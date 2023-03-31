Benchmark SVP, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer Steve Beaver Wins Arizona Corporate Counsel Award

Beaver Joins a Select Group of the Finest Legal Experts Across all Industries in the Private, Public and Nonprofit Sectors

TEMPE, Ariz., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced that its Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Steve Beaver, has been named a winner of the 2023 Arizona Corporate Counsel Awards held by AZ Business Magazine, in partnership with the Association of Corporate Counsel, the State Bar of Arizona, and title sponsors Cresa and Ogletree Deakins. Beaver was recognized during the Arizona Corporate Counsel Awards event on March 30 at Chateau Luxe.

Steve Beaver, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Benchmark

"It is an honor to be recognized by AZ Business Magazine and my peers as the winner in this year's Corporate Counsel Awards," said Beaver. "When I think about what the most rewarding experiences throughout my career have been, I would have to say it has been my role as a servant leader over the legal function. Therefore, this award is a testament to all those who have been a part of my journey and have helped me to achieve my goals, especially my team here at Benchmark."

The Arizona Corporate Counsel Awards recognize the important and vital role in-house counsel plays across industries. Winners of this award represent the finest legal experts across all industries in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. In addition to beaver, 2023 winners include,

"Steve is the best in the business, and he is tremendously deserving of this award as a leading legal expert in Arizona," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. "Steve has been paramount in connecting Benchmark with the local business and technology community. Benchmark is incredibly proud of Steve's accomplishments and collectively congratulate him on this achievement."

Beaver has over 20 years' experience in managing legal matters including litigation, contracts, labor and employment matters, trade secret and intellectual property matters, corporate controls, governance, and business processes. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce. During his time at Benchmark, Beaver has become the connective tissue between Benchmark and the Arizona technology and manufacturing communities. In addition, he has helped to streamline the contracting process, allowing Benchmark to service more customers in a shorter time period than ever before.

To learn more about Beaver and the Benchmark leadership team, please visit www.bench.com/leadership-team.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation communications, medical, complex industrials, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

