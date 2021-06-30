Benchmark, Inc. Acquires Donby Packaging

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Industrial Inc. is pleased to announce that they have acquired Donby Packaging, a full-service packaging supply and equipment distributor in the Cleveland area. With this acquisition, Benchmark will expand its Ohio delivery area and tap into Donby's purchasing power and supply chains. The move will bring an expanded catalog of packaging and warehouse supplies and enhanced service for customers of both companies.

Jim Reid, the President of Benchmark Industrial, said, "We're very excited to welcome Donby into the Benchmark family. They have long been known for offering good service and competitive prices for their manufacturing and distribution customers. We are committed to maintaining those relationships and taking our combined service offerings from good to great."

Benchmark and Donby both sell a wide range of packaging, warehouse, janitorial and safety supplies. Combining both product offerings under the Benchmark brand will offer customers greater choice. The move expands Benchmark's purchasing power, so they can negotiate competitive prices and ensure a stable supply chain for their customers.

Benchmark provides next-day local delivery to customers in their Ohio delivery range and ships to U.S. customers nationwide.

Eric Blumenthal, the President of Donby, says, "Benchmark is a company that shares our values and our commitment to customer service. We know our long-time customers will be in good hands during and after this transition."

Mr. Reid says, "We welcome Donby's current customers to the Benchmark family. We want to assure you that you'll continue to receive the service and value you expect. We look forward to continuing to grow in Ohio and across North America."

About Benchmark Industrial

Benchmark Industrial, Inc. is an Ohio-based, privately held company offering a broad range of packaging, warehouse, safety and janitorial products. Since 1963, customers in distribution, food service and manufacturing have counted on Benchmark for excellent service, expert advice and high-quality products. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, they provide personalized service and next-day delivery for customers throughout central Ohio and ship to customers across the U.S.

About Donby Packaging

Donby is a full-service packaging and warehouse supply company located in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio. Founded in 1960, Donby provides packaging, paper and warehouse supplies and packaging equipment for manufacturers and distribution centers. Their purchasing power allows them to negotiate competitive rates on packaging supplies for their customers.

