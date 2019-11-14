Benchmark Electronics Thailand Facility Earns MedAccred Printed Circuit Board Assembly Accreditation for the Medical Device Industry

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its compliance to industry standards, best practices and customer requirements for medical device quality and safety, Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) today announced that its facility in Ayutthaya, Thailand earned MedAccred Printed Circuit Board Assembly accreditation. Benchmark's Thailand facility is a global-leader in providing world-class electronics manufacturing services for the medical, telecommunications, computing, industrial controls, and microelectronics sectors.

"Benchmark's 40-year heritage in medical device engineering, design and manufacturing, and this MedAccred Printed Circuit Board Assembly Accreditation is strong validation of our team's dedication to superior medical device quality and safety standards," said Todd Martensen, VP of Benchmark's Medical Sector. "Benchmark demonstrates unwavering adherence to the most stringent quality guidelines without compromising innovation. We always strive to ensure our customers receive the highest quality devices possible, and it's gratifying to be recognized for our success."

The MedAccred accreditation program was formed in 2014 by the Performance Review Institute (PRI) to reduce risk to patient safety, ensure quality products and compliance with requirements. These requirements are critical to the manufacturing processes used in the production of medical devices. The program succeeds at addressing the challenges posed by the modern, multi-leveled supply chain.

This accreditation is the latest certification now held by Benchmark's Thailand facility. To date, Benchmark's Ayutthaya operation has earned the following in addition to MedAccred: ISO 9001, ISO 13485 with MDSAP, AS9100, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, FDA/QSR Compliance, and ANSI ESD S20:20.

"MedAccred® accreditation is acknowledged as a significant undertaking. Validating compliance to industry standards, manufacturing best practices and customer requirements, MedAccred® has been incorporated by the medical device industry into their risk mitigation activity. Congratulations are therefore due to Benchmark Electronics Inc. as their hard work has resulted in achieving MedAccred® accreditation for Printed Circuit Board Assemblies," commented Michael J. Hayward, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute.

Benchmark will be exhibiting at COMPAMED in Hall 8B, Stand J26 at Messe Düsseldorf from November 18-21, 2019. To learn more about Benchmark's Medical Technology Solutions visit: https://www.bench.com/markets/medical-technologies.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

About MedAccred

MedAccred is an industry managed supply chain oversight program that reduces risk to patient safety, assures quality products and compliance with requirements as they apply to critical processes used in the production of medical devices. The program is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute. PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at http://p-r-i.org/medaccred/ or contact PRI at MedAccred@p-r-i.org.

