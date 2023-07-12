BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

TEMPE, Ariz., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will announce second quarter 2023 results on Monday, July 31, 2023 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Benchmark Investor Relations website at ir.bench.com. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for a period of 12 months following the call.

Event: Benchmark Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast



Time: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Audience Dial-In: 1-888-348-6435



Webcast Link: https://app.webinar.net/4ZDmJx8JyEl



Dial-In Replay: Domestic 1-877-344-7529

International 1-412-317-0088

Conference ID 8532871



Webcast Replay: ir.bench.com/Investor-Events

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation communications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark operates in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

