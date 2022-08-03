BENCHMARK REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Second quarter 2022 results:

Revenue of $728 million ; 34% year-over-year growth

; 34% year-over-year growth Computing revenue growth of 73% year-over-year



Industrials revenue growth of 59% year-over-year



Medical revenue growth of 53% year-over-year



Semi-Cap revenue growth of 26% year-over-year

GAAP operating income up 110% year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating income up 67% year-over-year

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.49 , up 145% year-over-year

, up 145% year-over-year Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.50 , up 85% year-over-year

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.





Three Months Ended





June 30,



Mar 31,



June 30,

In millions, except EPS

2022



2022



2021

Sales

$ 728



$ 636



$ 545

Net income(2)

$ 17



$ 11



$ 7

Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)

$ 18



$ 16



$ 10

Diluted earnings per share(2)

$ 0.49



$ 0.31



$ 0.20

Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)

$ 0.50



$ 0.44



$ 0.27

Operating margin(2)



3.1 %



2.4 %



2.0 % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)



3.1 %



3.4 %



2.5 %

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below. (2) Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and second quarter ended June 30, 2021 include the impact of approximately $1.1 million, $1.1 million, and $0.9 million of net

COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

"The second quarter continued to demonstrate our ability to execute on our growth strategy despite ongoing supply chain challenges" said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.

"We were pleased with the balanced revenue contribution to our performance in the second quarter, led by the Medical, Industrials, and Computing sectors. Meanwhile, our Semi-Cap sector continues to demonstrate nice growth, with demand signals pointing to strength into 2023."

Benck continued "Our bookings performance and resulting new program introduction efforts over the last two years are leading to the successful launch of many new products. This effort, coupled with our ability to fulfill greater demand from our existing customer base, is fueling our industry leading growth. We believe these demand indicators, along with our under-sized consumer exposure, has us well positioned for continued momentum through the second half of 2022."

Cash Conversion Cycle





June 30,



Mar 31,



June 30,





2022



2022



2021

Accounts receivable days



55





54





48

Contract asset days



22





24





26

Inventory days



90





95





75

Accounts payable days



(67)





(71)





(69)

Advance payments from customers days



(23)





(20)





(16)

Cash Conversion Cycle days



77





82





64



Second Quarter 2022 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.





June 30,



Mar 31,



June 30,

Higher-Value Markets

2022



2022



2021

Medical

$ 166





23 %

$ 117





18 %

$ 109





20 % Semi-Cap



175





24





183





29





139





26

A&D



90





12





82





13





97





18

Industrials



159





22





137





22





100





18





$ 590





81 %

$ 519





82 %

$ 445





82 %









































June 30,



Mar 31,



June 30,

Traditional Markets

2022



2022



2021

Computing

$ 69





10 %

$ 55





8 %

$ 40





7 % Telecommunications



69





9





62





10





60





11





$ 138





19 %

$ 117





18 %

$ 100





18 % Total

$ 728





100 %

$ 636





100 %

$ 545





100 %

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 33% year-over-year from strength in the Industrials, Medical and Semi-Cap sectors. Traditional market revenues were up 38% year-over-year from strength in both Computing and Telecommunications sectors.

Third Quarter 2022 Guidance

Revenue between $715 - $755 million

- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.41 - $0.46

- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.49 - $0.55 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

- (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles) This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material impact to our results due to COVID disruptions.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $1.6 million and $2.4 million in the third quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.6 million in the third quarter.

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Wednesday, August 10, 2022 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the estimated financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's outlook and guidance for third quarter 2022 results, the company's belief that it is well positioned for continued momentum through the second half of 2022 based on current demand indicators, the company's expectations regarding the strength of the Semi-Cap sector into 2023, the company's anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the company's expectations regarding restructuring charges and amortization of intangibles, and the company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in any of the company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to the crisis and the consequences for the global economy, the company's business and the businesses of its suppliers and customers. Events relating to or resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, or the ability to utilize the company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this document, and the company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Sales

$ 728,029



$ 544,662



$ 1,364,112



$ 1,050,383

Cost of sales



669,273





496,749





1,247,754





960,243

Gross profit



58,756





47,913





116,358





90,140

Selling, general and administrative expenses



35,842





34,034





72,131





64,582

Amortization of intangible assets



1,592





1,599





3,201





3,197

Restructuring charges and other costs (income)



(1,110)





1,581





3,187





3,172

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



—





—





—





(3,444)

Income from operations



22,432





10,699





37,839





22,633

Interest expense



(2,185)





(2,079)





(3,935)





(4,228)

Interest income



261





164





391





329

Other income, net



784





440





490





164

Income before income taxes



21,292





9,224





34,785





18,898

Income tax expense



4,071





1,855





6,604





3,612

Net income

$ 17,221



$ 7,369



$ 28,181



$ 15,286

Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.49



$ 0.21



$ 0.80



$ 0.42

Diluted

$ 0.49



$ 0.20



$ 0.79



$ 0.42

Weighted-average number of shares used in

calculating earnings per share:























