Benchworks Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Seventh Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchworks Inc. has been once again named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.

This marks the seventh consecutive year Benchworks has appeared on the list, which represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Making the list for the seventh year in a row is very gratifying considering the challenges our country has faced this past year," Benchworks CEO Thad Bench Sr. said. "Benchworks' continued growth is a reflection of the intelligence, technical skill and hard work demonstrated by my colleagues each and every day. I am very proud of my team."

Benchworks has grown 75% since 2017 and is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory. Benchworks has over 50 employees focused on serving healthcare clients across the company's service lines.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands Aug. 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Benchworks

A continuously evolving enterprise for over 25 years, Benchworks is a hybrid model of consultancy and brand-building creative agency. Powered by a diverse mix of agency and industry talent, Benchworks blends brand and business strategies to deliver flexible, scalable solutions that answer and anticipate the challenges of a complicated life sciences marketplace. For additional information, please visit benchworks.com or call 800-536-4670.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

