Benchmark Industrial Acquires Packaging Supplier Donby Shippers Supply

GAHANNA, Ohio, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calder Capital is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Donby Shippers Supply Company of Brooklyn Heights, OH by Benchmark Industrial, Inc. of Gahanna, OH.

Benchmark Industrial, Inc. is a single-source supplier of packaging and warehouse essentials. Since 1963, they've shaped their business around fast, accurate service and delivery. Benchmark's acquisition of Donby Shippers Supply, a smaller player within the same industry, will allow Benchmark to expand its footprint from Columbus to Cleveland.

Calder Capital, LLC

"This was an advantageous acquisition for both Benchmark and Donby," commented Sam Scharich, Mergers and Acquisitions Advisor at Calder Capital, LLC. "The two Companies can combine resources to tighten supply chains, as well as broaden their reach throughout the Ohio market. Jim [President of Benchmark] was exceptional to work with as a buyer. He gave us honest feedback and clear criteria, which helped us to find Eric with Donby."

"We're very excited to welcome Donby into the Benchmark family," remarked Benchmark President Jim Reid. "They have long been known for offering good service and competitive prices for their manufacturing and distribution customers. We are committed to maintaining those relationships and taking our combined service offerings from good to great."

Donby is a full-service packaging supply, packaging machinery and paper supply distributor focused on providing every one of its customers with competitive prices, excellent customer service, fast delivery and the answer to all packaging needs.

"Benchmark shares our values and our commitment to customer service," said Eric Blumenthal, President of Donby Shipping Supply Co., about the transaction. "We know our long-time customers will be in good hands during and after this transition."

Shane Kissack, Mergers and Acquisitions Advisor at Calder Capital, was the lead buy-side advisor on the transaction. "We engaged with Benchmark as a buy-side client in January 2021, sourced the seller through aggressive proprietary outreach, and closed in less than six months. The biggest challenge was making sure the seller was comfortable stepping into the transaction, as Donby wasn't currently on the market and ownership hadn't planned on selling for another year or two. Throughout the process it became transparent that the fit and continuity plan made absolute sense for both sides."

"A big congratulations to Sam, Shane, Donby, and Benchmark," commented Calder Managing Partner, Max Friar. "The transaction was #20 on the year for our team and we are beginning to see more sellers come out of the woodwork. Heading into Q3 2021, it feels like the many owners who have been running on adrenaline for 12-16 months, and who have stalled the sale of their company, are feeling a sense of normalcy and relief, which is accelerating burnout and decisions to sell their businesses. For the time being, for those that have held up well during COVID-19, they are entering a market that is very good for high-quality sellers."

Calder Capital, LLC was the Buy-Side Mergers & Acquisitions Advisor to Benchmark Industrial, Inc.

