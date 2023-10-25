BENCHMARK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

25 Oct, 2023

Third quarter 2023 results:

  • Revenue of $720 million
  • GAAP operating income of $30 million, up 20% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP(1) operating income of $34 million, up 22% year-over-year
  • GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.57

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Three Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

In millions, except EPS

2023

2023

2022

Sales

$

720

$

733

$

772

Net income

$

20

$

14

$

19

Income from operations

$

30

$

24

$

25

Net income – non-GAAP(1)

$

21

$

17

$

20

Income from operations – non-GAAP(1)

$

34

$

29

$

28

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.57

$

0.39

$

0.53

Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)

$

0.57

$

0.48

$

0.57

Operating margin

4.2

%

3.3

%

3.3

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)

4.7

%

4.0

%

3.6

%













(1)  A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

"Benchmark's strategy is to serve high-complexity growth opportunities within our targeted sectors. This focus, coupled with the team's commitment to operational improvement, enabled us to deliver another set of strong results in the third quarter," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO. 

Benck continued "I am proud of the team's continued execution despite the dynamic market environment. Looking forward, we remain focused on delivering continued operating leverage and believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us."

Cash Conversion Cycle

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,


2023

2023

2022

Accounts receivable days

60


59


56

Contract asset days

24


23


22

Inventory days

100


102


95

Accounts payable days

(53)


(56)


(67)

Advance payments from customers days

(26)


(25)


(27)

Cash Conversion Cycle days

105


103


79

Third Quarter 2023 Industry Sector Update
Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) were as follows.

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,


2023

2023

2022

Medical

$

149


21

%

$

145


20

%

$

166


21

%

Semi-Cap

165


23


164


22


186


24

A&D

100


14


80


11


86


11

Industrials

154


21


167


23


155


20

Advanced Computing

66


9


81


11


95


13

Next Gen Communications

86


12


96


13


84


11

Total

$

720


100

%

$

733


100

%

$

772


100

%

Revenue decreased quarter over quarter and year over year primarily due to a decrease in Advanced Computing of 19% and 30%, respectively, due to completion of a high performance compute program, partially offset by an increase in A&D of 24% and 16%, respectively.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

  • Revenue between $675 - $725 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.49 - $0.55
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.54 - $0.60 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $0.8 million and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.2 million in the fourth quarter.

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions of the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the Company's outlook and guidance for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the Company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the Company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the Company's expectations regarding restructuring charges and amortization of intangibles, and the Company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Events relating to the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, continuing inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties including trade restrictions and sanctions, or the ability to utilize the Company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the Company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of the Company's operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and the Company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales

$

719,695

$

771,575

$

2,147,622

$

2,135,687

Cost of sales

650,618


704,825


1,947,556


1,952,579

Gross profit

69,077


66,750


200,066


183,108

Selling, general and administrative expenses

35,509


38,544


111,379


110,675

Amortization of intangible assets

1,592


1,591


4,775


4,792

Restructuring charges and other costs

1,635


1,331


6,348


4,518

Income from operations

30,341


25,284


77,564


63,123

Interest expense

(8,475)


(3,493)


(23,183)


(7,428)

Interest income

1,343


452


4,223


843

Other income, net

2,384


1,087


280


1,577

Income before income taxes

25,593


23,330


58,884


58,115

Income tax expense

5,181


4,501


12,121


11,105

Net income

$

20,412

$

18,829

$

46,763

$

47,010

Earnings per share:











Basic

$

0.57

$

0.54

$

1.32

$

1.34

Diluted

$

0.57

$

0.53

$

1.30

$

1.32

Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating
earnings per share:











Basic

35,647


35,151


35,535


35,184

Diluted

35,876


35,348


35,879


35,604

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)









September 30,

December 31,


2023

2022

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

259,542

$

207,430

Restricted cash

1,218



Accounts receivable, net

477,685


491,957

Contract assets

190,085


183,613

Inventories

725,349


727,749

Other current assets

53,190


41,400

Total current assets

1,707,069


1,652,149

Property, plant and equipment, net

231,661


211,478

Operating lease right-of-use assets

122,104


93,081

Goodwill and other, net

272,311


270,623

Total assets

$

2,333,145

$

2,227,331







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current installments of long-term debt

