BENCHMARK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

TEMPE, Ariz., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First quarter 2024 results:

Revenue of $676 million

Generated net cash provided by operations of $48 million and positive free cash flow (1) of $43 million

and positive free cash flow of GAAP and non-GAAP (1) gross margin of 10.0%

gross margin of 10.0% GAAP and non-GAAP (1) operating margin of 3.8% and 4.9%, respectively

operating margin of 3.8% and 4.9%, respectively GAAP and non-GAAP(1) earnings per share of $0.38 and $0.55 , respectively





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

2024



2023



2023

Sales

$ 676



$ 691



$ 695

Net income

$ 14



$ 18



$ 12

Income from operations

$ 26



$ 32



$ 23

Net income – non-GAAP(1)

$ 20



$ 23



$ 19

Income from operations – non-GAAP(1)

$ 33



$ 38



$ 31

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.38



$ 0.49



$ 0.35

Diluted earnings per share – non-GAAP(1)

$ 0.55



$ 0.65



$ 0.51

Operating margin



3.8 %



4.6 %



3.3 % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)



4.9 %



5.5 %



4.4 %





(1) Beginning in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company began to exclude stock-based compensation from non-GAAP results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP results to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of why management believes these non-GAAP results are useful is included below.

"We are pleased with our strong performance in the first quarter, which reflects our focus on driving operational efficiency while continuing our strategic investments in support of our future growth. We again delivered year-over-year improvement in both GAAP and non-GAAP gross and operating margins which, coupled with our reductions in inventory, resulted in our fourth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations and free cash flow. These results underscore our commitment to drive long-term value to both our customers and shareholders," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.

Cash Conversion Cycle





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2024



2023



2023

Accounts receivable days



56





59





60

Contract asset days



24





23





25

Inventory days



94





99





111

Accounts payable days



(52)





(53)





(60)

Advance payments from customers days



(28)





(30)





(27)

Cash conversion cycle days



94





98





109



First Quarter 2024 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector were as follows.





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,

(In millions)

2024



2023



2023

Semi-Cap

$ 166





25 %

$ 168





24 %

$ 149





21 % Complex Industrials



141





21 %



132





19 %



144





21 % Medical



115





17 %



126





18 %



137





20 % A&D



106





16 %



102





15 %



79





11 % Advanced Computing



90





13 %



95





14 %



96





14 % Next-Generation

Communications



58





8 %



68





10 %



90





13 % Total

$ 676





100 %

$ 691





100 %

$ 695





100 %

Revenue decreased quarter over quarter and year over year primarily due to decreases in Medical, Advanced Computing and Next-Generation Communication sales, which were partially offset by an increase in Complex Industrials sales quarter-over-quarter and increases in Semi-Cap and A&D sales year-over-year.

Second Quarter 2024 Guidance

Revenue between $615 million - $655 million

- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.32 - $0.38

- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.48 - $0.54

- Non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes restructuring charges and other costs, amortization of intangible assets and, beginning in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 , stock-based compensation expense.

In the second quarter of 2024, restructuring charges are expected to be approximately $2.0 million, stock-based compensation expense is expected to be $4.4 million and the amortization of intangible assets is expected to be $1.2 million.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: semiconductor capital equipment, complex industrials, medical, commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, and next generation telecommunications. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions of the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the Company's outlook and guidance for second quarter and fiscal year 2024 results, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the Company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the Company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the Company's expectations regarding restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangibles, and the Company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Events relating to the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, continuing inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties including continuing hostilities and tensions, trade restrictions and sanctions, or the ability to utilize the Company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the Company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of the Company's operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and the Company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses certain non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquired in business combinations, certain legal and other settlement losses (gains), customer insolvency losses (recoveries), asset impairments, other significant non-recurring costs and the related tax impacts of all of the above. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", a non-GAAP measure, which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

On January 1, 2024, the Company updated its definition of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense. The Company recast its fiscal 2023 non-GAAP financial measures to present this information on a consistent basis. See the reconciliation table below.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2024



2023

Sales

$ 675,575



$ 694,695

Cost of sales



608,167





630,737

Gross profit



67,408





63,958

Selling, general and administrative expenses



37,332





38,198

Amortization of intangible assets



1,204





1,592

Restructuring charges and other costs



3,343





1,426

Income from operations



25,529





22,742

Interest expense



(7,245)





(6,450)

Interest income



1,992





1,258

Other (expense) income, net



(1,177)





(2,165)

Income before income taxes



19,099





15,385

Income tax expense



5,097





3,025

Net income

$ 14,002



$ 12,360

Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 0.39



$ 0.35

Diluted

$ 0.38



$ 0.35

Weighted-average number of shares used in

calculating earnings per share:











Basic



35,810





35,336

Diluted



36,401





35,592



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (UNAUDITED)









March 31,



December 31,





2024



2023

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 296,055



$ 277,391

Restricted cash



—





5,822

Accounts receivable, net



417,396





449,404

Contract assets



180,814





174,979

Inventories



637,675





683,801

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



46,673





44,350

Total current assets



1,578,613





1,635,747

Property, plant and equipment, net



223,992





227,698

Operating lease right-of-use assets



128,395





130,830

Goodwill and other long-term assets



281,810





280,480

Total assets

$ 2,212,810



$ 2,274,755















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt

$ 5,105



$ 4,283

Accounts payable



348,374





367,480

Advance payments from customers



189,153





204,883

Accrued liabilities



125,187





136,901

Total current liabilities



667,819





713,547

Long-term debt, net of current installments



310,117





326,674

Operating lease liabilities



119,958





123,385

Other long-term liabilities



29,749





32,064

Total liabilities



1,127,643





1,195,670

Shareholders' equity



1,085,167





1,079,085

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,212,810



$ 2,274,755



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 14,002



$ 12,360

Depreciation and amortization



11,594





11,100

Stock-based compensation expense



2,176





4,790

Accounts receivable



30,960





30,398

Contract assets



(5,835)





