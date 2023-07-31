BENCHMARK REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Second quarter 2023 results:

Revenue of $733 million

GAAP operating income of $24 million , up 9% year-over-year

, up 9% year-over-year Non-GAAP (1) operating income of $29 million , up 28% year-over-year

operating income of , up 28% year-over-year GAAP earnings per share of $0.39 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.48

TEMPE, Ariz., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





Three Months Ended





June 30,



Mar 31,



June 30,

In millions, except EPS

2023



2023



2022

Sales

$ 733



$ 695



$ 728

Net income

$ 14



$ 12



$ 17

Income from operations

$ 24



$ 23



$ 22

Net income – non-GAAP(1)

$ 17



$ 15



$ 18

Income from operations – non-GAAP(1)

$ 29



$ 26



$ 23

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.39



$ 0.35



$ 0.49

Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)

$ 0.48



$ 0.42



$ 0.50

Operating margin



3.3 %



3.3 %



3.1 % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)



4.0 %



3.7 %



3.1 %



(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

"Benchmark delivered a strong quarter, exceeding the high end of our guidance ranges on revenue and non-GAAP operating income. Our team's ability to navigate continued supply chain challenges and progress on operational efficiencies enabled us to deliver these results," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.

Benck continued "As we enter the second half, we are confident that our diversified portfolio and investments in future growth position us to both navigate the dynamic near-term macro environment and capture incremental share in tomorrow's growth markets."

Cash Conversion Cycle





June 30,



Mar 31,



June 30,





2023



2023



2022

Accounts receivable days



59





60





55

Contract asset days



23





25





22

Inventory days



102





111





90

Accounts payable days



(56)





(60)





(67)

Advance payments from customers days



(25)





(27)





(23)

Cash Conversion Cycle days



103





109





77



Second Quarter 2023 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) were as follows.





June 30,



Mar 31,



June 30,





2023



2023



2022

Medical

$ 145





20 %

$ 137





20 %

$ 166





23 % Semi-Cap



164





22





149





21





175





24

A&D



80





11





79





11





90





12

Industrials



167





23





144





21





159





22

Advanced Computing



81





11





96





14





69





10

Next Gen Communications



96





13





90





13





69





9

Total

$ 733





100 %

$ 695





100 %

$ 728





100 %

Overall, revenues were up 1% year-over-year from strength in the Industrials, Advanced Computing and Next Gen Communications sectors.

Third Quarter 2023 Guidance

Revenue between $680 - $720 million

- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.45 - $0.51

- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.51 - $0.59 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

- (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles) This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $1.1 million and $1.5 million in the third quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.6 million in the third quarter.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions of the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the Company's outlook and guidance for third quarter and fiscal year 2023 results, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the Company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the Company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the Company's expectations regarding restructuring charges and amortization of intangibles, and the Company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Events relating to the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, continuing inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties including trade restrictions, or the ability to utilize the Company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the Company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of the Company's operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and the Company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Sales

$ 733,232



$ 728,029



$ 1,427,927



$ 1,364,112

Cost of sales



666,201





669,273





1,296,938





1,247,754

Gross profit



67,031





58,756





130,989





116,358

Selling, general and administrative expenses



37,672





35,842





75,870





72,131

Amortization of intangible assets



1,591





1,592





3,183





3,201

Restructuring charges and other costs (income)



3,287





(1,110)





4,713





3,187

Income from operations



24,481





22,432





47,223





37,839

Interest expense



(8,258)





(2,185)





(14,708)





(3,935)

Interest income



1,622





261





2,880





391

Other income (expense), net



61





784





(2,104)





490

Income before income taxes



17,906





21,292





33,291





34,785

Income tax expense



3,915





4,071





6,940





6,604

Net income

$ 13,991



$ 17,221



$ 26,351



$ 28,181

Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.39



$ 0.49



$ 0.74



$ 0.80

Diluted

$ 0.39



$ 0.49



$ 0.74



$ 0.79

Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share:























Basic



35,618





35,157





35,478





35,201

Diluted



35,676





35,336





35,730





35,616



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)





