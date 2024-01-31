BENCHMARK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

News provided by

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

31 Jan, 2024, 16:07 ET

Fourth quarter 2023 results:

  • Revenue of $691 million
  • Generated net cash provided by operations of $137 million and positive free cash flow(1) of $126 million
  • GAAP and non-GAAP(1) gross margin of 10.3%
  • GAAP operating margin of 4.6% and non-GAAP(1) operating margin of 5.1%
  • GAAP and non-GAAP(1) earnings per share of $0.49 and $0.58, respectively

Full year 2023 results:

  • Revenue of $2.8 billion
  • Delivered net cash provided by operations of $174 million and positive free cash flow(1) of $97 million
  • GAAP and non-GAAP(1) gross margin of 9.5%, up 70 basis points year-over-year
  • GAAP operating margin of 3.9% and non-GAAP(1) operating margin of 4.4%
  • GAAP and non-GAAP(1) earnings per share of $1.79 and $2.04, respectively

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Three Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

Sales

$

691

$

720

$

751

Net income

$

18

$

20

$

21

Income from operations

$

32

$

30

$

27

Net income – non-GAAP(1)

$

21

$

21

$

21

Income from operations – non-GAAP(1)

$

35

$

34

$

33

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.49

$

0.57

$

0.60

Diluted earnings per share – non-GAAP(1)

$

0.58

$

0.57

$

0.60

Operating margin

4.6

%

4.2

%

3.6

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)

5.1

%

4.7

%

4.3

%




Year Ended




December 31,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)


2023

2022

Sales


$

2,839

$

2,886

Net income


$

64

$

68

Income from operations


$

110

$

90

Net income – non-GAAP(1)


$

73

$

75

Income from operations – non-GAAP(1)


$

124

$

104

Diluted earnings per share


$

1.79

$

1.91

Diluted earnings per share – non-GAAP(1)


$

2.04

$

2.09

Operating margin



3.9

%

3.1

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)



4.4

%

3.6

%


(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP results to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of why management believes these non-GAAP results are useful is included below.

"Benchmark delivered another solid year of performance in 2023 as we continued to execute to our strategic plan. I'm particularly pleased with our free cash flow performance which was aided by inventory reductions.  At the same time, our operational discipline allowed us to expand both gross and operating margin despite the dynamic environment," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO. 

Benck continued, "Looking forward, we expect the current demand softness across several of our end-markets will likely persist through the first half of 2024, driven by customers closely managing inventories. However, as demonstrated by our performance this past year, I am confident in our ability to deliver further margin expansion and positive free cash flow in 2024."

Cash Conversion Cycle

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,


2023

2023

2022

Accounts receivable days

59


60


59

Contract asset days

23


24


22

Inventory days

99


100


97

Accounts payable days

(53)


(53)


(56)

Advance payments from customers days

(30)


(26)


(26)

Cash conversion cycle days

98


105


96

Fourth Quarter 2023 Industry Sector Update
Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector were as follows.

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(In millions)

2023

2023

2022

Medical

$

126


18

%

$

149


21

%

$

144


19

%

Semi-Cap

168


24


165


23


178


24

A&D

102


15


100


14


90


12

Industrials

132


19


154


21


143


19

Advanced Computing

95


14


66


9


92


12

Next Gen Communications

68


10


86


12


104


14

Total

$

691


100

%

$

720


100

%

$

751


100

%

Revenue decreased year over year primarily due to a decrease in Next Gen Communications of 35% and a decrease in Medical of 13%, partially offset by an increase in A&D of 13%. 

First Quarter 2024 Guidance

  • Revenue between $625 million - $665 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.32 - $0.38
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.42 - $0.48 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $3.1 million and $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.2 million in the first quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions of the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the Company's outlook and guidance for first quarter and fiscal year 2024 results, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the Company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the Company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the Company's expectations regarding restructuring charges and amortization of intangibles, and the Company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Events relating to the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, continuing inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties including continuing hostilities and tensions, trade restrictions and sanctions, or the ability to utilize the Company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the Company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of the Company's operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and the Company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", a non-GAAP measure, which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales

$

691,354

$

750,644

$

2,838,976

$

2,886,331

Cost of sales

620,350


678,517


2,567,906


2,631,096

Gross profit

71,004


72,127


271,070


255,235

Selling, general and administrative expenses

35,646


39,540


147,025


150,215

Amortization of intangible assets

1,204


1,592


5,979


6,384

Restructuring charges and other costs

2,054


4,049


8,402


8,567

Income from operations

32,100


26,946


109,664


90,069

Interest expense

(8,692)


(5,466)


(31,875)


(12,894)

Interest income

2,033


887


6,256


1,730

Other (expense) income, net

(3,105)


3,860


(2,825)


5,437

Income before income taxes

22,336


26,227


81,220


84,342

Income tax expense

4,784


5,008


16,905


16,113

Net income

$

17,552

$

21,219

$

64,315

$

68,229

Earnings per share:











