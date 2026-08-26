Benchmark Gensuite Chem Agent Wins 2026 OH&S New Product of the Year

Third consecutive OH&S product award recognizes Benchmark Gensuite's continued advancement of practical AI for enterprise EHS and operational risk management

CINCINNATI, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Gensuite, a provider of AI-native enterprise management software for EHS, Sustainability, Quality, Risk and Compliance, today announced that its Chem Agent has been named a 2026 Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) New Product of the Year in the Chemical Management/SDS category.

The recognition marks the third consecutive year Benchmark Gensuite has earned an OH&S New Product of the Year award, following Genny AI in 2024 and ANVL Mobilize in 2025. The three-year run reflects Benchmark Gensuite's focus on applying AI to consequential, high-volume work where EHS teams can reduce manual effort, strengthen execution and manage operational risk at enterprise scale.

"Three consecutive OH&S New Product of the Year awards reinforce what we believe enterprise AI must deliver: practical value in the workflows that matter every day," said R. Mukund, CEO of Benchmark Gensuite. "The Chem Agent takes on the document-intensive work behind chemical safety and SDS compliance so EHS professionals can spend less time searching, comparing and processing information and more time acting on risk. That is the standard we are setting for AI across the Benchmark Gensuite platform."

Turning SDS Complexity Into Actionable Chemical Intelligence

Keeping Safety Data Sheets current, accurate and accessible is a continuous compliance obligation. Across large organizations, that challenge compounds as chemical inventories expand, suppliers update documentation and regulatory requirements evolve.

The Chem Agent works directly within Benchmark Gensuite's SDS and chemical management workflows to manage that complexity. It analyzes SDS documents, extracts chemical and hazard information, verifies versions, identifies meaningful changes and structures critical safety information for faster review and action.

The Chem Agent can:

Process SDS documents and extract chemical, hazard and safety information

Identify and verify current SDS versions

Compare versions and surface meaningful changes

Flag regulated and high-risk substances for review

Summarize critical hazard, handling and precaution information

Make chemical safety information easier for EHS teams to access and act on

By automating repetitive SDS review and verification, the Chem Agent helps organizations move from reactive document management toward continuous chemical safety oversight — while keeping professional judgment and accountability with EHS teams.

Built for Enterprise Chemical Management

The Chem Agent extends Benchmark Gensuite's established chemical and SDS management capabilities, which support large, distributed organizations managing complex chemical inventories and compliance requirements.

Benchmark Gensuite chemical management capabilities include a repository of more than 200,000 SDSs, multilingual access across 30+ languages and regulatory screening against more than 100 global lists, including PFAS and emerging chemical risks. Configurable approval workflows, procurement integration, inventory analytics and regulatory reporting further enable organizations to standardize governance while supporting site-level execution.

Organizations using Benchmark Gensuite have achieved measurable results, including 50–75% reductions in onboarding time for new chemicals and sites, faster SDS migration and review, and greater consistency in chemical compliance across global operations.

The Chem Agent builds on that foundation by introducing AI-driven automation directly into the workflow—helping EHS teams maintain current information, identify changing hazards and strengthen audit and regulatory readiness without adding manual administrative burden.

Three Years of Recognized Product Advancement

Benchmark Gensuite's 2026 recognition follows two consecutive OH&S New Product of the Year wins:

2024: Genny AI—EHS Software

Genny AI—EHS Software 2025: ANVL Mobilize—EHS Apps

ANVL Mobilize—EHS Apps 2026: Chem Agent—Chemical Management/SDS

Together, the awards demonstrate Benchmark Gensuite's progression from enterprise AI intelligence to frontline workflow execution and now autonomous support for complex compliance work—all within a connected platform designed to help organizations operationalize EHS and risk strategy at scale.

OH&S recognized 35 products across 39 categories in its 2026 New Product of the Year Awards. Winning products will receive additional recognition through OH&S editorial coverage and its New Product of the Year marketing program.

About Benchmark Gensuite

Benchmark Gensuite is AI-native enterprise management software that enables organizations to operationalize strategy and orchestrate EHS, Sustainability, Quality, Risk, Compliance and operational performance through a connected digital platform. Built from decades of domain experience and continuous subscriber collaboration, Benchmark Gensuite combines proven workflows, enterprise data and practical AI to help organizations strengthen governance, reduce risk and execute consistently across global operations.

[email protected]

SOURCE Benchmark Gensuite