Benchmark Email Announces Global Release of Revolutionary AI-powered Email Tool, Smart Design

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Email, an award-winning sales and marketing software provider, is thrilled to announce the global release of Smart Design, an AI email creation experience. The latest in their suite of AI-powered smart tools , Smart Design offers a transformative email marketing creation process for marketers around the world.

" Smart Design addresses a significant pain point for our users which is lack of time," says Benchmark Chief Product Officer Jeff Zimmerman. "With Smart Design, businesses can say goodbye to the tedious process of manual email design and let AI do the work of creating a custom email quickly."

Smart Design leverages artificial intelligence to create a custom, branded email template in seconds. It not only generates bespoke email copy based on campaign objectives but also seamlessly integrates a brand's images and color palette into the design, creating a ready-to-send email with a few simple inputs.

"Smart Design is a shortcut for marketers to build professional, engaging emails," says Allie Wolff, Benchmark Vice President of Product Marketing. "It takes on the heavy lifting of content ideation and template design while staying true to a brand's identity and communication strategy."

Smart Design is now available in eight languages to users across the globe.

About Benchmark Email

Benchmark Email, a subsidiary of Polaris Software LLC, helps people manage customer relationships, connect in the inbox and automate sales and marketing. Over one million users across 25,000 businesses use Polaris Software's email marketing, CRM and contact management tools to build relationships and turn prospects into customers.

Learn more about our products, including Benchmark Email , BenchmarkONE and Contacts+ .

