BENCHMARK REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

News provided by

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

31 Jul, 2023, 16:07 ET

Second quarter 2023 results:

  • Revenue of $733 million
  • GAAP operating income of $24 million, up 9% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP(1) operating income of $29 million, up 28% year-over-year
  • GAAP earnings per share of $0.39 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.48

TEMPE, Ariz., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Three Months Ended


June 30,

Mar 31,

June 30,

In millions, except EPS

2023

2023

2022

Sales

$

733

$

695

$

728

Net income

$

14

$

12

$

17

Income from operations

$

24

$

23

$

22

Net income – non-GAAP(1)

$

17

$

15

$

18

Income from operations – non-GAAP(1)

$

29

$

26

$

23

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.39

$

0.35

$

0.49

Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)

$

0.48

$

0.42

$

0.50

Operating margin

3.3

%

3.3

%

3.1

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)

4.0

%

3.7

%

3.1

%

(1)     A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

"Benchmark delivered a strong quarter, exceeding the high end of our guidance ranges on revenue and non-GAAP operating income.  Our team's ability to navigate continued supply chain challenges and progress on operational efficiencies enabled us to deliver these results," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.

Benck continued "As we enter the second half, we are confident that our diversified portfolio and investments in future growth position us to both navigate the dynamic near-term macro environment and capture incremental share in tomorrow's growth markets."

Cash Conversion Cycle

June 30,

Mar 31,

June 30,


2023

2023

2022

Accounts receivable days

59


60


55

Contract asset days

23


25


22

Inventory days

102


111


90

Accounts payable days

(56)


(60)


(67)

Advance payments from customers days

(25)


(27)


(23)

Cash Conversion Cycle days

103


109


77

Second Quarter 2023 Industry Sector Update
Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) were as follows.

June 30,

Mar 31,

June 30,


2023

2023

2022

Medical

$

145


20

%

$

137


20

%

$

166


23

%

Semi-Cap

164


22


149


21


175


24

A&D

80


11


79


11


90


12

Industrials

167


23


144


21


159


22

Advanced Computing

81


11


96


14


69


10

Next Gen Communications

96


13


90


13


69


9

Total

$

733


100

%

$

695


100

%

$

728


100

%

Overall, revenues were up 1% year-over-year from strength in the Industrials, Advanced Computing and Next Gen Communications sectors.

Third Quarter 2023 Guidance

  • Revenue between $680 - $720 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.45 - $0.51
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.51 - $0.59 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)
  • This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $1.1 million and $1.5 million in the third quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.6 million in the third quarter.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions of the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the Company's outlook and guidance for third quarter and fiscal year 2023 results, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the Company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the Company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the Company's expectations regarding restructuring charges and amortization of intangibles, and the Company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Events relating to the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, continuing inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties including trade restrictions, or the ability to utilize the Company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the Company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of the Company's operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and the Company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales

$

733,232

$

728,029

$

1,427,927

$

1,364,112

Cost of sales

666,201


669,273


1,296,938


1,247,754

Gross profit

67,031


58,756


130,989


116,358

Selling, general and administrative expenses

37,672


35,842


75,870


72,131

Amortization of intangible assets

1,591


1,592


3,183


3,201

Restructuring charges and other costs (income)

3,287


(1,110)


4,713


3,187

Income from operations

24,481


22,432


47,223


37,839

Interest expense

(8,258)


(2,185)


(14,708)


(3,935)

Interest income

1,622


261


2,880


391

Other income (expense), net

61


784


(2,104)


490

Income before income taxes

17,906


21,292


33,291


34,785

Income tax expense

3,915


4,071


6,940


6,604

Net income

$

13,991

$

17,221

$

26,351

$

28,181

Earnings per share:











Basic

$

0.39

$

0.49

$

0.74

$

0.80

Diluted

$

0.39

$

0.49

$

0.74

$

0.79

Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share:











Basic

35,618


35,157


35,478


35,201

Diluted

35,676


35,336


35,730


35,616

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



June 30,

December 31,


2023

2022

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

244,587

$

207,430

Restricted cash

743



Accounts receivable, net

484,648


491,957

Contract assets

185,877


183,613

Inventories

756,391


727,749

Other current assets

48,815


41,400

Total current assets

1,721,061


1,652,149

Property, plant and equipment, net

222,245


211,478

Operating lease right-of-use assets

92,657


93,081

Goodwill and other, net

271,500


270,623

Total assets

$

2,307,463

$

2,227,331







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current installments of long-term debt

