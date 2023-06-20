Benchtop Tools Market to Worth $3 Billion by 2028, Adoption of Benchtop CNC Machines to Boost the Market sales in the Upcoming Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the benchtop tools market will grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during 2022-2028.

Benchtop Tools Market Report by Arizton

Browse In-Depth TOC of the Benchtop Tools Market

67 - Tables

74 - Charts

238 – Pages

The global market for benchtop tools is broad and ever-changing, with several manufacturers providing a range of items to suit various needs and price points. Benchtop tool industry leaders include DeWalt, Bosch, Delta, Jet, Ryobi, and Makita, to name a few. These businesses provide various products at various pricing points to accommodate varied requirements and budgets. The market for benchtop tools is anticipated to expand throughout the projected period. The rise in benchtop tool applications in the residential and commercial sectors and the speed with which industrialization is occurring have fueled the expansion of the worldwide benchtop tool market.

Moreover, infrastructure is a major sector that boosts the overall development of any nation's economy. There has been a significant rise in infrastructure development initiatives in several countries worldwide to cater to the rapid pace of urbanization and the considerable increase in demand for housing units in recent years. For instance, Saudi Arabia's latest budget shows that the government focuses on infrastructural reforms per the 2030 vision. The initiative aims to provide a dignified life for Saudi families by enabling them to own houses that match their requirements and financial capabilities. Thus, the surge in such infrastructure development initiatives will offer tremendous growth potential for vendors of benchtop tools.

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 3.01 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 2.20 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.42 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product, End User, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey Market Dynamics · Surge in E-commerce · Increasing Demand from the Woodworking Industry · Increase in Infrastructural Development Projects

Several benchtop tools are primarily used in the automobile, aerospace, construction, electronics, and shipbuilding industries. Moreover, these tools have various household applications, such as making furniture for décor and other DIY projects. The surge in Li-ion batteries and the rise in infrastructural developments have fueled the demand for cordless benchtop tools. The market can be broadly classified under segments, such as types of benchtop tools and end users. In terms of type, the major revenue contributors include sawing tools used in cutting and sawing. The industrial sector is the largest end-user of benchtop tools, followed by the residential end-user segment.

The benchtop tools market has a strong demand globally from industrial and residential segments. The major regions driving the market's growth are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The US is the largest market for benchtop tools in North America. The demand for these tools is driven by the growth in the construction and woodworking industries and the DIY (do-it-yourself) trend among consumers. The market is also supported by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as CNC (computer numerical control) machines, which provide precise and accurate results.

In Europe, Germany, the UK, and France are the major markets for benchtop tools. The growth in the automotive and construction industries drives the demand for these tools. The market is also supported by the increasing use of advanced materials, such as composites and alloys, requiring specialized cutting and shaping tools.

Rising Popularity of Benchtop CNC Machines Driving the Market Growth

Benchtop CNC machines have become increasingly popular, leading to demand for benchtop tools. CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines are automated cutting machines that use a computer program to control their movement and cutting tools. CNC automatically operate parts such as lathes, grinders, routers, shapers, and other with the help of a computer rather than a human operator. They are often used in manufacturing, but benchtop CNC machines are smaller, more affordable, and designed for hobbyists and small businesses.

The availability of benchtop CNC machines has boosted the demand for benchtop tools for several reasons. First, benchtop CNC machines require tools, such as end mills, drill bits, and collets, specifically designed to work with the machine. These tools are often sold as part of a kit or bundle with the CNC machine, and users need to purchase additional tools as needed. This has led to an increased demand for benchtop tooling and accessories, which can be purchased from various online and offline retailers.

North America became largest regional market, with a revenue of about $648.34 million in the global benchtop tools market in 2022. Large-scale enterprises like those in the automotive, building, electronics, and aerospace sectors have pushed benchtop tool sales in the region. Additionally, during the forecast period, DIY culture and home improvement activities are anticipated to expand dramatically. Benchtop tool demand is anticipated to increase significantly over the projected period because of the expansion of green construction standards, the rising cost of manual labor, high discretionary incomes, and the expansion of immigration rates.

With initiatives such as the Investing in Canada Plan, the Canadian government plans to improve the country's public transit and residential housing projects. Around 20 federal departments and agencies in the country collaborate with provinces, territories, municipalities, and indigenous groups to administer infrastructure development programs. With the reapproval of the Trans Mountain pipeline, the laying of the pipeline can be boosted in provinces such as Alberta. This will increase the scope for material removal and other benchtop tools in the country. Furthermore, DIY culture is highly predominant in North America. With rising applications of technology and increasing purchasing power, the benchtop tools market in North America is expected to grow significantly.

Key Company Profiles

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Makita Corporation

Techtronic Industries

Koki Holdings

Hilti

CHERVON

CHANG TYPE Industrial

Festool

Ferm International

JPW Industries

KYOCERA Corporation

Laguna Tools

POWERTEC

Positec Tool Corporation

PROXXON

Richpower Industries

Record Power

RIKON Power Tools

Triton Tools

WEN Products

Market Segmentation

Product

Sawing Tools

Bench Drill Press

Grinder & Sander

Jointer, Planer & Router

Others

End User

Industrial

Residential

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE



Turkey