Basic

$

0.49

$

0.60

$

1.81

$

1.94

Diluted

$

0.49

$

0.60

$

1.79

$

1.91

Weighted-average number of shares used in
   calculating earnings per share:











Basic

35,658


35,166


35,566


35,179

Diluted

35,956


35,630


35,973


35,718

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

(UNAUDITED)




December 31,


2023

2022

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

277,391

$

207,430

Restricted cash

5,822



Accounts receivable, net

449,404


491,957

Contract assets

174,979


183,613

Inventories

683,801


727,749

Other current assets

44,350


41,400

Total current assets

1,635,747


1,652,149

Property, plant and equipment, net

227,698


211,478

Operating lease right-of-use assets

130,830


93,081

Goodwill and other, net

280,480


270,623

Total assets

$

2,274,755

$

2,227,331







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current installments of long-term debt

$

4,283

$

4,275

Accounts payable

367,480


424,272

Advance payments from customers

204,883


197,937

Accrued liabilities

136,901


122,652

Total current liabilities

713,547


749,136

Long-term debt, less current installments

326,674


320,675

Operating lease liabilities

123,385


86,687

Other long-term liabilities

32,064


44,417

Shareholders' equity

1,079,085


1,026,416

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,274,755

$

2,227,331

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)

(UNAUDITED)




Year Ended


December 31,


2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income

$

64,315

$

68,229

Depreciation and amortization

45,410


44,252

Stock-based compensation expense

15,286


18,485

Accounts receivable

42,050


(136,455)

Contract assets

8,634


(28,370)

Inventories

45,071


(206,247)

Accounts payable

(35,320)


(16,656)

Advance payments from customers

6,946


79,813

Other changes in working capital and other, net

(18,098)


(518)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

174,294


(177,467)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(77,739)


(46,774)

Other investing activities, net

601


5,600

Net cash used in investing activities

(77,138)


(41,174)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Share repurchases




(9,391)

Net debt activity

5,509


194,261

Other financing activities, net

(29,087)


(25,641)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(23,578)


159,229







Effect of exchange rate changes

2,205


(4,907)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

75,783


(64,319)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

207,430


271,749

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$

283,213

$

207,430

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Income from operations (GAAP)

$

32,100

$

30,341

$

26,946

$

109,664

$

90,069

Amortization of intangible assets

1,204


1,592


1,592


5,979


6,384

Restructuring charges and other costs

2,054


1,437


799


7,281


5,710

Gain on assets held for sale













(393)

Asset impairment




198





1,121



Settlement







3,250





3,250

Customer insolvency (recovery)













(599)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

35,358

$

33,568

$

32,587

$

124,045

$

104,421

GAAP operating margin

4.6

%

4.2

%

3.6

%

3.9

%

3.1

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

5.1

%

4.7

%

4.3

%

4.4

%

3.6

%
















Gross Profit (GAAP)

$

71,004

$

69,077

$

72,127

$

271,070

$

255,235

Customer insolvency (recovery)













(425)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

71,004

$

69,077

$

72,127

$

271,070

$

254,810

GAAP gross margin

10.3

%

9.6

%

9.6

%

9.5

%

8.8

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

10.3

%

9.6

%

9.6

%

9.5

%

8.8

%
















Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

35,646

$

35,509

$

39,540

$

147,025

$

150,215

Customer insolvency (recovery)













174

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

35,646

$

35,509

$

39,540

$

147,025

$

150,389
















Net income (GAAP)

$

17,552

$

20,412

$

21,219

$

64,315

$

68,229

Amortization of intangible assets

1,204


1,592


1,592


5,979


6,384

Restructuring charges and other costs

2,899


1,437


799


8,126


5,710

Gain on assets held for sale













(393)

Asset impairment




198





1,121



Settlement

(37)


(3,375)


(2,344)


(4,567)


(2,955)

Customer insolvency (recovery)













(599)

Income tax adjustments(1)

(657)


245


(5)


(1,598)


(1,644)

Non-GAAP net income

$

20,961

$

20,509

$

21,261

$

73,376

$

74,732
















Diluted earnings per share:














Diluted (GAAP)

$

0.49

$

0.57

$

0.60

$

1.79

$

1.91

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$

0.58

$

0.57

$

0.60

$

2.04

$

2.09
















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:














Diluted (GAAP)

35,956


35,876


35,630


35,973


35,718

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

35,956


35,876


35,630


35,973


35,718
















Net cash provided by (used in) operations

$

137,080

$

37,583

$

(52,749)

$

174,294

$

(177,467)

Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(11,026)


(19,664)


(13,180)


(77,739)


(46,774)

Free cash flow (used)

$

126,054

$

17,919

$

(65,929)

$

96,555

$

(224,241)


(1)

This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Also from this source

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will announce fourth quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 after the market close. The Company...
BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.