BenchSci Expands Board of Directors With Appointment of Life Sciences, Tech, and Healthcare Leader Luba Greenwood

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchSci, an emerging global leader in machine learning applications for novel medicine development, today announced that Luba Greenwood has joined its board of directors.

Greenwood is a life sciences and biotech expert who lectures at Harvard University in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. She recently served as an executive at Google Life Sciences (Verily) and as Vice President of Global Business Development and Mergers & Acquisitions at Roche. She advises large multinational pharmaceutical, life science tool, tech, and leading cancer and research organizations, including the Dana Farber and the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering.

Greenwood has led $5B+ in deals and investments across multiple therapeutic areas and life science and tech sectors. She has co-founded biotech and digital health companies in the immunotherapy, women's health, AI/ML, and microbiome spaces.

"Luba's insights, network, and perspective are extremely valuable, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our board of directors at this exciting time," says Liran Belenzon, CEO, BenchSci. "Her biotech, pharmaceutical, BD, and life sciences industry expertise will be instrumental as we scale our machine learning-based product portfolio to further enable scientists as they conduct life-saving R&D. We are honored she agreed to join our board."

Greenwood serves on numerous boards, including the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, and Entrinsic Health. She is a thought leader for the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) Catalyst and a Pharma Digital Health Roundtable founder.

"BenchSci's ability to empower scientists and accelerate R&D with machine learning is unmatched," says Greenwood. "The commitment of BenchSci and its team to enable scientists to bring life-saving therapies to patients faster and cheaper is admirable, and I am excited to be joining their mission."

Greenwood's life sciences and biotech experience will complement the experience of existing board members Antoine Nivard, Principal, Inovia Capital, and Shervin Ghaemmaghami, Operating Partner, F-Prime Capital.

About BenchSci

BenchSci's vision is to bring medicine to patients 50% faster by 2025. We're doing this by empowering scientists with the world's most advanced biomedical artificial intelligence to run more successful experiments. Backed by F-Prime, Gradient Ventures (Google's AI fund), and Inovia Capital, our platform accelerates science at 15 top 20 pharmaceutical companies and over 4,300 leading research centers worldwide. We're a CIX Top 10 Growth company, certified Great Place to Work®, and top-ranked company on Glassdoor. Learn more at www.benchsci.com.

