Benchmark Electronics to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will announce its third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, October 24, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results later that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Thursday, October 31 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: aerospace and defense (A&D), medical, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment (Semi-Cap), next-generation telecommunications and advanced computing. Benchmark's global operations network includes facilities in seven countries and common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bench.com

