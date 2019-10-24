Benchmark Electronics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.





Three Months Ended



Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Sep 30, In millions, except EPS 2019

2019

2018 Sales $555

$602

$641 Net income $7

$9

$8 Net income – non-GAAP(1) $14

$14

$15 Diluted EPS $0.19

$0.24

$0.17 Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1) $0.36

$0.36

$0.33













Operating margin 1.8%

2.0%

1.7% Operating margin – non-GAAP(1) 3.2%

3.1%

2.9%





(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO stated, "We are pleased with the solid execution of our team in the third quarter. Revenues were up year-over-year in our Medical and Aerospace & Defense (A&D) markets with non-GAAP gross margins improving 60 bps sequentially to 9.5% and operating margins up 10 bps sequentially to 3.2% respectively."

"We are laying the groundwork for an even stronger Benchmark with the progress our engaged team has made on our strategic priorities which are focused on: improving our go-to-market approach, driving continued operational efficiencies, centralizing our G&A organization, and accelerating our solutions in the market."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Sep 30,



2019

2019

2018

Accounts receivable days

56

54

64 Contract asset days

26

23

22 Inventory days

57

52

49 Accounts payable days

(53)

(61)

(57) Customer deposits

(7)

(3)

(4) Cash Conversion Cycle days

79

65

74

Third Quarter 2019 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.







Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Sep 30,



Higher-Value Markets

2019



2019

2018 Industrials $ 115

21 % $ 115

19 % $ 128

20 % A&D

115

21



107

18



105

16

Medical

128

23



114

19



96

15

Semi-Cap

68

12



63

10



77

12





$ 426

77 % $ 399

66 % $ 406

63 %









































































Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Sep 30,



Traditional Markets

2019



2019

2018 Computing $ 59

11 % $ 133

22 % $ 146

23 % Telecommunications

70

12



70

12



89

14





$ 129

23 % $ 203

34 % $ 235

37 %

Total $ 555

100 % $ 602

100 % $ 641

100 %

Overall, higher‐value markets were up 5% year‐over‐year due to growth in Medical and A&D, despite softer demand in Semi-Cap. Traditional market revenues were down 45% year-over-year primarily from legacy Computing revenues.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Outlook

Revenue between $520 - $570 million

- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.21 - $0.29

- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.34 - $0.42 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $3.5 million to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter.

Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Details

A conference call hosted by Benchmark management will be held today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook. This call will be broadcast via the internet and may be accessed by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: aerospace and defense (A&D), medical, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment (Semi-Cap), next-generation telecommunications and advanced computing. Benchmark's global operations network includes facilities in seven countries and common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "predict" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: guidance for 2019 results; projected annual revenues resulting from new program bookings; statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow; and Benchmark's business and growth strategies and expected growth and performance. Although Benchmark believes these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Item 1A, "Risk Factors", of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and it assumes no obligation to update them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain financial measures that exclude items and therefore are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to provide additional insight into operating results and underlying trends and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended





Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Sep 30,

Sep 30,





2019

2019

2018

2019

2018



















Income from operations (GAAP) $ 9,798 $ 11,941 $ 10,957 $ 37,826 $ 43,273 Restructuring charges and other costs

5,843

3,414

1,845

10,833

5,838 Settlement

-

773

-

773

- Customer insolvency (recovery)

-

(16)

3,295

(2,758)

2,624 Amortization of intangible assets

2,367

2,361

2,368

7,095

7,101 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 18,008 $ 18,473 $ 18,465 $ 53,769 $ 58,836























Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 52,883 $ 52,998 $ 52,777 $ 159,681 $ 165,394 Settlement

-

773

-

773

- Customer insolvency (recovery)

-

(16)

1,581

(1,040)

910 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 52,883 $ 53,755 $ 54,358 $ 159,414 $ 166,304























Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,136 $ 9,447 $ 7,799 $ 30,356 $ (4,899) Restructuring charges and other costs

6,168

3,414

1,845

11,158

5,838 Customer insolvency (recovery)

-

(16)

