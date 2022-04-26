BENCHMARK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

News provided by

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Apr 26, 2022, 16:05 ET

First quarter 2022 results:

  • Revenue of $636 million; 26% year-over-year growth
    • Semi-Cap revenue growth of 12% quarter-over-quarter
    • Industrials revenue growth of 10% quarter-over-quarter
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 9.1%, both up 80 basis points year-over-year
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.31, up 41% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.44, up 110% year-over-year

TEMPE, Ariz., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Three Months Ended


March 31,

Dec 31,

March 31,

In millions, except EPS

2022

2021

2021

Sales

$

636

$

633

$

506

Net income(2)

$

11

$

12

$

8

Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)

$

16

$

17

$

8

Diluted earnings per share(2)

$

0.31

$

0.35

$

0.22

Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)

$

0.44

$

0.48

$

0.21

Operating margin(2)

2.4

%

2.9

%

2.4

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)

3.4

%

3.8

%

2.3

%


(1)

A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

(2)

Results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, and first quarter ended March 31, 2021 include the impact of approximately $1.1 million, $0.8 million, and $1.4 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

"Our recent first quarter again demonstrates our commitment to the core strategic imperatives we established for the Company," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO. "During the first quarter, we delivered 26% year-over-year revenue growth, and we are now at a revenue run rate well ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Supply constraints remain a challenge, but it has not prevented us from delivering on our growth strategy and driving improved earnings per share. All of this was done with an increased focus on our commitment to ESG. I am very proud to highlight our Sustainability Report, released late March, which provides a transparent progress report on our ESG journey."


"Looking forward to the rest of 2022, we continue to see strong demand across each of our sectors, aided by the ramp of prior wins and momentum in new bookings.  In support of this anticipated demand, we began strategically building inventory last year that continued through the first quarter of 2022. We believe this has us well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth in 2022."

Cash Conversion Cycle


Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,


2022

2021

2021

Accounts receivable days

54


51


49

Contract asset days

24


22


26

Inventory days

95


82


69

Accounts payable days

(71)


(67)


(64)

Advance payments from customers days

(20)


(19)


(15)

Cash Conversion Cycle days

82


69


65
First Quarter 2022 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

Higher-Value Markets

2022

2021

2021

Medical

$

117


18

%

$

127


20

%

$

109


21

%

Semi-Cap

183


29


163


26


113


22

A&D

82


13


95


15


89


18

Industrials

137


22


125


20


95


19


$

519


82

%

$

510


81

%

$

406


80

%





















Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

Traditional Markets

2022

2021

2021

Computing

$

55


8

%

$

60


10

%

$

44


9

%

Telecommunications

62


10


63


9


56


11


$

117


18

%

$

123


19

%

$

100


20

%

Total

$

636


100

%

$

633


100

%

$

506


100

%

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 28% year-over-year from strength in the Semi-Cap, Industrials, and Medical sectors. Traditional market revenues were up 18% year-over-year from strength in both Computing and Telecommunications sectors.

Second Quarter 2022 Guidance
  • Revenue between $615 - $655 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.33 - $0.39
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.39 - $0.45 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)
  • This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $0.8 million and $1.2 million in the first quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.6 million in the first quarter.

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Tuesday, May 3, 2022 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof.  In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the estimated financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's outlook and guidance for second quarter 2022 results, the company's belief that it is well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth in 2022, the company's expectations regarding demand in each of its sectors, the company's anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the company's expectations regarding restructuring charges and amortization of intangibles, and the company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in any of the company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to the crisis and the consequences for the global economy, the company's business and the businesses of its suppliers and customers.  Events relating to or resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, or the ability to utilize the company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this document, and the company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance.  This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software.  The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies.  Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.  Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

###

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2022

2021

Sales

$

636,083

$

505,721

Cost of sales

578,481


463,494

     Gross profit

57,602


42,227

Selling, general and administrative expenses

36,289


30,548

Amortization of intangible assets

1,609


1,598

Restructuring charges and other costs

4,297


1,591

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net




(3,444)

     Income from operations

15,407


11,934

Interest expense

(1,750)


(2,149)

Interest income

130


165

Other income (expense), net

(294)


(276)

