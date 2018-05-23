"Colin has built a thriving physical therapy business and great reputation throughout Portland," said Dave Van Name, CEO for Benchmark Rehabilitation. "We are very excited to have Colin as our partner and look forward to working with him and his team to expand throughout the region."

"We're all excited about becoming part of the BenchMark family," said Colin Hoobler, PT, DPT, MS, Founder of chPT. "We've been looking for the right partner to help us grow, and BenchMark quickly became our clear choice after meeting with them and seeing how our cultures complement each other. Through this partnership, our company will be able to reach more patients and providers than ever before!"

About chPT: founded in 2002 by Colin Hoobler, chPT is a leading physical therapy provider in the region with locations in Portland (Pearl District), East Portland (Mall 205), Beaverton, Hillsboro, Tigard, Milwaukie (https://chphysicaltherapy.com/).

About BenchMark Rehabilitation: headquartered in Birmingham, AL BenchMark Rehabilitation is a subsidiary of Upstream Rehabilitation - a privately held company and the nation's third largest provider of physical therapy services with more than 600 owned and managed physical therapy locations in 27 states (www.bmrp.com).

For More Information Contact: Phil Christian, Senior VP Business Development, BenchMark Rehabilitation; pchristian@bmrp.com; 205-536-7604.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-physical-therapy-partners-with-chpt-to-expand-presence-in-portland-300653545.html

SOURCE Benchmark Rehab Partners

