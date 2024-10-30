BENCHMARK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third quarter 2024 results(1):

Revenue of $658 million

Generated net cash provided by operations of $39 million and positive free cash flow of $29 million

and positive free cash flow of GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 10.1% and 10.2%, respectively

GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin of 4.3% and 5.3%, respectively

GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.42 and $0.57 , respectively





Three Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

2024



2024



2023

Sales

$ 658



$ 666



$ 720

Net income

$ 15



$ 16



$ 20

Income from operations

$ 28



$ 27



$ 30

Net income – non-GAAP(1)

$ 21



$ 21



$ 23

Income from operations – non-GAAP(1)

$ 35



$ 34



$ 37

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.42



$ 0.43



$ 0.57

Diluted earnings per share – non-GAAP(1)

$ 0.57



$ 0.57



$ 0.65

Operating margin



4.3 %



4.1 %



4.2 % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)



5.3 %



5.1 %



5.2 % (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP results to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of why management believes these non-GAAP results are useful are included below.

"Our third quarter results represent the 16th consecutive quarter of non-GAAP operating margin expansion on a year-over-year basis. These results coupled with our focused working capital initiatives, has enabled us to deliver $245 million of positive free cash flow over the last 12 months," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.

Benck continued "I would again like to welcome our new CFO, Bryan Schumaker, to the company. I am confident with his background and experience he will play a key role in helping drive continued operational excellence as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Cash Conversion Cycle























September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2024



2024



2023

Accounts receivable days



51





51





60

Contract asset days



26





25





24

Inventory days



89





90





100

Accounts payable days



(54)





(52)





(53)

Advance payments from customers days



(22)





(24)





(26)

Cash conversion cycle days



90





90





105



Third Quarter 2024 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector were as follows.





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

(In millions)

2024



2024



2023

Semi-Cap

$ 188





28 %

$ 172





26 %

$ 165





23 % Complex Industrials



151





23





142





21





154





21

Medical



107





16





111





17





149





21

A&D



102





16





109





16





100





14

AC&C



110





17





132





20





152





21

Total

$ 658





100 %

$ 666





100 %

$ 720





100 %

Revenue decreased quarter over quarter primarily due to decreases in Advanced Computing and Communications (AC&C) sales, which were partially offset by an increase in Semi-Cap sales. Revenue decreased year-over-year primarily due to decreases in Medical and AC&C sales, which were partially offset by increases in Semi-Cap and A&D sales.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Guidance

Revenue between $640 million - $680 million

- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.40 - $0.46

- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.53 - $0.59

- Non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and restructuring charges and other costs.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, stock-based compensation expense is expected to be $3.5 million, amortization of intangible assets is expected to be $1.2 million and restructuring and other charges are expected to be approximately $1.0 million.

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: semiconductor capital equipment, complex industrials, medical, commercial aerospace, defense, and advanced computing and communications. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions of the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the Company's outlook and guidance for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the Company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the Company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the Company's expectations regarding restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, award of any tax incentives and capital expenditures, and the Company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Events relating to the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, continuing inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties including continuing hostilities and tensions, trade restrictions and sanctions, or the ability to utilize the Company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the Company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of the Company's operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and the Company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses certain non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations, certain legal and other settlement losses (gains), customer insolvency losses (recoveries), asset impairments, other significant non-recurring costs and the related tax impacts of all of the above. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", a non-GAAP measure, which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)

















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Sales

$ 657,747



$ 719,695



$ 1,999,218



$ 2,147,622

Cost of sales



591,006





650,618





1,797,119





1,947,556

Gross profit



66,741





69,077





202,099





200,066

Selling, general and administrative expenses



36,636





35,509





111,990





111,379

Amortization of intangible assets



1,205





1,592





3,613





4,775

Restructuring charges and other costs



795





1,635





5,609





6,348

Income from operations



28,105





30,341





80,887





77,564

Interest expense



(6,569)





(8,475)





(20,747)





(23,183)

Interest income



2,811





1,343





7,329





4,223

Other (expense) income, net



(3,952)





2,384





(7,452)





280

Income before income taxes



20,395





25,593





60,017





58,884

Income tax expense



5,021





5,181





15,113





12,121

Net income

$ 15,374



$ 20,412



$ 44,904



$ 46,763

Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.43



$ 0.57



$ 1.25



$ 1.32

Diluted

$ 0.42



$ 0.57



$ 1.23



$ 1.30

Weighted-average number of shares used in

calculating earnings per share:























Basic



36,051





35,647





35,970





35,535

Diluted



36,629





35,876





36,469





35,879



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

(UNAUDITED)



















September 30,



December 31,





2024



2023

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 324,423



$ 277,391

Restricted cash



—





5,822

Accounts receivable, net



372,276





449,404

Contract assets



186,538





174,979

Inventories



581,901





683,801

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



43,569





44,350

Total current assets



1,508,707





1,635,747

Property, plant and equipment, net



224,164





227,698

Operating lease right-of-use assets



122,117





130,830

Goodwill and other long-term assets



294,009





280,480

Total assets

$ 2,148,997



$ 2,274,755















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt

$ 6,751



$ 4,283

Accounts payable



356,038





367,480

Advance payments from customers



145,350





204,883

Accrued liabilities



130,992





136,901

Total current liabilities



639,131





713,547

Long-term debt, net of current installments



272,000





326,674

Operating lease liabilities



114,181





123,385

Other long-term liabilities



21,009





32,064

Total liabilities



1,046,321





1,195,670

Shareholders' equity



1,102,676





1,079,085

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,148,997



$ 2,274,755



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)

