Benchmark Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

TEMPE, Ariz., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.





Three Months Ended



Jun 30,



Mar 31,

Jun 30, In millions, except EPS 2020



2020

2019 Sales $491



$515

$602 Net income (loss)(2) $(3)



$4

$9 Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2) $3



$8

$14 Diluted earnings (loss) per share(2) $(0.09)



$0.10

$0.24 Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2) $0.07



$0.22

$0.36 Operating margin(2) (0.4)%



1.3%

2.0% Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2) 1.2%



2.3%

3.1%





(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below. (2) Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 include the impact of approximately $4.1 million of COVID-19 related costs.

"Thanks to the commitment and tireless work of our global Benchmark team, we continue to successfully navigate this challenging pandemic environment. Protecting our people remains our highest priority and we will continue our vigilance to keep people safe and our locations operational," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark President and CEO.

"Despite the current macro conditions, our team has focused on delivering products to meet the needs of our customers. Our diversified portfolio remains a strength at this time as we saw strong second quarter growth in our Medical and Semi-cap sectors. Moving into the third quarter, we expect sequential improvements in revenue, profit and utilization underpinned by stronger demand from our Semi-Cap and Defense customers where we have industry leading positions."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Jun 30,





Mar 31,





Jun 30,





2020





2020





2019



















Accounts receivable days

55





56





54

Contract asset days

28





28





23

Inventory days

72





65





52

Accounts payable days

(61)





(61)





(60)

Customer deposits

(10)





(7)





(3)

Cash Conversion Cycle days

84





81





66



Second Quarter 2020 Industry Sector Update Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.







Jun 30,





Mar 31,





Jun 30,



Higher-Value Markets

2020





2020





2019

Medical $ 135

27 %

$ 118

23 %

$ 114

19 % Semi-Cap

87

18





83

16





63

10

A&D

88

18





119

23





107

18

Industrials

87

18





103

20





115

19





$ 397

81 %

$ 423

82 %

$ 399

66 %

















































































Jun 30,





Mar 31,





Jun 30,



Traditional Markets

2020





2020





2019

Computing $ 44

9 %

$ 36

7 %

$ 133

22 % Telecommunications

50

10





56

11





70

12





$ 94

19 %

$ 92

18 %

$ 203

34 %

Total $ 491

100 %

$ 515

100 %

$ 602

100 %

Overall, higher-value market revenues during the second quarter were down 6% quarter-over-quarter and flat year-over-year. Demand strength in Medical supporting COVID-19 solutions and new product ramps, as well as the continued Semi-cap recovery, were offset by weakness in commercial Aerospace and Industrial markets. Traditional market revenues were up 2% quarter-over-quarter due to stronger demand for high performance computing products and down 54% year-over-year primarily from the Company's conscious exit of a legacy computing contract in 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Outlook

Revenue between $490 - $530 million

- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.21 - $0.26

- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.26 - $0.30 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

- (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles) Our guidance includes known constraints due to COVID-19 and assumes no further significant interruptions occur to our supply base, operations, or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to market conditions due to COVID-19.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $0.8 million to $1.2 million in the third quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $2.4 million in the third quarter.

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Wednesday, August 5, 2020 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "could", "predict" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, the estimated financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our outlook and guidance for third quarter 2020 results, the company's anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, statements (express or implied) concerning future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, and expected revenue mix, and Benchmark's business and growth strategies. Although the company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally. These statements also depend on the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including government and other third-party responses to the crisis and the consequences for the global economy, our business and the businesses of our suppliers and customers. Events relating to or resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, or the ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Part 1, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this document, and it assumes no obligation to update them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non–GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. Management uses non–GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non–GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non–GAAP information used by other companies. Non–GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.























Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,



2020

2019



2020

2019

















Sales $ 490,966 $ 601,602

$ 1,005,930 $ 1,204,422 Cost of sales

456,294

552,379



927,897

1,105,162

Gross profit

34,672

49,223



78,033

99,260 Selling, general and administrative expenses

28,516

31,507



60,091

61,514 Amortization of intangible assets

2,371

2,361



4,752

4,728 Restructuring charges and other costs

5,657

3,414



8,572

4,990

Income (loss) from operations

(1,872)

11,941



4,618

28,028 Interest expense

(2,351)

(1,718)



(4,053)

(3,327) Interest income

287

1,053



886

2,350 Other income (expense), net

32

808



(630)

2,412

Income (loss) before income taxes

(3,904)

12,084



821

29,463 Income tax expense (benefit)

(497)

2,637



376

6,243

Net income (loss) $ (3,407) $ 9,447

$ 445 $ 23,220





















Earnings (loss) per share:



















Basic $ (0.09) $ 0.25

$ 0.01 $ 0.59

Diluted $ (0.09) $ 0.24

$ 0.01 $ 0.58





















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating















earnings (loss) per share:

















Basic

36,439

38,426



36,614

39,522

Diluted

36,439

38,583



36,863

39,843

For comparative purposes, certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.





















Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)











June 30,



December 31,











2020



2019



















Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 356,419

$ 363,956



Accounts receivable, net

302,068



324,424



Contract assets

153,641



161,061



Inventories

363,665



314,956



Other current assets

32,326



30,685







Total current assets

1,208,119



1,195,082

Property, plant and equipment, net

198,001



205,819

Operating lease right-of-use assets

74,170



76,859

Goodwill and other, net

277,745



282,114







Total assets $ 1,758,035

$ 1,759,874



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:













Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 8,912

$ 8,825



Accounts payable

304,601



302,994



Accrued liabilities

151,107



147,426







Total current liabilities

464,620



459,245

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments

164,664



138,912

Operating lease liabilities

64,768



67,898

Other long-term liabilities

79,623



78,987

Shareholders' equity

984,360



1,014,832







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,758,035

$ 1,759,874





















Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries



















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)































Six Months Ended











June 30,











2020



2019



















Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income $ 445

$ 23,220

Depreciation and amortization

24,531



24,125

Stock-based compensation expense

6,044



5,720

Accounts receivable, net

20,356



106,749

Contract assets

7,420



(15,464)

Inventories

(48,668)



(6,327)

Accounts payable

6,980



(49,428)

Other changes in working capital and other, net

2,810



(19,823)



Net cash provided by operations

19,918



68,772













Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(23,290)



(15,495)

Other investing activities, net

2,576



49



Net cash used in investing activities

(20,714)



(15,446)



















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases

(19,329)



(100,039)

Net debt activity

25,608



(2,441)

Other financing activities, net

(12,802)



(12,628)



Net cash used in financing activities

(6,523)



(115,108)



















Effect of exchange rate changes

(218)



293 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(7,537)



(61,489)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

363,956



458,102

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 356,419

$ 396,613

















































Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries





























Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)



































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,



Jun 30,







2020

2020

2019



2020

2019





















Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ (1,872) $ 6,490 $ 11,941

$ 4,618 $ 28,028

Restructuring charges and other costs

5,657

1,908

3,414



7,565

4,990

Settlement

—

—

773



—

773

Impairment

—

1,007

—



1,007

—

Customer insolvency (recovery)

(353)

—

(16)



(353)

(2,758)

Amortization of intangible assets

2,371

2,381

2,361



4,752

4,728

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 5,803 $ 11,786 $ 18,473

$ 17,589 $ 35,761





























Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 34,672 $ 43,361 $ 49,223

$ 78,033 $ 99,260

Settlement

—

—

773



—

773

Customer insolvency (recovery)

(353)

—

(16)



(353)

(1,040)

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 34,319 $ 43,361 $ 49,980

$ 77,680 $ 98,993





























Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (3,407) $ 3,852 $ 9,447

$ 445 $ 23,220

Restructuring charges and other costs

5,657

1,908

3,414



7,565

4,990

Customer insolvency (recovery)

(353)

—

(16)



(353)

(2,758)

Amortization of intangible assets

2,371

2,381

2,361



4,752

4,728

Settlements

—

—

(330)



—

(2,166)

Impairment

—

1,007

—



1,007

—

Income tax adjustments(1)

(1,584)

(1,078)

(1,039)



(2,623)

(833)

Non-GAAP net income $ 2,684 $ 8,070 $ 13,837

$ 10,793 $ 27,181





























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

























Diluted (GAAP) $ (0.09) $ 0.10 $ 0.24

$ 0.01 $ 0.58



Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.07 $ 0.22 $ 0.36

$ 0.29 $ 0.68





























Weighted-average number of shares used in





















calculating diluted earnings (loss) per share:























Diluted (GAAP)

36,439

37,071

38,583



36,863

39,843



Diluted (Non-GAAP)

36,689

37,071

38,583



36,863

39,843



(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

