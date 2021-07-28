Benchmark Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

TEMPE, Ariz., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.





Three Months Ended



Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30, In millions, except EPS

2021

2021

2020 Sales

$ 545



$ 506



$ 491

Net income(2)

$ 7



$ 8



$ (3)

Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)

$ 10



$ 8



$ 3

Diluted earnings per share(2)

$ 0.20



$ 0.22



$ (0.09)

Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)

$ 0.27



$ 0.21



$ 0.07

Operating margin(2)



2.0 %



2.4 %



(0.4) % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)



2.5 %



2.3 %



1.2 %





(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below. (2) Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and first quarter ended March 31, 2021 include the impact of approximately $0.9 million, $4.1 million and $1.4 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

"In the second quarter, we delivered double digit revenue growth year-over-year from continued strength in the Semi-Cap market, improving Industrials demand, and strength in the Telecommunications sector," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO. "Additionally, we expanded gross and operating margins supported by our strong revenue growth."

"I am particularly pleased with our team's execution in the quarter given the challenges related to the global supply chain constraints and facility disruptions in Malaysia related to the pandemic. Strong end market demand, new program ramps, and operational execution provide momentum for sequential growth in revenue and gross margins through the balance of 2021."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,



2021

2021

2020 Accounts receivable days



48





49





55

Contract asset days



26





26





28

Inventory days



75





69





72

Accounts payable days



(69)





(64)





(61)

Advance payments from customers days



(16)





(15)





(10)

Cash Conversion Cycle days



64





65





84



Second Quarter 2021 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.





Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30, Higher-Value Markets

2021

2021

2020 Medical

$ 109

20 %

$ 109

21 %

$ 135

27 % Semi-Cap



139

26





113

22





87

18

A&D



97

18





89

18





88

18

Industrials



100

18





95

19





87

18





$ 445

82 %

$ 406

80 %

$ 397

81 %



































Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30, Traditional Markets

2021

2021

2020 Computing

$ 40

7 %

$ 44

9 %

$ 44

9 % Telecommunications



60

11





56

11





50

10





$ 100

18 %

$ 100

20 %

$ 94

19 % Total

$ 545

100 %

$ 506

100 %

$ 491

100 %

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 9% quarter-over-quarter and 12% year-over-year from growth in semi-cap, industrials and A&D. Traditional market revenues were flat quarter-over-quarter and up 7% year-over-year primarily from growth in the telecommunications sector.

Third Quarter 2021 Outlook

Revenue between $555 - $595 million

Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.27 - $0.35

Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.33 - $0.41 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID-19.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $0.8 million and $1.2 million in the third quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.7 million in the third quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Wednesday, August 4, 2021 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act). These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results, our ability to generate sales, income or cash flow, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook and guidance for third quarter 2021 results, our anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, our expected revenue mix, our business strategy and strategic initiatives, our repurchases of shares of our common stock and our intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond our ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in any of our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to it and the consequences for the global economy, our business and the businesses of our suppliers and customers, as well as our ability (or inability) to execute on our plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to us as of the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain financial measures that exclude items and therefore are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. Management discloses non–GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. Management also uses non–GAAP measures in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The Company's non–GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non–GAAP information used by other companies. Non–GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Sales

$ 544,662



$ 490,966



$ 1,050,383



$ 1,005,930

Cost of sales



496,749





456,294





960,243





927,897

Gross profit



47,913





34,672





90,140





78,033

Selling, general and administrative expenses



34,034





28,516





64,582





60,091

Amortization of intangible assets



1,599





2,371





3,197





4,752

Restructuring charges and other costs



1,581





5,657





3,172





8,572

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



—





—





(3,444)





—

Income (loss) from operations



10,699





(1,872)





22,633





4,618

Interest expense



(2,079)





(2,351)





(4,228)





(4,053)

Interest income



164





287





329





886

Other income (expense), net



440





32





164





(630)

Income (loss) before income taxes



9,224





(3,904)





18,898





821

Income tax expense (benefit)



1,855





(497)





3,612





376

Net income (loss)

$ 7,369



$ (3,407)



$ 15,286



$ 445

Earnings (loss) per share:























Basic

$ 0.21



$ (0.09)



