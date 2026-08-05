Benchmark Gensuite Announces MCP Connector, Enabling AI Agent Access to Enterprise Operational Risk Management

New Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connector provides enterprise AI agents secure access to Benchmark Gensuite's trusted enterprise EHS & Risk platform

CINCINNATI, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, a leading provider of digital Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS), Sustainability, Quality, and Operational Risk management solutions, today announced the upcoming release of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connector, enabling enterprise AI agents to securely interact with Benchmark Gensuite's operational platform through an aopen, standardized interface.

As organizations rapidly adopt AI across the enterprise, many IT teams face a common challenge: while operational workflows and data are already established and exist within enterprise systems, making them securely accessible to internal AI agents often requires custom API development, integration logic, and application-specific expertise for every use case.

Benchmark Gensuite's MCP Connector addresses that challenge by providing open and secure access to the platform through Model Context Protocol (MCP), the new standard for agentic systems. Rather than building and maintaining custom integrations for systems access and interoperability, organizations can securely connect AI agents to Benchmark Gensuite's trusted platform using a standardized interface designed for enterprise interoperability. The MCP Connector builds upon Benchmark Gensuite's long-standing API-first architecture and reflects the company's broader strategy of enabling secure interoperability for agentic enterprise systems.

"Benchmark Gensuite has always been a critical enterprise system for operational risk management," said R. Mukund, Chief Executive Officer of Benchmark Gensuite. "As organizations develop different AI agents, models, and new technology ecosystems, our responsibility is to ensure those technologies can securely connect with the operational platform our subscribers already rely upon to manage risk, execute workflows, and operate their business. Open interoperability is becoming foundational to the next generation of enterprise software, and MCP is an important step in that evolution."

Purpose-Built for Enterprise AI

The Benchmark Gensuite MCP Connector enables authorized AI agents to securely interact with operational data and business processes across the Benchmark Gensuite platform.

Organizations can leverage the connector to:

Retrieve operational information and governed business data using natural language

Access data flows across incidents, inspections, audits, permits, management of change records, corrective actions, and other key risk areas

Update records and initiate approved business processes on behalf of authorized users while respecting existing permissions and governance

Integrate Benchmark Gensuite into enterprise AI ecosystems using an open, standardized protocol rather than custom point-to-point integrations

The connector supports multiple interaction models depending on the complexity of the task.

For standard requests, AI agents can now directly retrieve information or perform specific actions on behalf of an authorized user when the desired operation is already known; for example, retrieving an incident record, updating a corrective action, or initiating an approved workflow.

For more advanced needs, Benchmark Gensuite is extending these capabilities through intelligent agentic orchestration powered by the Genny AI MCP Agent. Rather than requiring users to understand the underlying API structure or sequence of system interactions, Genny AI can interpret intent, resolve ambiguity, and coordinate multiple platform interactions on behalf of the user to accomplish broader operational objectives, all while continuing to operate within the governance, permissions, and business rules established by the platform.

Together, these capabilities represent Benchmark Gensuite's vision for AI-native interaction with enterprise operational systems, from direct access to increasingly intelligent orchestration of operational workflows.

Advancing Open Enterprise Interoperability

Benchmark Gensuite's MCP Connector is now available through an early Beta program. Organizations interested in exploring the MCP Connector for accessing AI-enabled operational workflows and helping shape the future of enterprise operational intelligence are encouraged to contact Benchmark Gensuite to learn more about early access opportunities.

About Benchmark Gensuite

Benchmark Gensuite® helps companies transform Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS), Sustainability, Quality, Operational Risk, and Compliance management through a comprehensive cloud-based software platform. Trusted by global enterprises across manufacturing, energy, life sciences, consumer products, logistics, and other industries, Benchmark Gensuite enables organizations to improve operational performance, strengthen governance, and accelerate continuous improvement through configurable digital applications, analytics, and AI-powered capabilities.

To learn more, visit www.benchmarkgensuite.com

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SOURCE Benchmark Gensuite