Benchmarks and NC ONEcare Come Together to Revolutionize Healthcare for Children and Families in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmarks, the largest specialty healthcare provider association in North Carolina, and NC ONEcare, LLC, a Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) managed by Alera Health, have announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at transforming healthcare outcomes for children, adults, and families across the state.

Through this strategic alliance, Benchmarks and NC ONEcare are poised to lead North Carolina in population health improvement, analytics, training, system of care management, and advocacy, with a singular focus on elevating healthcare access, quality, and equity.

Leveraging their collective expertise, Benchmarks, renowned for its effective legislative and policy advocacy for child and family services, joins forces with NC ONEcare's integrated network of primary/pediatric care, behavioral health, and foster care providers. Together, they will propel North Carolina towards a vision of a "no wrong door" system of quality care, ensuring that families receive the support and services they need.

Alera Health, a national leader in population health management, technology, and data analytics solutions, will provide crucial support to the partnership through its Care Optimization Suite.

Karen Mcleod, President, and CEO of Benchmarks, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Today marks a critical step towards our goal of ensuring that every child is afforded a healthy and supportive environment to thrive. Our collaboration with NC ONEcare will empower child service providers to collaborate seamlessly with hospitals, primary care, and social service organizations, all while producing better outcomes for the families they serve."

Peggy Terhune, President/CEO of Monarch, who is also the chair of NC ONEcare, LLC and a member of Benchmarks stated, "I am delighted to see these two organizations partnering. The impact will result in improved integrated care for our most vulnerable citizens. The focus on health care access, quality, and equity by using analytics will demonstrate improved population health outcomes. This brings the vision of the state to the provider level and will raise up all providers with quality outcomes that members of various plans can expect."

Both parties are optimistic that this collaboration will serve as a shining example for other state child and family programs, ushering in a new era of comprehensive and inclusive healthcare delivery for all North Carolinians.

About Benchmarks: Benchmarks is a non-profit association of provider agencies advocating for quality and accountability among human service providers so that North Carolina's children, adults, and families can realize their full potential, contribute to their communities, and live healthy lives.

About NC ONEcare, LLC: NC ONEcare, LLC, representing 30+ behavioral health, primary care, and child service organizations, provides a single point of accountability to improve health outcomes and reduce costs for children, families, and adults receiving behavioral health and/or child services.

About Alera Health: Alera Health is a national leader in population health management and integrated care, working closely with healthcare payers, providers, and community partners to assemble and manage high-performance ONEcare networks, delivering comprehensive, inclusive, and informed whole-person care designed to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. Learn more about them here: https://alerahealth.com/

