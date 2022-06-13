Benchmark Strategies Recognized with the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce SBOY CEO Leadership Award

Boston-Based Consulting Firm Recognized for its Executive Leadership

BOSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Strategies, a leading Boston-based public affairs consulting firm, has been named the 2022 Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year in the category of CEO Leadership. The Chamber's Small Business Awards recognize and celebrate the vital contributions and economic impact of Boston's small businesses. This award follows Benchmark's recognition as one of the Boston Business Journal's "Fast 50" which recognized the fastest 50 growing private companies in Massachusetts.

"We're grateful to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce for this recognition and proud of our incredible Benchmark team whose hard work and dedication made this possible," said Patrick Bench, President and Founder of Benchmark Strategies. "This award is a wonderful recognition of the resiliency and innovation of small businesses across the Commonwealth, and we are honored to be recognized alongside so many outstanding nominees."

Benchmark Strategies, founded by Patrick Bench in 2014, specializes in providing proactive public affairs, media relations, and economic development services to a broad and diverse range of local, national and international clients. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Benchmark Strategies has been able to successfully pivot and grow--doubling its staff, tripling its client base, and expanding its public relations services to Rhode Island during the two years of the pandemic.

Benchmark Strategies' leadership team, led by President Patrick Bench, maintains a deep commitment to employee wellbeing and prioritizes employee support both in and outside of the workplace. This employee program includes prioritizing leadership and professional development opportunities and extending PTO days for mental health and recharge. Benchmark Strategies recently announced a $60,000 minimum salary for all employees, ensuring that every employee is relieved of any economic pressures that they may be facing.

Benchmark Strategies has been a proud member of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce for many years. The team attends many of the forums and events hosted by the Chamber, including the Chamber's Annual Meeting and participates in the Chamber's Boston Future Leader's Program.

Benchmark Strategies congratulates all the other 2022 Small Business of the Year winners: Nitsch Engineering (Diversity & Inclusion), City Point Partners (Cultural Excellence), John Leonard (Community Impact), Green Energy Mechanical Inc. (Innovation & Growth) and Alcove (Small Business Champion).

Contact:

Shelly Andrews

[email protected]

SOURCE Benchmark Strategies