$

4,281

$

4,275

Accounts payable

382,170


424,272

Advance payments from customers

189,058


197,937

Accrued liabilities

123,595


122,652

Total current liabilities

699,104


749,136

Long-term debt, less current installments

428,231


320,675

Operating lease liabilities

114,279


86,687

Other long-term liabilities

28,482


44,417

Shareholders' equity

1,063,049


1,026,416

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,333,145

$

2,227,331

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)






Nine Months Ended


September 30,


2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income

$

46,763

$

47,010

Depreciation and amortization

34,103


32,987

Stock-based compensation expense

12,331


13,282

Accounts receivable

12,937


(123,600)

Contract assets

(6,472)


(32,487)

Inventories

1,789


(228,501)

Accounts payable

(24,420)


84,588

Advance payments from customers

(8,879)


93,476

Other changes in working capital and other, net

(30,938)


(11,472)

Net cash provided by (used in) operations

37,214


(124,717)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(66,713)


(33,594)

Other investing activities, net

588


5,666

Net cash used in investing activities

(66,125)


(27,928)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Share repurchases




(9,391)

Net debt activity

107,194


169,303

Other financing activities, net

(23,306)


(20,127)

Net cash provided by financing activities

83,888


139,785







Effect of exchange rate changes

(1,647)


(9,552)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

53,330


(22,412)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

207,430


271,749

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

260,760

$

249,337

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

September 30,


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Income from operations (GAAP)

$

30,341

$

24,481

$

25,284

$

77,564

$

63,123

Amortization of intangible assets

1,592


1,591


1,591


4,775


4,792

Restructuring charges and other costs

1,437


2,364


1,331


5,227


4,911

Gain on assets held for sale













(393)

Asset impairment

198


923





1,121



Customer insolvency (recovery)







(599)





(599)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

33,568

$

29,359

$

27,607

$

88,687

$

71,834

GAAP operating margin

4.2

%

3.3

%

3.3

%

3.6

%

3.0

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

4.7

%

4.0

%

3.6

%

4.1

%

3.4

%
















Gross Profit (GAAP)

$

69,077

$

67,031

$

66,750

$

200,066

$

183,108

Customer insolvency (recovery)







(425)





(425)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

69,077

$

67,031

$

66,325

$

200,066

$

182,683

GAAP gross margin

9.6

%

9.1

%

8.7

%

9.3

%

8.6

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

9.6

%

9.1

%

8.6

%

9.3

%

8.6

%
















Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

35,509

$

37,672

$

38,544

$

111,379

$

110,675

Customer insolvency (recovery)







174





174

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative
expenses

$

35,509

$

37,672

$

38,718

$

111,379

$

110,849
















Net income (GAAP)

$

20,412

$

13,991

$

18,829

$

46,763

$

47,010

Amortization of intangible assets

1,592


1,591


1,591


4,775


4,792

Restructuring charges and other costs

1,437


2,364


1,331


5,227


4,911

Gain on assets held for sale













(393)

Asset impairment

198


923





1,121



Settlement

(3,375)


(1,155)


(611)


(4,530)


(611)

Customer insolvency (recovery)







(599)





(599)

Income tax adjustments(1)

245


(670)


(351)


(941)


(1,639)

Non-GAAP net income

$

20,509

$

17,044

$

20,190

$

52,415

$

53,471
















Diluted earnings per share:














Diluted (GAAP)

$

0.57

$

0.39

$

0.53

$

1.30

$

1.32

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$

0.57

$

0.48

$

0.57

$

1.46

$

1.50
















Weighted-average number of shares used in
calculating diluted earnings per share:














Diluted (GAAP)

35,876


35,676


35,348


35,879


35,604

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

35,876


35,676


35,348


35,879


35,604
















Net cash provided by (used in) operations

$

37,583

$

24,538

$

(31,208)

$

37,214

$

(124,717)

Additions to property, plant and equipment and
software

(19,664)


(8,318)


(8,623)


(66,713)


(33,594)

Free cash flow (used)

$

17,919

$

16,220

$

(39,831)

$

(29,499)

$

(158,311)

(1)  This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.