Benchmark Gensuite's AI-Powered Safety Data Sheet Software Wins 2026 E+E Leader Award

AI-driven chemical indexing and PFAS identification recognized for advancing compliance and chemical risk management

CINCINNATI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Gensuite, an early innovator in AI-forward digital management solutions for Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS), today announced that its AI-Powered Safety Data Sheet (SDS) Chemical Indexing and PFAS Identification capability has been named a winner in the 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Awards.

The recognition highlights the growing role of AI in helping organizations manage chemical data, meet expanding regulatory requirements, and improve environmental and operational performance at scale. Benchmark Gensuite has been recognized by the Environment+Energy Leader Awards for three consecutive years, following wins for its Data Integrator software in 2024 and the Responsio solution in 2025. This year, the SDS Chemical Indexing capability was recognized in the Software + Cloud category for its impact on chemical safety and regulatory compliance.

The award-winning capability, offered within Benchmark Gensuite's SDS software, uses AI-powered document processing to extract and index chemical data from SDS documents. The solution also identifies chemical constituents and automatically flags PFAS substances by cross-checking against global regulatory lists, giving organizations faster and more consistent insight into complex chemical inventories.

"As PFAS regulations evolve globally, organizations are under increasing pressure to identify and manage chemical risks with greater speed and precision," said Donavan Hornsby, Chief Market Strategy Officer at Benchmark Gensuite. "This is exactly the type of complexity best suited for applied AI. Our AI-native SDS Chemical Indexing and Analytics capability is designed to address this complexity through a powerful combination of best practice workflows and purpose-built Agentic AI."

"This submission presents a strong, well-developed software solution focused on automating chemical safety and regulatory compliance, with particular emphasis on PFAS identification through AI-enabled Safety Data Sheet (SDS) processing," noted one of the Environment+Energy Leader Awards judges.

For EHS leaders, procurement teams, and product stewardship professionals, this translates into faster chemical approvals, more consistent data, and stronger compliance outcomes. By reducing manual SDS review, organizations can minimize risk, eliminate bottlenecks, and gain clearer visibility into complex chemical inventories across global operations.

"As organizations navigate an increasingly dynamic and uncertain operating environment, the ability to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and deliver measurable results has never been more critical," said Sarah Roberts, Co-President and Publisher of Environment+Energy Leader. "This year's winners demonstrate the innovation and leadership required to move forward with clarity and impact."

About Benchmark Gensuite

Benchmark Gensuite® delivers AI-forward, best-in-class digital EHS, Sustainability, Quality, and Risk solutions for global enterprises. Powered by a single-version, cloud-based platform and enriched by a rapidly expanding suite of generative AI tools, Benchmark Gensuite empowers more than 4 million users across industries to proactively manage risk, ensure compliance, and accelerate performance. With over two decades of domain expertise, award-winning customer service, and a commitment to continuous innovation, Benchmark Gensuite is the trusted partner for organizations seeking both operational excellence and strategic impact.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

Now in its 14th year, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program recognizes excellence across products, projects, startups and organizational initiatives that deliver meaningful advancements in environmental programs, sustainability, and energy management. Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, with a focus on innovation, scalability, and measurable impact. Winners are recognized as leaders in advancing best practices and setting new standards across the global energy and environmental landscape.

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SOURCE Benchmark Gensuite