Benchmark Your Product Quality With The New unitQ Score™

Consumers have high expectations when it comes to product quality, which isn't easy for brands with gaps between engineering and product development, quality assurance, customer support, and the user. Yet, product quality is critical to user engagement and the growth of a brand and its revenue. With the new unitQ Score, companies can keep a finger on the pulse of their product quality. Using machine learning, unitQ aggregates public user feedback related to product quality issues from across the most popular consumer channels, like App Store reviews, Google Play Store reviews, and social media. Companies currently using unitQ have seen an increase in App Store ratings, user engagement, and decrease of support tickets.

Customers have options and high expectations so the competition among companies is fierce. Consumers make decisions based on the quality of the product with no second chances if they're not satisfied. Poor product quality and experience can lead to negative reviews, low engagement, and customer churn. It's important for companies to monitor product quality and improve their reviews & ratings to ensure repeat business and satisfaction. According to unitQ's scorecard, quality issues that consumers experience range from account access issues to problems related to upgrades and signups. For example, irrelevant playlist for music streaming apps, direct deposit problems for finance apps, notifications issues for dating apps, and location issues for fitness apps.

"Most companies are flying blind on product quality without a metric to guide them. The novel unitQ Score allows them to take a more scientific approach to quality and also see how they stack up against the competition. Category-leading brands typically have higher unitQ scores which reflect that commitment to quality," said Christian Wiklund, CEO and cofounder of unitQ.

In order to improve product quality, unitQ recommends that companies identify issues in real-time, analyze feedback from all sources and languages, prioritize the fixes or feature improvements and digest all customer data into actionable insights.

"The unitQ Score gives us a clear understanding of product quality in real-time and has significantly reduced the amount of time we spend troubleshooting issues. We have gone from satisfied users to delighted users with the insights it has provided," said Greg Burch, VP of Engineering at StyleSeat (visit https://www.unitq.com/styleseat-customer-story ).

unitQ Score Methodology

unitQ Scores are updated once per month for each brand, and are based on a minimum of 1,000 public reviews from the last 30 days across every channel we monitor. The score is the share of total feedback related to quality issues. Since our machine learning models understand more than 100 languages, your unitQ Score is truly a global view of your product's quality.

About unitQ

Based in Burlingame, California, unitQ was founded by experienced entrepreneurs with the mission to help companies harness their customer feedback to monitor product quality. unitQ's growing team includes the co-founders of Skout, as well as former VMware engineers and designers. With their backgrounds in consumer software and experience in operating large-scale product deployments, they've designed unitQ Monitor to help companies stay on top of global trending product issues, improve their product experience and align their organizations. unitQ has raised $11 million in capital and is backed by Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund. For more information, visit: https://www.unitq.com/

