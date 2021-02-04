Benchmark Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.





Three Months Ended





Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,

In millions, except EPS

2020



2020



2019

Sales

$ 521



$ 526



$ 508

Net income (loss)(2)

$ 8



$ 6



$ (7)

Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)

$ 13



$ 12



$ 10

Diluted earnings (loss) per share(2)

$ 0.21



$ 0.16



$ (0.19)

Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)

$ 0.34



$ 0.32



$ 0.27

Operating margin(2)



2.3 %



1.6 %



(1.8) % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)



3.4 %



3.0 %



2.6 %







Twelve Months Ended





Dec 31,



Dec 31,

In millions, except EPS

2020



2019

Net sales

$ 2,053



$ 2,268

Net income(3)

$ 14



$ 23

Net income – non-GAAP(1)(3)

$ 35



$ 51

Diluted EPS(3)

$ 0.38



$ 0.60

Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(3)

$ 0.95



$ 1.32

Operating margin(3)



1.2 %



1.3 % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(3)



2.5 %



3.0 %





(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below. (2) Results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and third quarter ended September 30, 2020 include the impact of approximately $1.6 million and $1.3 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively. (3) Results for the year ended December 31, 2020 include the impact of approximately $7.1 million of net COVID-19 related costs.

Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO stated, "We closed out a very challenging year, delivering fourth quarter results that not only met our expectations, but demonstrated sequential improvement in both non-GAAP gross margins at 9.6% and higher non-GAAP earnings at $0.34 enabled by higher-value sector mix and improved utilization across the company. I am very proud of our team, which has proven to be very resourceful and resilient in the face of this pandemic and continues to deliver for our customers."

Benck continued, "Our focused efforts on improving working capital management are also bearing fruit as we generated $95 million of operating cash flow in the quarter and over $120 million for the year, which exceeded our forecast. I look forward to 2021 with optimism knowing that our strategic investments in the business to drive differentiated value and sustainability have solidified a path to achieve revenue, margin, and earnings growth in 2021 aligned with our mid-term financial goals."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,





2020



2020



2019

Accounts receivable days



53





52





57

Contract asset days



25





28





29

Inventory days



63





66





60

Accounts payable days



(54)





(54)





(58)

Advance payments from customers days



(16)





(11)





(7)

Cash Conversion Cycle days



71





81





81



Fourth Quarter 2020 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,

Higher-Value Markets 2020



2020



2019

Medical $ 111

21 %

$ 134

26 %

$ 103

20 % Semi-Cap

101

20





99

19





81

16

A&D

111

21





105

20





106

21

Industrials

97

19





86

16





107

21



$ 420

81 %

$ 424

81 %

$ 397

78 %





































Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,

Traditional Markets 2020



2020



2019

Computing $ 46

9 %

$ 44

8 %

$ 45

9 % Telecommunications

55

10





58

11





66

13



$ 101

19 %

$ 102

19 %

$ 111

22 % Total $ 521

100 %

$ 526

100 %

$ 508

100 %

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 6% year-over-year from strength in the Semi-Cap, Medical, and A&D sectors. Traditional market revenues were down from program transitions.

First Quarter 2021 Outlook

Revenue between $480 - $520 million

- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.11 - $0.14

- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.18 - $0.22 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

- (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles) This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID-19.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $1.0 million and $2.0 million in the first quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $2.0 million in the first quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2020 and CY2020 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Thursday, February 11, 2021 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "could", "predict" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, the estimated financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our outlook and guidance for first quarter 2021 results, the company's anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, statements (express or implied) concerning future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, and expected revenue mix, and Benchmark's business and growth strategies. Although the company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally. These statements also depend on the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including government and other fourth-party responses to the crisis and the consequences for the global economy, our business and the businesses of our suppliers and customers. Events relating to or resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, or the ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Part 1, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this document, and it assumes no obligation to update them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non–GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non–GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non–GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non–GAAP information used by other companies. Non–GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Sales $ 521,250



$ 508,444



$ 2,053,131



$ 2,268,095

Cost of sales

470,589





471,131





1,878,083





2,082,567

Gross profit

50,661





37,313





175,048





185,528

Selling, general and administrative expenses

32,380





34,279





122,195





126,740

Amortization of intangible assets

1,979





2,366





9,099





9,461

Restructuring charges and other costs

4,490





2,268





19,970





13,101

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net

(45)





7,681





(1,350)





7,681

Income (loss) from operations

11,857





(9,281)





25,134





28,545

Interest expense

(2,175)





