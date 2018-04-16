Benchmark Electronics to Report First Quarter 2018 Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will announce its first quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results later that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Wednesday, May 2, on the Company's website.
For More Information, Please Contact:
Lisa K. Weeks, VP of Strategy & Investor Relations
623-300-7052 or lisa.weeks@bench.com
About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides worldwide integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS), engineering and design services, and precision machining services to original equipment manufacturers in the following industries: industrial controls, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and test and instrumentation. Benchmark has facilities in eight countries, and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.
