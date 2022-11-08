Benchmark Hosts Investor and Analyst Day at the NYSE

Company Provides Fiscal 2023 Guidance

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will host a presentation at the New York Stock Exchange today, in celebration of 25 years being listed on the Exchange. During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Benck, Chief Financial Officer Roop K. Lakkaraju, and other key business leaders will outline Benchmark's market opportunity, business strategies, operational priorities, and financial objectives including fiscal year 2023 guidance.

Those wishing to participate should join the live webcast presentation, accessible on the Benchmark Investor Relations (IR) website.

What: Benchmark Investor and Analyst Day

When: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 6 a.m. Pacific Time / 9 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: https://ir.bench.com/Investor-Events

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

For the fiscal year 2023 ending December, excluding effect of supply chain premiums, the company is providing the following guidance:

Revenue of $2.85 - $2.95 billion

- Non-GAAP operating margin of 4.1% to 4.5%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.35 to 2.45 per share

to 2.45 per share Free cash flow of $70 -90 million

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends.

