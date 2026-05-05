Benchmark Gensuite Releases AI-Native Platform Layer for Enterprise EHS and Risk Management

Unified Genny AI powers work across applications, reducing manual effort, accelerating decisions, and scaling execution with integrated AI

CINCINNATI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Gensuite today announced the release of its AI-native platform layer, powering an enhanced "Genny AI" experience for all enterprise subscribers of its EHS compliance, sustainability, and risk management digital solutions. Genny AI is embedded within every application and workflow, enabling users to leverage integrated generative AI, as well as domain-specific custom AI models, for practical, transformative value. Enabled by Benchmark Gensuite's clean, cloud tech stack and single-version, configurable architecture, the new AI-native platform layer contrasts with custom-built and bolt-on AI implementations that do not deliver, scale, or evolve effectively.

All Genny AI capabilities, including chat, prompts, and agents, now operate within a unified AI-native layer that retains user context, role, and history. Genny AI guides users to the next action automatically, regardless of where they are in the platform, eliminating the need to navigate between tools or re-enter information. Early enterprise adoption demonstrates measurable impact at scale. Organizations have already gained over 40,000 hours of productivity in just the first three months of 2026, driven by tens of thousands of Genny AI interactions each month. By reducing complexity and accelerating execution, teams are increasing throughput without increasing headcount.

"Most platforms have been built by acquiring and patching tools together," said R. Mukund, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Benchmark Gensuite. "We've taken a different approach with an organically developed, seamlessly connected suite of best practice risk management solutions, and we've now integrated an AI-native platform layer to power these workflows and enable customers to scale execution without scaling effort. Three years after launching Genny AI to deliver fit-for-purpose generative AI solutions across our platform, this release marks an important milestone in the evolution of AI-native EHS and risk management software."

Genny AI carries context across workflows—from permits and inspections to chemical management and sustainability reporting—ensuring continuity of execution without interruption. The result is a more consistent, controlled operating model for managing enterprise risk and compliance.

"Benchmark Gensuite's AI has helped us shift energy away from cleaning and formatting data and toward interpreting and acting on it," said Chet Brandon, Senior Director of Global EHS at Hexion. "That's the real value: less effort on the front end, more impact on the back end."

The new AI-native platform layer and unified Genny AI are now available to all Benchmark Gensuite subscribers. The company will preview the next phase of its AI roadmap, including expanded agent-driven capabilities, at IMPACT 2026, taking place May 12–14, in Louisville, Kentucky.

To learn more, visit https://benchmarkgensuite.com/ai-for-ehs/.

About Benchmark Gensuite

Benchmark Gensuite® delivers AI-native enterprise software for EHS, Sustainability, Quality, and Risk—enabling organizations to manage risk, ensure compliance, and execute operations at global scale.

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SOURCE Benchmark Gensuite