     Income before income taxes

13,493


9,674

Income tax expense

2,533


1,757

     Net income

$

10,960

$

7,917

Earnings per share:





     Basic

$

0.31

$

0.22

     Diluted

$

0.31

$

0.22

Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share:





     Basic

35,245


36,250

     Diluted

35,470


36,711

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



March 31,

December 31,


2022

2021

Assets





 Current assets:





  Cash and cash equivalents

$

244,935

$

271,749

  Accounts receivable, net

381,998


355,883

  Contract assets

168,675


155,243

  Inventories

608,347


523,240

  Other current assets

47,063


42,029

     Total current assets

1,451,018


1,348,144

 Property, plant and equipment, net

190,526


186,666

 Operating lease right-of-use assets

92,423


99,158

 Goodwill and other, net

268,589


269,912

     Total assets

$

2,002,556

$

1,903,880







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





 Current liabilities:





  Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

$

1,808

$

985

  Accounts payable

457,252


426,555

  Advance payments from customers

129,600


118,124

  Accrued liabilities

95,805


108,718

     Total current liabilities

684,465


654,382

  Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments

201,510


129,289

  Operating lease liabilities

85,024


90,878

  Other long-term liabilities

55,152


55,529

  Shareholders' equity

976,405


973,802

     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,002,556

$

1,903,880

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:





  Net income

$

10,960

$

7,917

  Depreciation and amortization

10,897


11,055

  Stock-based compensation expense

4,206


2,850

  Accounts receivable, net

(26,356)


32,561

  Contract assets

(13,431)


(5,426)

  Inventories

(85,751)


(28,700)

  Accounts payable

35,869


42,439

  Advance payments from customers

34,002


(7,289)

  Other changes in working capital and other, net

(38,421)


(18,794)

     Net cash (used in) provided by operations

(68,025)


36,613







Cash flows from investing activities:





  Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(17,975)


(6,422)

  Other investing activities, net

1,330


13

     Net cash used in investing activities

(16,645)


(6,409)







Cash flows from financing activities:





  Share repurchases

(5,482)


(13,052)

  Net debt activity

72,959


(2,255)

  Other financing activities, net

(8,343)


(8,453)

     Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

59,134


(23,760)







Effect of exchange rate changes

(1,278)


(2,006)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(26,814)


4,438

     Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

271,749


395,990

     Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

244,935

$

400,428

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,


2022

2021

2021

Income from operations (GAAP)

$

15,407

$

18,635

$

11,934

Amortization of intangible assets

1,609


1,591


1,598

Restructuring charges and other costs

2,314


4,099


1,591

Loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment

1,983






Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net







(3,444)

Customer insolvency (recovery)




(72)


(32)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

21,313

$

24,253

$

11,647

GAAP operating margin

2.4

%

2.9

%

2.4

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

3.4

%

3.8

%

2.3

%










Gross Profit (GAAP)

$

57,602

$

62,056

$

42,227

Customer insolvency (recovery)




(72)


(32)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

57,602

$

61,984

$

42,195

GAAP gross margin

9.1

%

9.8

%

8.3

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

9.1

%

9.8

%

8.3

%










Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

36,289

$

37,731

$

30,548

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

36,289

$

37,731

$

30,548










Net income (GAAP)

$

10,960

$

12,419

$

7,917

Amortization of intangible assets

1,609


1,591


1,598

Restructuring charges and other costs

2,314


4,099


1,591

Loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment

1,983






Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net







(3,444)

Customer insolvency (recovery)




(72)


(32)

Refinancing of credit facilities




276



Income tax adjustments(1)

(1,206)


(1,212)


169

Non-GAAP net income

$

15,660

$

17,101

$

7,799










Diluted earnings per share:








     Diluted (GAAP)

$

0.31

$

0.35

$

0.22

     Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$

0.44

$

0.48

$

0.21










Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:








     Diluted (GAAP)

35,470


35,410


36,711

     Diluted (Non-GAAP)

35,470


35,410


36,711










Net cash (used in) provided by operations

$

(68,025)

$

(1,314)

$

36,613

Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(17,975)


(9,740)


(6,422)

Free cash flow (used)

$

(86,000)

$

(11,054)

$

30,191


(1)

This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.