$ 0.42



$ 0.01

Diluted

$ 0.20



$ (0.09)



$ 0.42



$ 0.01

Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share:























Basic



35,753





36,439





36,000





36,614

Diluted



36,061





36,439





36,474





36,863



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)





June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 369,301



$ 390,808

Restricted cash



1,142





5,182

Accounts receivable, net



290,073





309,331

Contract assets



154,629





142,779

Inventories



415,322





327,377

Other current assets



36,510





26,874

Total current assets



1,266,977





1,202,351

Property, plant and equipment, net



188,318





185,272

Operating lease right-of-use assets



89,567





79,966

Goodwill and other, net



273,929





276,646

Total assets

$ 1,818,791



$ 1,744,235















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

$ 9,259



$ 9,161

Accounts payable



380,164





282,208

Advance payments from customers



88,686





84,122

Accrued liabilities



103,300





105,645

Total current liabilities



581,409





481,136

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments



126,639





131,051

Operating lease liabilities



80,580





72,120

Other long-term liabilities



62,885





70,340

Shareholders' equity



967,278





989,588

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,818,791



$ 1,744,235



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended



June 30,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 15,286



$ 445

Depreciation and amortization



21,994





24,531

Stock-based compensation expense



6,863





6,044

Accounts receivable, net



18,959





20,356

Contract assets



(11,850)





7,420

Inventories



(88,634)





(48,668)

Accounts payable



92,677





6,980

Advance payments from customers



4,563





15,267

Other changes in working capital and other, net



(19,585)





(12,457)

Net cash provided by operations



40,273





19,918















Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(18,619)





(23,290)

Other investing activities, net



188





2,576

Net cash used in investing activities



(18,431)





(20,714)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases



(30,319)





(19,329)

Net debt activity



(4,543)





25,608

Other financing activities, net



(14,204)





(12,802)

Net cash used in financing activities



(49,066)





(6,523)















Effect of exchange rate changes



1,677





(218)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(25,547)





(7,537)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



395,990





363,956

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 370,443



$ 356,419



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

Jun 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)

$ 10,699



$ 11,934



$ (1,872)



$ 22,633



$ 4,618

Restructuring charges and other costs



1,581





1,591





5,657





3,172





7,565

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



—





(3,444)





—





(3,444)





—

Impairment



—





—





—





—





1,007

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(153)





(32)





(353)





(185)





(353)

Amortization of intangible assets



1,599





1,598





2,371





3,197





4,752

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 13,726



$ 11,647



$ 5,803



$ 25,373



$ 17,589

































Gross Profit (GAAP)

$ 47,913



$ 42,227



$ 34,672



$ 90,140



$ 78,033

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(153)





(32)





(353)





(185)





(353)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 47,760



$ 42,195



$ 34,319



$ 89,955



$ 77,680

































Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP)

$ 34,034



$ 30,548



$ 28,516



$ 64,582



$ 60,091

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 34,034



$ 30,548



$ 28,516



$ 64,582



$ 60,091

































Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 7,369



$ 7,917



$ (3,407)



$ 15,286



$ 445

Restructuring charges and other costs



1,581





1,591





5,657





3,172





7,565

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



—





(3,444)





—





(3,444)





—

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(153)





(32)





(353)





(185)





(353)

Amortization of intangible assets



1,599





1,598





2,371





3,197





4,752

Impairment



—





—





—





—





1,007

Income tax adjustments(1)



(633)





169





(1,584)





(464)





(2,623)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 9,763



$ 7,799



$ 2,684



$ 17,562



$ 10,793

































Diluted earnings (loss) per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.20



$ 0.22



$ (0.09)



$ 0.42



$ 0.01

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.27



$ 0.21



$ 0.07



$ 0.48



$ 0.29

































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)



36,061





36,711





36,439





36,474





36,863

Diluted (Non-GAAP)



36,061





36,711





36,689





36,474





36,863

































Net cash provided by operations

$ 3,660



$ 36,613



$ 23,027



$ 40,273



$ 19,918

Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(12,197)





(6,422)





(10,394)





(18,619)





(23,290)

Free cash flow (free cash flow used)

$ (8,537)



$ 30,191



$ 12,633



$ 21,654



$ (3,372)







(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bench.com