(1,650)





(8,364)





(6,664)

Interest income

156





745





1,196





3,829

Other income (expense), net

(482)





(717)





(673)





1,559

Income (loss) before income taxes

9,356





(10,903)





17,293





27,269

Income tax expense

1,661





(3,972)





3,238





3,844

Net income (loss) $ 7,695



$ (6,931)



$ 14,055



$ 23,425

Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic $ 0.21



$ (0.19)



$ 0.38



$ 0.61

Diluted $ 0.21



$ (0.19)



$ 0.38



$ 0.60

Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share:





























Basic

36,402





36,928





36,524





38,338

Diluted

36,596





36,928





36,817





38,763



For comparative purposes, certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



December 31,



December 31,

2020



2019 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 390,808



$ 347,558 Restricted cash

5,182





16,398 Accounts receivable, net

309,331





324,424 Contract assets

142,779





161,061 Inventories

327,377





314,956 Other current assets

26,874





30,685 Total current assets

1,202,351





1,195,082 Property, plant and equipment, net

185,272





205,819 Operating lease right-of-use assets

79,966





76,859 Goodwill and other, net

276,646





282,114 Total assets $ 1,744,235



$ 1,759,874













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 9,161



$ 8,825 Accounts payable

282,208





302,994 Advance payments from customers

84,122





37,511 Accrued liabilities

105,645





109,915 Total current liabilities

481,136





459,245 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments

131,051





138,912 Operating lease liabilities

72,120





67,898 Other long-term liabilities

70,340





78,987 Shareholders' equity

989,588





1,014,832 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,744,235



$ 1,759,874

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)



Year Ended

December 31,

2020



2019 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income $ 14,055



$ 23,425 Depreciation and amortization

48,792





48,427 Stock-based compensation expense

10,398





10,194 Accounts receivable, net

13,586





134,926 Contract assets

18,282





(20,979) Inventories

(10,799)





(5,238) Accounts payable

(15,553)





(121,860) Advance payments from customers

46,612





9,254 Other changes in working capital and other, net

(4,935)





14,987 Net cash provided by operations

120,438





93,136













Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(39,519)





(35,118) Other investing activities, net

5,136





255 Net cash used in investing activities

(34,383)





(34,863)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases

(25,220)





(122,110) Net debt activity

(7,987)





(6,794) Other financing activities, net

(24,319)





(23,933) Net cash used in financing activities

(57,526)





(152,837)













Effect of exchange rate changes

3,505





418 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

32,034





(94,146) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

363,956





458,102 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 395,990



$ 363,956

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 11,857

$ 8,659

$ (9,281)

$ 25,134

$ 28,545 Restructuring charges and other costs

4,490



1,425



2,268



13,227



13,101 Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net

(45)



(1,558)



7,681



(1,350)



7,681 Settlement

—



—



(773)



—



— Impairment

—



5,736



—



6,743



— Customer insolvency (recovery)

(553)



(796)



11,036



(1,702)



8,278 Amortization of intangible assets

1,979



2,368



2,366



9,099



9,461 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 17,728

$ 15,834

$ 13,297

$ 51,151

$ 67,066





























Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 50,661

$ 46,354

$ 37,313

$ 175,048

$ 185,528 Settlement

—



—



(773)



—



— Customer insolvency (recovery)

(553)



(796)



967



(1,702)



(73) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 50,108

$ 45,558

$ 37,507

$ 173,346

$ 185,455





























Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,695

$ 5,915

$ (6,931)

$ 14,055

$ 23,425 Restructuring charges and other costs

4,490



1,425



2,268



13,227



13,426 Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net

(45)



(1,558)



7,681



(1,350)



7,681 Customer insolvency (recovery)

(553)



(796)



11,036



(1,702)



8,278 Amortization of intangible assets

1,979



2,368



2,366



9,099



9,461 Settlements

—



—



(773)



—



(3,021) Impairment

—



5,736



—



6,743



— Income tax adjustments(1)

(1,006)



(1,458)



(5,385)



(5,157)



(8,095) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,560

$ 11,632

$ 10,262

$ 34,915

$ 51,155





























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:



























Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.21

$ 0.16

$ (0.19)

$ 0.38

$ 0.60 Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.34

$ 0.32

$ 0.27

$ 0.95

$ 1.32





























Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings (loss) per share:



























Diluted (GAAP)

36,596



36,544



36,928



36,817



38,763 Diluted (Non-GAAP)

36,596



36,544



37,374



36,817



38,763





(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

