million in the third quarter.

Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Details

A conference call hosted by Benchmark management will be held today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook. This call will be broadcast via the internet and may be accessed by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: aerospace and defense (A&D), medical, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment (Semi-Cap), next-generation telecommunications and advanced computing. Benchmark's global operations network includes facilities in seven countries and common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "predict" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: guidance for 2019 results; projected annual revenues resulting from new program bookings; statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow; and Benchmark's business and growth strategies and expected growth and performance. Although Benchmark believes these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Item 1A, "Risk Factors", of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and it assumes no obligation to update them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain financial measures that exclude items and therefore are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. Management discloses non-GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. Management uses non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. The Company's non-GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non-GAAP information used by other companies. Non-GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.





























Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries





























Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)



































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







Jun, 30

Mar 31,

Jun, 30



Jun, 30







2019

2019

2018



2019

2018





















Income from operations (GAAP) $ 11,941 $ 16,087 $ 14,349

$ 28,028 $ 32,316

Restructuring charges and other costs

3,414

1,576

1,758



4,990

3,993

Settlement

773

-

-



773

-

Customer recovery

(16)

(2,742)

(330)



(2,758)

(671)

Amortization of intangible assets

2,361

2,367

2,367



4,728

4,733

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 18,473 $ 17,288 $ 18,144

$ 35,761 $ 40,371





























Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 52,998 $ 53,800 $ 54,299

$ 106,798 $ 112,617

Settlement

773

-

-



773

-

Customer recovery

(16)

(1,024)

(330)



(1,040)

(671)

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 53,755 $ 52,776 $ 53,969

$ 106,531 $ 111,946





























Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 9,447 $ 13,773 $ 10,943

$ 23,220 $ (12,698)

Restructuring charges and other costs

3,414

1,576

1,758



4,990

3,993

Customer recovery

(16)

(2,742)

(330)



(2,758)

(671)

Amortization of intangible assets

2,361

2,367

2,367



4,728

4,733

Settlements

(330)

(1,836)

-



(2,166)

-

Income tax adjustments(1)

(1,039)

206

(811)



(833)

(1,629)

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(2)

-

-

423



-

40,537

Non-GAAP net income $ 13,837 $ 13,344 $ 14,350

$ 27,181 $ 34,265





























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

























Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.34 $ 0.23

$ 0.58 $ (0.26)



Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.30

$ 0.68 $ 0.71





























Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings (loss) per share:























Diluted (GAAP)

38,583

40,853

47,631



39,843

47,981



Diluted (Non-GAAP)

38,583

40,853

47,631



39,843

48,314







(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates. (2) This amount represents the impact of repatriating foreign earnings from our foreign jurisdictions to the U.S., offset by available U.S. foreign tax credits, and a non-recurring tax true-up benefit as a result of finalizing our federal and state income tax accounting for the U.S. transitions toll tax from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.























Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018

















Sales $ 601,602 $ 660,591

$ 1,204,422 $ 1,268,727 Cost of sales

548,604

606,292



1,097,624

1,156,110

Gross profit

52,998

54,299



106,798

112,617 Selling, general and administrative expenses

35,282

35,825



69,052

71,575 Amortization of intangible assets

2,361

2,367



4,728

4,733 Restructuring charges and other costs

3,414

1,758



4,990

3,993

Income from operations

11,941

14,349



28,028

32,316 Interest expense

(1,718)

(2,293)



(3,327)

(4,721) Interest income

1,053

1,645



2,350

3,578 Other income (expense), net

808

(355)



2,412

(312)

Income before income taxes

12,084

13,346



29,463

30,861 Income tax expense

2,637

2,403



6,243

43,559

Net income (loss) $ 9,447 $ 10,943

$ 23,220 $ (12,698)





















Earnings (loss) per share:



















Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.23

$ 0.59 $ (0.26)

Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.23

$ 0.58 $ (0.26)





















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating















earnings (loss) per share:

















Basic

38,426

47,451



39,522

47,981

Diluted

38,583

47,631



39,843

47,981





















Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)











June 30,



December 31,











2019



2018



















Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 396,613

$ 458,102



Accounts receivable, net

362,881



468,161



Contract assets

155,546



140,082



Inventories

316,237



309,975



Other current assets

26,533



27,230







Total current assets

1,257,810



1,403,550

Property, plant and equipment, net

202,665



210,954

Operating lease right-of-use assets

83,985



-

Goodwill and other, net

283,418



285,279







Total assets $ 1,827,878

$ 1,899,783



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:













Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 8,744

$ 6,793



Accounts payable

372,106



422,053



Accrued liabilities

106,810



108,313







Total current liabilities

487,660



537,159

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments

143,115



147,277

Operating lease liabilities

73,878



-

Other long-term liabilities

78,175



83,122

Shareholders' equity

1,045,050



1,132,225







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,827,878

$ 1,899,783





















Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)































Six Months Ended











June 30,











2019



2018



















Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss) $ 23,220

$ (12,698)

Depreciation and amortization

24,125



25,083

Stock-based compensation expense

5,720



5,405

Accounts receivable, net

106,749



(8,980)

Contract assets

(15,464)



(1,735)

Inventories

(6,327)



(52,063)

Accounts payable

(49,428)



23,103

Other changes in working capital and other, net

(19,823)



5,703



Net cash provided by (used in) operations

68,772



(16,182)













Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(15,495)



(38,363)

Other investing activities, net

49



(2,201)



Net cash used in investing activities

(15,446)



(40,564)



















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases

(100,039)



(65,868)

Equity forward contract related to accelerated share repurchase

-



(10,000)

Net debt activity

(2,441)



(9,121)

Other financing activities, net

(12,628)



(4,530)



Net cash used in financing activities

(115,108)



(89,519)



















Effect of exchange rate changes

293



(642) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(61,489)



(146,907)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

458,102



742,546

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 396,613

$ 595,639





















