BenchSci Signifies Growth of Machine Learning Product Portfolio With Appointment of Chief Platform Officer

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchSci, an emerging global leader in machine learning applications for novel medicine development, today announced the appointment of Eran Ben-Ari as Chief Platform Officer. Effective June 28, 2021, he will oversee the Product, Engineering, and Science teams.

Ben-Ari is a technology leader with 15 years of experience successfully leading product and engineering teams by combining a constant pursuit of growth, people development, and customer focus. His vast expertise in improving product development processes, building high-performing, cohesive cross-functional teams, and increasing product launch velocity will be integral as BenchSci advances towards its vision of bringing novel medicines to patients 50% faster by 2025.

"BenchSci is in hypergrowth, and Eran's leadership in this newly created role will be critical as we build a scalable and robust system to support a complex product portfolio," says Liran Belenzon, CEO, BenchSci. "His proven record with two of this country's success stories will be instrumental as we scale our product practice. He is a welcome addition to our executive team."

Prior to joining BenchSci, Ben-Ari led product and engineering teams of over 120 people. He was General Manager at Koru, an OTPP-owned venture incubator driving innovation, and Chief Product Officer at both Top Hat and Kik Interactive. Earlier in his career, he was Vice President of Product at Rounds Entertainment (acquired by Kik), Vice President of Marketing & Growth at Hola (acquired by EMK Capital), and Vice President of Product at Kampyle (acquired by Medallia).

"I'm honored to join the passionate and exceptional team at BenchSci," says Ben-Ari. "Their groundbreaking work is already changing the world for the better and will do so much more in the coming years. That truly inspires me. BenchSci's world-class platform is quickly evolving, and I am eager to guide its scaling, including the processes, the offering, and the teams involved."

About BenchSci

BenchSci's vision is to bring medicine to patients 50% faster by 2025. We're doing this by empowering scientists with the world's most advanced biomedical artificial intelligence to run more successful experiments. Backed by F-Prime, Gradient Ventures (Google's AI fund), and Inovia Capital, our platform accelerates science at 15 top 20 pharmaceutical companies and over 4,300 leading research centers worldwide. We're a CIX Top 10 Growth company, certified Great Place to Work®, and top-ranked company on Glassdoor. Learn more at www.benchsci.com.