(10,521)

Inventories



45,222





2,780

Accounts payable



(20,259)





15,375

Advance payments from customers



(15,731)





(12,129)

Other changes in working capital and other, net



(13,672)





(79,059)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



48,457





(24,906)















Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(5,903)





(38,731)

Other investing activities, net



(251)





19

Net cash used in investing activities



(6,154)





(38,712)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Net debt activity



(15,865)





78,316

Other financing activities, net



(11,276)





(11,292)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(27,141)





67,024















Effect of exchange rate changes



(2,320)





854

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



12,842





4,260

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



283,213





207,430

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 296,055



$ 211,690



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2024



2023



2023

Income from operations (GAAP)

$ 25,529



$ 32,100



$ 22,742

Restructuring charges and other costs



3,343





2,054





1,426

Stock-based compensation expense



2,176





2,955





4,790

Amortization of intangible assets



1,204





1,204





1,592

Legal and other settlement loss (gain)



855





—





—

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 33,107



$ 38,313



$ 30,550

GAAP operating margin



3.8 %



4.6 %



3.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin



4.9 %



5.5 %



4.4 %



















Gross profit (GAAP)

$ 67,408



$ 71,004



$ 63,958

Stock-based compensation expense



426





416





396

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 67,834



$ 71,420



$ 64,354

GAAP gross margin



10.0 %



10.3 %



9.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin



10.0 %



10.3 %



9.3 %



















Selling, general and

administrative expenses

$ 37,332



$ 35,646



$ 38,198

Stock-based compensation expense



(1,750)





(2,539)





(4,394)

Legal and other settlement (loss) gain



(855)





—





—

Non-GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses

$ 34,727



$ 33,107



$ 33,804





















Net income (GAAP)

$ 14,002



$ 17,552



$ 12,360

Restructuring charges and other costs



3,343





2,899





1,426

Stock-based compensation expense



2,176





2,955





4,790

Amortization of intangible assets



1,204





1,204





1,592

Legal and other settlement loss (gain)



855





(37)





—

Income tax adjustments(1)



(1,393)





(1,280)





(1,523)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 20,187



$ 23,293



$ 18,645





















Diluted earnings per share:

















Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.38



$ 0.49



$ 0.35

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.55



$ 0.65



$ 0.51





















Weighted-average number of shares used in

calculating diluted earnings per share:

















Diluted (GAAP)



36,401





35,956





35,592

Diluted (Non-GAAP)



36,401





35,956





35,592





















Net cash provided by (used in) operations

$ 48,457



$ 137,080



$ (24,906)

Additions to property, plant and

equipment and software



(5,903)





(11,026)





(38,731)

Free cash flow (used)

$ 42,554



$ 126,054



$ (63,637)







(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results Excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expense to Previously Reported Amounts (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended





Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,





2024(1)



2023



2023



2023



2023

Non-GAAP income from operations,

as previously reported

$ 30,931



$ 35,358



$ 33,568



$ 29,359



$ 25,760

Stock-based compensation expense



2,176





2,955





3,674





3,867





4,790

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 33,107



$ 38,313



$ 37,242



$ 33,226



$ 30,550

Non-GAAP operating margin, as previously reported



4.6 %



5.1 %



4.7 %



4.0 %



3.7 % Non-GAAP operating margin



4.9 %



5.5 %



5.2 %



4.5 %



4.4 %































Non-GAAP gross profit, as previously reported

$ 67,408



$ 71,004



$ 69,077



$ 67,031



$ 63,958

Stock-based compensation expense



426





416





420





423





396

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 67,834



$ 71,420



$ 69,497



$ 67,454



$ 64,354

Non-GAAP gross margin, as previously reported



10.0 %



10.3 %



9.6 %



9.1 %



9.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin



10.0 %



10.3 %



9.7 %



9.2 %



9.3 %































Non-GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses, as previously reported

$ 36,477



$ 35,646



$ 35,509



$ 37,672



$ 38,198

Stock-based compensation expense



(1,750)





(2,539)





(3,254)





(3,444)





(4,394)

Non-GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses

$ 34,727



$ 33,107



$ 32,255



$ 34,228



$ 33,804

































Non-GAAP net income, as previously reported

$ 18,475



$ 20,961



$ 20,509



$ 17,044



$ 14,862

Stock-based compensation expense



2,176





2,955





3,674





3,867





4,790

Income tax adjustments(2)



(464)





(623)





(774)





(814)





(1,007)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 20,187



$ 23,293



$ 23,409



$ 20,097



$ 18,645

































Diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (Non-GAAP), as previously reported

$ 0.51



$ 0.58



$ 0.57



$ 0.48



$ 0.42

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.55



$ 0.65



$ 0.65



$ 0.56



$ 0.51

































Weighted-average number of shares used in

calculating diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (Non-GAAP)



36,401





35,956





35,876





35,676





35,592







(1) Fiscal 2024 periods have been included in the presentation above to show the effect of excluding stock-based compensation expense from the non-GAAP financial measures for comparability purposes. These non-GAAP financial results are not previously reported. (2) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

