Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Partners with Kit Lender to Simplify Winter Travel

The Independent Hotel Collection Pairs Curated Itineraries, Premier Apparel Rentals, and a New Adventure Concierge to Give Guests a Seamless Way to Explore the Outdoors this Season

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is simplifying winter travel through a new partnership with Kit Lender, offering guests seamless access to premium outdoor apparel at select properties, including Riverhouse Lodge in Bend, Oregon.

BOSTON, and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Resorts & Hotels , the collection of independent resorts and hotels by Pyramid Global Hospitality , today announced a new partnership with Kit Lender , the premier outdoor gear rental service. The collaboration pairs custom local winter itineraries in five top destinations with all the cold weather gear travelers need to explore the great outdoors, delivered directly to their resort. The partnership simplifies winter packing so vacationers can spend more time immersing themselves in their destination, without the headache of traveling with bulky winter wear or navigating airline baggage restrictions.

As part of the program, Benchmark's in-the-know resort teams expertly crafted itineraries that inspire guests to explore the best of each locale. Among the list of must-dos: a moonlight snowshoe trek and bonfire in Bend, Oregon; skiing in Vail, Colorado; a horse-drawn sleigh ride or dinner in a Viking Yurt in Park City, Utah; a quiet hike in Manchester, Vermont; and snowmobiling in the Sierra Nevada backcountry in South Lake Tahoe, California – all thoughtfully paired with Kit Lender's curated apparel kits. Featuring premium winter gear from leading brands like Patagonia, Spyder, and Burton, each kit ensures guests are fully equipped for comfort, performance, and style.

This partnership transforms winter trip planning into a one-stop experience. Once guests book their package, they'll hear from the Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Adventure Concierge, who streamlines the experience by facilitating everything that follows, from coordinating apparel selections to ensuring gear is delivered to the property ahead of arrival. When it's time to head home, guests simply leave their gear with the front desk for a seamless, hassle-free departure.

"Creating unique ways for our guests to explore our incredible destinations is a core value of Benchmark Resorts & Hotels," said Evan Crawford, vice president of marketing for Pyramid's Benchmark & Resorts & Hotels collection. "Our new partnership with Kit Lender is making it easier for our guests to do just that, while also transforming one of the pain points of travel – packing and lugging heavy suitcases – into an opportunity for ease and discovery. When you visit one of our participating resorts this winter, you can simply arrive, gear up, and get on to doing what you came for."

"Benchmark guests value premium service and a frictionless travel experience, which is exactly what Kit Lender was built to deliver," said Forrest Shinners, CEO of Kit Lender. "Together, we're enabling travelers to arrive light by providing premium outdoor apparel with a concierge-style experience, elevating winter vacations from the moment guests check in."

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels and Kit Lender are making travel easier for guests visiting:

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa (Manchester, VT)

(Manchester, VT) Riverhouse Lodge (Bend, OR)

(Bend, OR) Black Rock Mountain Resort (Park City, UT)

(Park City, UT) Forest Suites Resort (South Lake Tahoe, CA)

(South Lake Tahoe, CA) Tivoli Lodge (Vail, CO)

The program will be available January 13 through the end of the season in each respective destination, with exclusive packages that include a 4-night stay, 3-day Kit Lender gear rentals, and curated itineraries, with the option for guests to also book Kit Lender apparel rentals à la carte as part of their stay.