3,295

(2,758)

2,624 Amortization of intangible assets

2,367

2,361

2,368

7,095

7,101 Settlements

(83)

(330)

-

(2,248)

- Refinancing of credit facilities

-

-

1,982

-

1,982 Income tax adjustments(1)

(1,879)

(1,039)

(1,914)

(2,711)

(3,542) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act(2)

-

-

-

-

40,537 Non-GAAP net income $ 13,709 $ 13,837 $ 15,375 $ 40,892 $ 49,641























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:





















Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.17 $ 0.77 $ (0.10)

Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 1.04 $ 1.04























Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings (loss) per share:





































Diluted (GAAP)

37,645

38,583

46,455

39,184

47,415

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

37,645

38,583

46,455

39,184

47,754



(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates. (2) This amount represents the impact of repatriating foreign earnings from our foreign jurisdictions to the U.S., offset by available U.S. foreign tax credits, and a non-recurring tax true-up benefit as a result of finalizing our federal and state income tax accounting for the U.S. transitions toll tax from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.





















Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018















Sales $ 555,229 $ 640,688 $ 1,759,651 $ 1,909,415 Cost of sales

502,346

587,911

1,599,970

1,744,021

Gross profit

52,883

52,777

159,681

165,394 Selling, general and administrative expenses

34,875

37,607

103,927

109,182 Amortization of intangible assets

2,367

2,368

7,095

7,101 Restructuring charges and other costs

5,843

1,845

10,833

5,838

Income from operations

9,798

10,957

37,826

43,273 Interest expense

(1,687)

(3,822)

(5,014)

(8,543) Interest income

734

1,619

3,084

5,197 Other income (expense), net

(136)

1,139

2,276

827

Income before income taxes

8,709

9,893

38,172

40,754 Income tax expense

1,573

2,094

7,816

45,653

Net income (loss) $ 7,136 $ 7,799 $ 30,356 $ (4,899)



















Earnings (loss) per share:

















Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.78 $ (0.10)

Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.77 $ (0.10)



















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic

37,419

46,301

38,813

47,415

Diluted

37,645

46,455

39,184

47,415



















Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)











September 30,

December 31,











2019

2018

















Assets









Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 348,042 $ 458,102



Accounts receivable, net

348,099

468,161



Contract assets

161,068

140,082



Inventories

315,835

309,975



Other current assets

25,071

27,230







Total current assets

1,198,115

1,403,550

Property, plant and equipment, net

199,256

210,954

Operating lease right-of-use assets

79,854

-

Goodwill and other, net

281,521

285,279







Total assets $ 1,758,746 $ 1,899,783

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 8,784 $ 6,793



Accounts payable

295,693

422,053



Accrued liabilities

136,760

108,313







Total current liabilities

441,237

537,159

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments

141,017

147,277

Operating lease liabilities

70,167

-

Other long-term liabilities

77,553

83,122

Shareholders' equity

1,028,772

1,132,225







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,758,746 $ 1,899,783

















Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)

























Nine Months Ended









September 30,











2019

2018

















Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) $ 30,356 $ (4,899)

Depreciation and amortization

36,389

39,643

Stock-based compensation expense

8,461

8,229

Accounts receivable, net

121,171

(20,019)

Contract assets

(20,986)

(9,402)

Inventories

(6,557)

(54,342)

Accounts payable

(122,156)

12,620

Other changes in working capital and other, net

10,636

10,877



Net cash provided by (used in) operations

57,314

(17,293)











Cash flows from investing activities:









Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(25,942)

(52,933)

Other investing activities, net

252

(2,102)



Net cash used in investing activities

(25,690)

(55,035)

















Cash flows from financing activities:









Share repurchases

(118,350)

(122,053)

Net debt activity

(4,614)

(57,758)

Other financing activities, net

(17,699)

(13,897)



Net cash used in financing activities

(140,663)

(193,708)

















Effect of exchange rate changes

(1,021)

(797) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(110,060)

(266,833)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

458,102

742,546

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 348,042 $ 475,713

