BENCHMARK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Third quarter 2022 results:

Revenue of $772 million ; 35% year-over-year growth

; 35% year-over-year growth Computing and Telco combined revenue growth of 60% year-over-year



Industrials revenue growth of 44% year-over-year



Medical revenue growth of 41% year-over-year



Semi-Cap revenue growth of 39% year-over-year

GAAP operating income up 114% year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating income up 44% year-over-year

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.53 , up 130% year-over-year

, up 130% year-over-year Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.57 , up 46% year-over-year

TEMPE, Ariz, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.





Three Months Ended





Sept 30,



June 30,



Sept 30,

In millions, except EPS

2022



2022



2021

Sales

$ 772



$ 728



$ 572

Net income

$ 19



$ 17



$ 8

Net income – non-GAAP(1)

$ 20



$ 18



$ 14

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.53



$ 0.49



$ 0.23

Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)

$ 0.57



$ 0.50



$ 0.39

Operating margin



3.3 %



3.1 %



2.1 % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)



3.6 %



3.1 %



3.3 %





(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

"Despite the well-known challenges with which we and the industry have had to navigate, Benchmark continues to execute on its strategy. Our third quarter results achieved the important financial targets within our mid-term model," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.

Benck continued "Our third quarter results demonstrated another solid quarter of revenue growth, with five of our six targeted sectors growing more than 35% year-over-year. This has enabled us to drive non-GAAP earnings growth of more than 46% over the same period. We look forward to updating you on our long term strategy and growth potential for the company at our upcoming analyst day on November 8th."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Sept 30,



June 30,



Sept 30,





2022



2022



2021

Accounts receivable days



56





55





49

Contract asset days



22





22





25

Inventory days



95





90





83

Accounts payable days



(67)





(67)





(70)

Advance payments from customers days



(27)





(23)





(16)

Cash conversion cycle days



79





77





71



Third Quarter 2022 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.





Sept 30,



June 30,



Sept 30,

Higher-Value Markets

2022



2022



2021

Medical

$ 166





21 %

$ 166





23 %

$ 118





21 % Semi-Cap



186





24





175





24





133





23

A&D



86





11





90





12





101





18

Industrials



155





20





159





22





108





19





$ 593





76 %

$ 590





81 %

$ 460





81 %









































Sept 30,



June 30,



Sept 30,

Traditional Markets

2022



2022



2021

Computing

$ 95





13 %

$ 69





10 %

$ 57





10 % Telecommunications



84





11





69





9





55





9





$ 179





24 %

$ 138





19 %

$ 112





19 % Total

$ 772





100 %

$ 728





100 %

$ 572





100 %

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 29% year-over-year from strength in the Industrials, Medical and Semi-Cap sectors. Traditional market revenues were up 60% year-over-year from strength in both Computing and Telecommunications sectors.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance

Revenue between $760 - $800 million

- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.52 - $0.56

- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.58 - $0.62 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

- (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles) This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $0.8 million and $1.0 million in the fourth quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.6 million in the fourth quarter.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Wednesday, November 2, 2022 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions of the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the estimated financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's outlook and guidance for fourth quarter 2022 results, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the company's expectations regarding restructuring charges and amortization of intangibles, and the company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in any of the company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to the crisis and the consequences for the global economy, the company's business and the businesses of its suppliers and customers. Events relating to the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, or the ability to utilize the company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this document, and the company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Sales

$ 771,575



$ 571,882



$ 2,135,687



$ 1,622,265

Cost of sales



704,825





518,177





1,952,579





1,478,420

Gross profit



66,750





53,705





183,108





143,845

Selling, general and administrative expenses



38,544





34,387





110,675





98,969

Amortization of intangible assets



1,591





1,596





4,792





4,793

Restructuring charges and other costs



1,331





6,428





4,518





9,600

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



—





(500)





—





(3,944)

Income from operations



25,284





11,794





63,123





34,427

Interest expense



(3,493)





(1,987)





(7,428)





(6,215)

Interest income



452





122





843





451

Other income, net



1,087





500





1,577





664

Income before income taxes



23,330





10,429





58,115





29,327

Income tax expense



4,501





2,364





11,105





5,976

Net income

$ 18,829



$ 8,065



$ 47,010



$ 23,351

Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.54



$ 0.23



$ 1.34



$ 0.65

Diluted

$ 0.53



$ 0.23



$ 1.32



$ 0.64

Weighted-average number of shares used in

calculating earnings per share:























Basic



35,151





35,423





35,184





35,806

Diluted



35,348





35,666





35,604





36,287



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)





September 30,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 247,298



$ 271,749

Restricted cash



2,039





—

Accounts receivable, net



478,835





355,883

Contract assets



187,730





155,243

Inventories



746,920





523,240

Other current assets



45,381





42,029

Total current assets



1,708,203





1,348,144

Property, plant and equipment, net



204,154





186,666

Operating lease right-of-use assets



95,533





99,158

Goodwill and other, net



268,617





269,912

Total assets

$ 2,276,507



$ 1,903,880















Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

$ 3,452



$ 985

Accounts payable



522,499





426,555

Advance payments from customers



211,601





118,124

Accrued liabilities



111,348





108,718

Total current liabilities



848,900





654,382

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments



296,425





129,289

Operating lease liabilities



87,983





90,878

Other long-term liabilities



42,582





55,529

Shareholders' equity



1,000,617





973,802

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,276,507



$ 1,903,880



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 47,010



$ 23,351

Depreciation and amortization



32,987





32,963

Stock-based compensation expense



13,282





10,856

Accounts receivable, net



(123,600)





(2,342)

Contract assets



(32,487)





(17,415)

Inventories



(228,501)





(151,518)

Accounts payable



84,588





114,477

Advance payments from customers



93,476





7,341

Other changes in working capital and other, net



(11,473)





(19,021)

Net cash used in operations



(124,718)





(1,308)















Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(33,594)





(32,437)

Other investing activities, net



5,666





294

Net cash used in investing activities



(27,928)





(32,143)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases



(9,391)





(40,216)

Net debt activity



169,303





(6,458)

Other financing activities, net



(20,127)





(20,254)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



139,785





(66,928)















Effect of exchange rate changes



(9,552)





(4,414)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(22,412)





(104,793)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



271,749





395,990

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 249,337



$ 291,197



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





Sept 30,



June 30,



Sept 30,



Sept 30,





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Income from operations (GAAP)

$ 25,284



$ 22,432



$ 11,794



$ 63,123



$ 34,427

Amortization of intangible assets



1,591





1,592





1,596





4,792





4,793

Restructuring charges and other costs



1,331





1,266





2,070





4,911





5,242

(Gain) loss on assets held for sale



—





(2,376)





—





(393)





—

Impairment



—





—





4,358





—





4,358

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



—





—





(500)





—





(3,944)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(599)





—





(168)





(599)





(353)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 27,607



$ 22,914



$ 19,150



$ 71,834



$ 44,523

GAAP operating margin



3.3 %



3.1 %



2.1 %



3.0 %



2.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin



3.6 %



3.1 %



3.3 %



3.4 %



2.7 %































Gross Profit (GAAP)

$ 66,750



$ 58,756



$ 53,705



$ 183,108



$ 143,845

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(425)





—





(168)





(425)





(353)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 66,325



$ 58,756



$ 53,537



$ 182,683



$ 143,492

GAAP gross margin



8.7 %



8.1 %



9.4 %



8.6 %



8.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin



8.6 %



8.1 %



9.4 %



8.6 %



8.8 %































Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 38,544



$ 35,842



$ 34,387



$ 110,675



$ 98,969

Customer recovery



174





—





—





174





—

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 38,718



$ 35,842



$ 34,387



$ 110,849



$ 98,969

































Net income (GAAP)

$ 18,829



$ 17,221



$ 8,065



$ 47,010



$ 23,351

Amortization of intangible assets



1,591





1,592





1,596





4,792





4,793

Restructuring charges and other costs



1,331





1,266





2,070





4,911





5,242

(Gain) loss on assets held for sale



—





(2,376)





—





(393)





—

Impairment



—





—





4,358





—





4,358

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



—





—





(500)





—





(3,944)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(599)





—





(168)





(599)





(353)

Settlement



(611)





—





—





(611)





—

Income tax adjustments(1)



(351)





(82)





(1,491)





(1,639)





(1,955)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 20,190



$ 17,621



$ 13,930



$ 53,471



$ 31,492

































Diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.53



$ 0.49



$ 0.23



$ 1.32



$ 0.64

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.57



$ 0.50



$ 0.39



$ 1.50



$ 0.87

































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)



35,348





35,336





35,666





35,604





36,287

Diluted (Non-GAAP)



35,348





35,336





35,666





35,604





36,287

































Net cash used in operations

$ (31,208)



$ (25,485)



$ (41,581)



$ (124,718)



$ (1,308)

Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(8,623)





(6,996)





(13,818)





(33,594)





(32,437)

Free cash flow (used)

$ (39,831)



$ (32,481)



$ (55,399)



$ (158,312)



$ (33,745)











(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