$

3,458

$

4,275

Accounts payable

417,406


424,272

Advance payments from customers

185,677


197,937

Accrued liabilities

115,380


122,652

Total current liabilities

721,921


749,136

Long-term debt, less current installments

423,967


320,675

Operating lease liabilities

85,343


86,687

Other long-term liabilities

28,503


44,417

Shareholders' equity

1,047,729


1,026,416

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,307,463

$

2,227,331

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended


June 30,


2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income

$

26,351

$

28,181

Depreciation and amortization

22,549


21,862

Stock-based compensation expense

8,657


8,487

Accounts receivable

6,359


(91,200)

Contract assets

(2,264)


(23,929)

Inventories

(28,096)


(146,178)

Accounts payable

9,499


69,943

Advance payments from customers

(12,260)


55,433

Other changes in working capital and other, net

(31,163)


(16,109)

Net cash used in operations

(368)


(93,510)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(47,049)


(24,971)

Other investing activities, net

585


5,657

Net cash used in investing activities

(46,464)


(19,314)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Share repurchases




(9,391)

Net debt activity

102,237


134,363

Other financing activities, net

(17,296)


(14,183)

Net cash provided by financing activities

84,941


110,789







Effect of exchange rate changes

(209)


(5,795)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

37,900


(7,830)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

207,430


271,749

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

245,330

$

263,919

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

Mar 31,

June 30,

June 30,


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Income from operations (GAAP)

$

24,481

$

22,742

$

22,432

$

47,223

$

37,839

Amortization of intangible assets

1,591


1,592


1,592


3,183


3,201

Restructuring charges and other costs

2,364


1,426


1,266


3,790


3,580

Gain on assets held for sale







(2,376)





(393)

Asset impairment

923








923



Non-GAAP income from operations

$

29,359

$

25,760

$

22,914

$

55,119

$

44,227

GAAP operating margin

3.3

%

3.3

%

3.1

%

3.3

%

2.8

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

4.0

%

3.7

%

3.1

%

3.9

%

3.2

%
















Gross Profit (GAAP)

$

67,031

$

63,958

$

58,756

$

130,989

$

116,358

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

67,031

$

63,958

$

58,756

$

130,989

$

116,358

GAAP gross margin

9.1

%

9.2

%

8.1

%

9.2

%

8.5

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

9.1

%

9.2

%

8.1

%

9.2

%

8.5

%
















Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

37,672

$

38,198

$

35,842

$

75,870

$

72,131

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

37,672

$

38,198

$

35,842

$

75,870

$

72,131
















Net income (GAAP)

$

13,991

$

12,360

$

17,221

$

26,351

$

28,181

Amortization of intangible assets

1,591


1,592


1,592


3,183


3,201

Restructuring charges and other costs

2,364


1,426


1,266


3,790


3,580

Gain on assets held for sale







(2,376)





(393)

Asset impairment

923








923



Settlement

(1,155)








(1,155)



Income tax adjustments(1)

(670)


(516)


(82)


(1,186)


(1,288)

Non-GAAP net income

$

17,044

$

14,862

$

17,621

$

31,906

$

33,281
















Diluted earnings per share:














Diluted (GAAP)

$

0.39

$

0.35

$

0.49

$

0.74

$

0.79

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$

0.48

$

0.42

$

0.50

$

0.89

$

0.93
















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:














Diluted (GAAP)

35,676


35,592


35,336


35,730


35,616

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

35,676


35,592


35,336


35,730


35,616
















Net cash provided by (used in) operations

$

24,538

$

(24,906)

$

(25,485)

$

(368)

$

(93,510)

Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(8,318)


(38,731)


(6,996)


(47,049)


(24,971)

Free cash flow (used)

$

16,220

$

(63,637)

$

(32,481)

$

(47,417)

$

(118,481)

(1)                This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Also from this source

Benchmark Appoints David Moezidis as EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Benchmark Appoints Dave Valkanoff as EVP and Chief Operating Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.