(UNAUDITED)











Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 44,904



$ 46,763

Depreciation and amortization



34,578





34,103

Stock-based compensation expense



10,740





12,331

Accounts receivable



76,479





12,937

Contract assets



(11,559)





(6,472)

Inventories



102,540





1,789

Accounts payable



(16,107)





(24,420)

Advance payments from customers



(59,533)





(8,879)

Other changes in working capital and other, net



(38,733)





(30,938)

Net cash provided by operating activities



143,309





37,214















Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(24,221)





(66,713)

Other investing activities, net



483





588

Net cash used in investing activities



(23,738)





(66,125)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases



(5,101)





—

Net debt activity



(52,596)





107,194

Other financing activities, net



(23,507)





(23,306)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(81,204)





83,888















Effect of exchange rate changes



2,843





(1,647)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



41,210





53,330

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



283,213





207,430

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 324,423



$ 260,760



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





Sept 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Sept 30,





2024



2024



2024



2023



2023



2024



2023

Income from operations (GAAP)

$ 28,105



$ 27,253



$ 25,529



$ 32,100



$ 30,341



$ 80,887



$ 77,564

Restructuring charges and other costs



795





1,471





3,343





2,054





1,437





5,609





5,227

Stock-based compensation expense



4,379





4,185





2,176





2,955





3,674





10,740





12,331

Amortization of intangible assets



1,205





1,204





1,204





1,204





1,592





3,613





4,775

Asset impairment



—





—





—





—





198





—





1,121

Legal and other settlement loss (gain)



367





317





855





—





—





1,539





—

Customer insolvency (recovery)



—





(316)





—





—





—





(316)





—

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 34,851



$ 34,114



$ 33,107



$ 38,313



$ 37,242



$ 102,072



$ 101,018

GAAP operating margin



4.3 %



4.1 %



3.8 %



4.6 %



4.2 %



4.0 %



3.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin



5.3 %



5.1 %



4.9 %



5.5 %



5.2 %



5.1 %



4.7 %











































Gross profit (GAAP)

$ 66,741



$ 67,950



$ 67,408



$ 71,004



$ 69,077



$ 202,099



$ 200,066

Stock-based compensation expense



413





326





426





416





420





1,165





1,239

Customer insolvency (recovery)



—





(316)





—





—





—





(316)





—

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 67,154



$ 67,960



$ 67,834



$ 71,420



$ 69,497



$ 202,948



$ 201,305

GAAP gross margin



10.1 %



10.2 %



10.0 %



10.3 %



9.6 %



10.1 %



9.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin



10.2 %



10.2 %



10.0 %



10.3 %



9.7 %



10.2 %



9.4 %











































Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 36,636



$ 38,022



$ 37,332



$ 35,646



$ 35,509



$ 111,990



$ 111,379

Stock-based compensation expense



(3,966)





(3,859)





(1,750)





(2,539)





(3,254)





(9,575)





(11,092)

Legal and other settlement (loss) gain



(367)





(317)





(855)





—





—





(1,539)





—

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 32,303



$ 33,847



$ 34,727



$ 33,107



$ 32,255



$ 100,876



$ 100,287













































Net income (GAAP)

$ 15,374



$ 15,528



$ 14,002



$ 17,552



$ 20,412



$ 44,904



$ 46,763

Restructuring charges and other costs



795





1,471





3,343





2,899





1,437





5,609





5,227

Stock-based compensation expense



4,379





4,185





2,176





2,955





3,674





10,740





12,331

Amortization of intangible assets



1,205





1,204





1,204





1,204





1,592





3,613





4,775

Asset impairment



—





—





—





—





198





—





1,121

Legal and other settlement loss (gain)



367





317





855





(37)





(3,375)





1,539





(4,530)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



—





(316)





—





—





—





(316)





—

Income tax adjustments(1)



(1,406)





(1,437)





(1,393)





(1,280)





(529)





(4,236)





(3,536)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 20,714



$ 20,952



$ 20,187



$ 23,293



$ 23,409



$ 61,853



$ 62,151













































Diluted earnings per share:









































Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.42



$ 0.43



$ 0.38



$ 0.49



$ 0.57



$ 1.23



$ 1.30

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.57



$ 0.57



$ 0.55



$ 0.65



$ 0.65



$ 1.70



$ 1.73













































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:









































Diluted (GAAP)



36,629





36,497





36,401





35,956





35,876





36,469





35,879

Diluted (Non-GAAP)



36,629





36,497





36,401





35,956





35,876





36,469





35,879













































Net cash provided by operations

$ 39,036



$ 55,816



$ 48,457



$ 137,079



$ 37,583



$ 143,309



$ 37,214

Additions to property, plant and

equipment and software



(9,814)





(8,504)





(5,903)





(11,026)





(19,664)





(24,221)





(66,713)

Free cash flow (used)

$ 29,222



$ 47,312



$ 42,554



$ 126,053



$ 17,919



$ 119,088



$ (29,499)

(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