June 30,



December 31,





2023



2022

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 244,587



$ 207,430

Restricted cash



743





—

Accounts receivable, net



484,648





491,957

Contract assets



185,877





183,613

Inventories



756,391





727,749

Other current assets



48,815





41,400

Total current assets



1,721,061





1,652,149

Property, plant and equipment, net



222,245





211,478

Operating lease right-of-use assets



92,657





93,081

Goodwill and other, net



271,500





270,623

Total assets

$ 2,307,463



$ 2,227,331















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt

$ 3,458



$ 4,275

Accounts payable



417,406





424,272

Advance payments from customers



185,677





197,937

Accrued liabilities



115,380





122,652

Total current liabilities



721,921





749,136

Long-term debt, less current installments



423,967





320,675

Operating lease liabilities



85,343





86,687

Other long-term liabilities



28,503





44,417

Shareholders' equity



1,047,729





1,026,416

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,307,463



$ 2,227,331



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended





June 30,





2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 26,351



$ 28,181

Depreciation and amortization



22,549





21,862

Stock-based compensation expense



8,657





8,487

Accounts receivable



6,359





(91,200)

Contract assets



(2,264)





(23,929)

Inventories



(28,096)





(146,178)

Accounts payable



9,499





69,943

Advance payments from customers



(12,260)





55,433

Other changes in working capital and other, net



(31,163)





(16,109)

Net cash used in operations



(368)





(93,510)















Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(47,049)





(24,971)

Other investing activities, net



585





5,657

Net cash used in investing activities



(46,464)





(19,314)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases



—





(9,391)

Net debt activity



102,237





134,363

Other financing activities, net



(17,296)





(14,183)

Net cash provided by financing activities



84,941





110,789















Effect of exchange rate changes



(209)





(5,795)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



37,900





(7,830)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



207,430





271,749

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 245,330



$ 263,919



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



Mar 31,



June 30,



June 30,





2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

Income from operations (GAAP)

$ 24,481



$ 22,742



$ 22,432



$ 47,223



$ 37,839

Amortization of intangible assets



1,591





1,592





1,592





3,183





3,201

Restructuring charges and other costs



2,364





1,426





1,266





3,790





3,580

Gain on assets held for sale



—





—





(2,376)





—





(393)

Asset impairment



923





—





—





923





—

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 29,359



$ 25,760



$ 22,914



$ 55,119



$ 44,227

GAAP operating margin



3.3 %



3.3 %



3.1 %



3.3 %



2.8 % Non-GAAP operating margin



4.0 %



3.7 %



3.1 %



3.9 %



3.2 %































Gross Profit (GAAP)

$ 67,031



$ 63,958



$ 58,756



$ 130,989



$ 116,358

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 67,031



$ 63,958



$ 58,756



$ 130,989



$ 116,358

GAAP gross margin



9.1 %



9.2 %



8.1 %



9.2 %



8.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin



9.1 %



9.2 %



8.1 %



9.2 %



8.5 %































Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 37,672



$ 38,198



$ 35,842



$ 75,870



$ 72,131

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 37,672



$ 38,198



$ 35,842



$ 75,870



$ 72,131

































Net income (GAAP)

$ 13,991



$ 12,360



$ 17,221



$ 26,351



$ 28,181

Amortization of intangible assets



1,591





1,592





1,592





3,183





3,201

Restructuring charges and other costs



2,364





1,426





1,266





3,790





3,580

Gain on assets held for sale



—





—





(2,376)





—





(393)

Asset impairment



923





—





—





923





—

Settlement



(1,155)





—





—





(1,155)





—

Income tax adjustments(1)



(670)





(516)





(82)





(1,186)





(1,288)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 17,044



$ 14,862



$ 17,621



$ 31,906



$ 33,281

































Diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.39



$ 0.35



$ 0.49



$ 0.74



$ 0.79

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.48



$ 0.42



$ 0.50



$ 0.89



$ 0.93

































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)



35,676





35,592





35,336





35,730





35,616

Diluted (Non-GAAP)



35,676





35,592





35,336





35,730





35,616

































Net cash provided by (used in) operations

$ 24,538



$ (24,906)



$ (25,485)



$ (368)



$ (93,510)

Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(8,318)





(38,731)





(6,996)





(47,049)





(24,971)

Free cash flow (used)

$ 16,220



$ (63,637)



$ (32,481)



$ (47,417)



$ (118,481)





(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

