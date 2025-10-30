Benchmark Litigation Names Jennifer Keller to "The Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America" and Recognizes Three KAS Partners as "Star Litigators"

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP (KAS), a nationally-recognized boutique trial law firm based in Southern California, is proud to announce the selection of three partners to 2026 Benchmark Litigation lists, a premier guide to the world's leading litigation firms and lawyers. 

Jennifer Keller was named to the Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America," an exclusive list of the top courtroom advocates in the United States. This is the 9th year in a row that she has been selected.

Selections for the "Benchmark Star" award include: Jennifer Keller, Kay Anderle, and Chase Scolnick. According to Benchmark Litigation, Star award recipients are "Those individuals who were recommended consistently as reputable and effective litigators by clients and peers. Recommendations are based on interviews with the nation's leading private practice lawyers and in-house counsel." 

KAS is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. KAS attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

