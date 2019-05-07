Benchmark Executives Elected to the Arizona Chamber and Arizona Manufacturing Council Boards of Directors

"Having a global engineering and manufacturing company like Benchmark move its headquarters to the Valley was a huge boost to our business community in terms of job creation and innovation," Arizona Chamber President and CEO Glenn Hamer said. "We were thrilled to welcome Benchmark to Arizona and are even more pleased to have Steve and Mike join our distinguished boards. Their experience will be invaluable in helping our state achieve its economic and business development goals."

Benchmark moved its executive team to the Valley in late 2017. In February 2019, the company opened its new global headquarters in Tempe. The close proximity to the talent produced by local universities, the high quality of life and the willingness of local leaders to partner with Benchmark were significant reasons for the move. Beaver and Buseman's appointment to the Arizona Chamber and Manufacturing Council's boards provides a greater opportunity for Benchmark to network, grow its partnerships and give back to the community.

"The Arizona Chamber is critical to the continued economic success of our region and it's an honor to be elected to the board," said Beaver. "We value opportunities to partner with our neighbors and community stakeholders and build meaningful relationships so that we can all continuously develop and improve."

The Arizona Chamber's mission is to advance Arizona's competitive position in the global economy by advocating free-market policies that stimulate economic growth and prosperity for all Arizonans. The Arizona Manufacturing Council, the official state affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, is run under the umbrella of the Chamber. The Manufacturing Council ensures that Arizona provides a globally competitive environment for the manufacturing sector of the economy, one that promotes innovation and further investments in research and development.

"Our manufacturing sector is important to the state's economy and the Arizona Manufacturing Council is vital to its growth," said Buseman. "I'm excited to join the board, lend my expertise and learn from the outstanding manufacturing leaders we have here in the Valley."

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides worldwide integrated electronics manufacturing services (EMS), engineering and design services, innovative technology solutions and precision machining services to original equipment manufacturers in the following industries: industrial controls, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and test and instrumentation. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries, and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

