BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN SUMTER, S.C.

At 3386 Yampa St.

SUMTER, S.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic Monday at 3386 Yampa St.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. To make an appointment, call 803-233-4505 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs.

Clinic director Katherine Bishop earned bachelor's degrees in exercise science and Spanish from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Arcadia University.

Bishop's clinical interests include orthopedics, post-operative care, pelvic health, vestibular therapy, chronic pain and neurological conditions.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types. BenchMark has 40 outpatient clinics in South Carolina.

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation