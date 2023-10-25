BENCHMARK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

25 Oct, 2023, 16:07 ET
Third quarter 2023 results:
- Revenue of $720 million
- GAAP operating income of $30 million, up 20% year-over-year
- Non-GAAP(1) operating income of $34 million, up 22% year-over-year
- GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.57
TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
In millions, except EPS
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
Sales
|
$
|
720
|
$
|
733
|
$
|
772
|
Net income
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
19
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
30
|
$
|
24
|
$
|
25
|
Net income – non-GAAP(1)
|
$
|
21
|
$
|
17
|
$
|
20
|
Income from operations – non-GAAP(1)
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
29
|
$
|
28
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.53
|
Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.57
|
Operating margin
|
4.2
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)
|
4.7
|
%
|
4.0
|
%
|
3.6
|
%
|
(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.
"Benchmark's strategy is to serve high-complexity growth opportunities within our targeted sectors. This focus, coupled with the team's commitment to operational improvement, enabled us to deliver another set of strong results in the third quarter," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.
Benck continued "I am proud of the team's continued execution despite the dynamic market environment. Looking forward, we remain focused on delivering continued operating leverage and believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us."
Cash Conversion Cycle
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
Accounts receivable days
|
60
|
59
|
56
|
Contract asset days
|
24
|
23
|
22
|
Inventory days
|
100
|
102
|
95
|
Accounts payable days
|
(53)
|
(56)
|
(67)
|
Advance payments from customers days
|
(26)
|
(25)
|
(27)
|
Cash Conversion Cycle days
|
105
|
103
|
79
Third Quarter 2023 Industry Sector Update
Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) were as follows.
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
Medical
|
$
|
149
|
21
|
%
|
$
|
145
|
20
|
%
|
$
|
166
|
21
|
%
|
Semi-Cap
|
165
|
23
|
164
|
22
|
186
|
24
|
A&D
|
100
|
14
|
80
|
11
|
86
|
11
|
Industrials
|
154
|
21
|
167
|
23
|
155
|
20
|
Advanced Computing
|
66
|
9
|
81
|
11
|
95
|
13
|
Next Gen Communications
|
86
|
12
|
96
|
13
|
84
|
11
|
Total
|
$
|
720
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
733
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
772
|
100
|
%
Revenue decreased quarter over quarter and year over year primarily due to a decrease in Advanced Computing of 19% and 30%, respectively, due to completion of a high performance compute program, partially offset by an increase in A&D of 24% and 16%, respectively.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance
- Revenue between $675 - $725 million
- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.49 - $0.55
- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.54 - $0.60 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)
Restructuring charges are expected to range between $0.8 million and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.2 million in the fourth quarter.
Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available on the Company's website.
About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions of the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the Company's outlook and guidance for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the Company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the Company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the Company's expectations regarding restructuring charges and amortization of intangibles, and the Company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Events relating to the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, continuing inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties including trade restrictions and sanctions, or the ability to utilize the Company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the Company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of the Company's operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and the Company assumes no obligation to update.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.
|
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Sales
|
$
|
719,695
|
$
|
771,575
|
$
|
2,147,622
|
$
|
2,135,687
|
Cost of sales
|
650,618
|
704,825
|
1,947,556
|
1,952,579
|
Gross profit
|
69,077
|
66,750
|
200,066
|
183,108
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
35,509
|
38,544
|
111,379
|
110,675
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,592
|
1,591
|
4,775
|
4,792
|
Restructuring charges and other costs
|
1,635
|
1,331
|
6,348
|
4,518
|
Income from operations
|
30,341
|
25,284
|
77,564
|
63,123
|
Interest expense
|
(8,475)
|
(3,493)
|
(23,183)
|
(7,428)
|
Interest income
|
1,343
|
452
|
4,223
|
843
|
Other income, net
|
2,384
|
1,087
|
280
|
1,577
|
Income before income taxes
|
25,593
|
23,330
|
58,884
|
58,115
|
Income tax expense
|
5,181
|
4,501
|
12,121
|
11,105
|
Net income
|
$
|
20,412
|
$
|
18,829
|
$
|
46,763
|
$
|
47,010
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
1.32
|
$
|
1.34
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
1.30
|
$
|
1.32
|
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating
|
Basic
|
35,647
|
35,151
|
35,535
|
35,184
|
Diluted
|
35,876
|
35,348
|
35,879
|
35,604
|
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
259,542
|
$
|
207,430
|
Restricted cash
|
1,218
|
—
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
477,685
|
491,957
|
Contract assets
|
190,085
|
183,613
|
Inventories
|
725,349
|
727,749
|
Other current assets
|
53,190
|
41,400
|
Total current assets
|
1,707,069
|
1,652,149
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
231,661
|
211,478
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
122,104
|
93,081
|
Goodwill and other, net
|
272,311
|
270,623
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,333,145
|
$
|
2,227,331
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Current installments of long-term debt
|
$
|
4,281
|
$
|
4,275
|
Accounts payable
|
382,170
|
424,272
|
Advance payments from customers
|
189,058
|
197,937
|
Accrued liabilities
|
123,595
|
122,652
|
Total current liabilities
|
699,104
|
749,136
|
Long-term debt, less current installments
|
428,231
|
320,675
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
114,279
|
86,687
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
28,482
|
44,417
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,063,049
|
1,026,416
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,333,145
|
$
|
2,227,331
|
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
46,763
|
$
|
47,010
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
34,103
|
32,987
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
12,331
|
13,282
|
Accounts receivable
|
12,937
|
(123,600)
|
Contract assets
|
(6,472)
|
(32,487)
|
Inventories
|
1,789
|
(228,501)
|
Accounts payable
|
(24,420)
|
84,588
|
Advance payments from customers
|
(8,879)
|
93,476
|
Other changes in working capital and other, net
|
(30,938)
|
(11,472)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operations
|
37,214
|
(124,717)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment and software
|
(66,713)
|
(33,594)
|
Other investing activities, net
|
588
|
5,666
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(66,125)
|
(27,928)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Share repurchases
|
—
|
(9,391)
|
Net debt activity
|
107,194
|
169,303
|
Other financing activities, net
|
(23,306)
|
(20,127)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
83,888
|
139,785
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
(1,647)
|
(9,552)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
53,330
|
(22,412)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|
207,430
|
271,749
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
260,760
|
$
|
249,337
|
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
September 30,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Income from operations (GAAP)
|
$
|
30,341
|
$
|
24,481
|
$
|
25,284
|
$
|
77,564
|
$
|
63,123
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,592
|
1,591
|
1,591
|
4,775
|
4,792
|
Restructuring charges and other costs
|
1,437
|
2,364
|
1,331
|
5,227
|
4,911
|
Gain on assets held for sale
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(393)
|
Asset impairment
|
198
|
923
|
—
|
1,121
|
—
|
Customer insolvency (recovery)
|
—
|
—
|
(599)
|
—
|
(599)
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
33,568
|
$
|
29,359
|
$
|
27,607
|
$
|
88,687
|
$
|
71,834
|
GAAP operating margin
|
4.2
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
3.6
|
%
|
3.0
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
4.7
|
%
|
4.0
|
%
|
3.6
|
%
|
4.1
|
%
|
3.4
|
%
|
Gross Profit (GAAP)
|
$
|
69,077
|
$
|
67,031
|
$
|
66,750
|
$
|
200,066
|
$
|
183,108
|
Customer insolvency (recovery)
|
—
|
—
|
(425)
|
—
|
(425)
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
69,077
|
$
|
67,031
|
$
|
66,325
|
$
|
200,066
|
$
|
182,683
|
GAAP gross margin
|
9.6
|
%
|
9.1
|
%
|
8.7
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
8.6
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
9.6
|
%
|
9.1
|
%
|
8.6
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
8.6
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
35,509
|
$
|
37,672
|
$
|
38,544
|
$
|
111,379
|
$
|
110,675
|
Customer insolvency (recovery)
|
—
|
—
|
174
|
—
|
174
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative
|
$
|
35,509
|
$
|
37,672
|
$
|
38,718
|
$
|
111,379
|
$
|
110,849
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
20,412
|
$
|
13,991
|
$
|
18,829
|
$
|
46,763
|
$
|
47,010
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,592
|
1,591
|
1,591
|
4,775
|
4,792
|
Restructuring charges and other costs
|
1,437
|
2,364
|
1,331
|
5,227
|
4,911
|
Gain on assets held for sale
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(393)
|
Asset impairment
|
198
|
923
|
—
|
1,121
|
—
|
Settlement
|
(3,375)
|
(1,155)
|
(611)
|
(4,530)
|
(611)
|
Customer insolvency (recovery)
|
—
|
—
|
(599)
|
—
|
(599)
|
Income tax adjustments(1)
|
245
|
(670)
|
(351)
|
(941)
|
(1,639)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
20,509
|
$
|
17,044
|
$
|
20,190
|
$
|
52,415
|
$
|
53,471
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
Diluted (GAAP)
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
1.30
|
$
|
1.32
|
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
1.46
|
$
|
1.50
|
Weighted-average number of shares used in
|
Diluted (GAAP)
|
35,876
|
35,676
|
35,348
|
35,879
|
35,604
|
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
|
35,876
|
35,676
|
35,348
|
35,879
|
35,604
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operations
|
$
|
37,583
|
$
|
24,538
|
$
|
(31,208)
|
$
|
37,214
|
$
|
(124,717)
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment and
|
(19,664)
|
(8,318)
|
(8,623)
|
(66,713)
|
(33,594)
|
Free cash flow (used)
|
$
|
17,919
|
$
|
16,220
|
$
|
(39,831)
|
$
|
(29,499)
|
$
|
(158,311)
|
(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.