Basic



35,157





35,753





35,201





36,000

Diluted



35,336





36,061





35,616





36,474



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)





June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 262,269



$ 271,749

Restricted cash



1,650





—

Accounts receivable, net



446,515





355,883

Contract assets



179,172





155,243

Inventories



666,742





523,240

Other current assets



44,924





42,029

Total current assets



1,601,272





1,348,144

Property, plant and equipment, net



198,497





186,666

Operating lease right-of-use assets



98,580





99,158

Goodwill and other, net



268,436





269,912

Total assets

$ 2,166,785



$ 1,903,880















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

$ 2,630



$ 985

Accounts payable



500,886





426,555

Advance payments from customers



173,557





118,124

Accrued liabilities



108,005





108,718

Total current liabilities



785,078





654,382

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments



262,185





129,289

Operating lease liabilities



90,936





90,878

Other long-term liabilities



42,813





55,529

Shareholders' equity



985,773





973,802

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,166,785



$ 1,903,880



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended





June 30,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 28,181



$ 15,286

Depreciation and amortization



21,862





21,994

Stock-based compensation expense



8,487





6,863

Accounts receivable, net



(91,200)





18,959

Contract assets



(23,929)





(11,850)

Inventories



(146,178)





(88,634)

Accounts payable



69,943





92,677

Advance payments from customers



55,433





4,563

Other changes in working capital and other, net



(16,109)





(19,585)

Net cash (used in) provided by operations



(93,510)





40,273















Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(24,971)





(18,619)

Other investing activities, net



5,657





188

Net cash used in investing activities



(19,314)





(18,431)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases



(9,391)





(30,319)

Net debt activity



134,363





(4,543)

Other financing activities, net



(14,183)





(14,204)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



110,789





(49,066)















Effect of exchange rate changes



(5,795)





1,677

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(7,830)





(25,547)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



271,749





395,990

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 263,919



$ 370,443



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



Mar 31,



June 30,



June 30,





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Income from operations (GAAP)

$ 22,432



$ 15,407



$ 10,699



$ 37,839



$ 22,633

Amortization of intangible assets



1,592





1,609





1,599





3,201





3,197

Restructuring charges and other costs



1,266





2,314





1,581





3,580





3,172

(Gain) loss on assets held for sale



(2,376)





1,983





—





(393)





—

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery),

net



—





—





—





—





(3,444)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



—





—





(153)





—





(185)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 22,914



$ 21,313



$ 13,726



$ 44,227



$ 25,373

GAAP operating margin



3.1 %



2.4 %



2.0 %



2.8 %



2.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin



3.1 %



3.4 %



2.5 %



3.2 %



2.4 %































Gross Profit (GAAP)

$ 58,756



$ 57,602



$ 47,913



$ 116,358



$ 90,140

Customer insolvency (recovery)



—





—





(153)





—





(185)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 58,756



$ 57,602



$ 47,760



$ 116,358



$ 89,955

GAAP gross margin



8.1 %



9.1 %



8.8 %



8.5 %



8.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin



8.1 %



9.1 %



8.8 %



8.5 %



8.6 %































Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 35,842



$ 36,289



$ 34,034



$ 72,131



$ 64,582

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative

expenses

$ 35,842



$ 36,289



$ 34,034



$ 72,131



$ 64,582

































Net income (GAAP)

$ 17,221



$ 10,960



$ 7,369



$ 28,181



$ 15,286

Amortization of intangible assets



1,592





1,609





1,599





3,201





3,197

Restructuring charges and other costs



1,266





2,314





1,581





3,580





3,172

(Gain) loss on assets held for sale



(2,376)





1,983





—





(393)





—

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery),

net



—





—





—





—





(3,444)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



—





—





(153)





—





(185)

Income tax adjustments(1)



(82)





(1,206)





(633)





(1,288)





(464)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 17,621



$ 15,660



$ 9,763



$ 33,281



$ 17,562

































Diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.49



$ 0.31



$ 0.20



$ 0.79



$ 0.42

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.50



$ 0.44



$ 0.27



$ 0.93



$ 0.48

































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)



35,336





35,470





36,061





35,616





36,474

Diluted (Non-GAAP)



35,336





35,470





36,061





35,616





36,474

































Net cash (used in) provided by operations

$ (25,485)



$ (68,025)



$ 3,660



$ (93,510)



$ 40,273

Additions to property, plant and equipment

and software



(6,996)





(17,975)





(12,197)





(24,971)





(18,619)

Free cash flow (used)

$ (32,481)



$ (86,000)



$ (8,537)



$ (118,481)



$ 21,654



(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

