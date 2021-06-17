Benchworks Selected for MM&M 2021 Agency 100 List

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchworks, a leading creative agency that helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies successfully bring new products to market, today announced that it has been named to the MM&M 2021 Agency 100. The Agency 100 recognizes the top agencies, from boutique to multinational, in medical marketing and communications, putting Benchworks among the industry elite.

Agency 100 nominees are selected based on their annual revenue. Each agency is highlighted in an individual, staff-written profile in MM&M's June "Agency 100" issue that allows them to showcase their uniqueness and differentiate themselves from their competitors.

"Benchworks constantly strives to be better than it was the previous day for our employees, our clients, and for the patients we ultimately work for," said Will Reese, Benchworks President. "Our commitment and passion to this goal is what made recognition by MM&M—for the sixth year in a row—possible."

Since its founding in 1991, Benchworks' team of creatives, industry leaders, strategists, and tech innovators has built and supported successful healthcare brands. With more than 50 employees based in offices in Philadelphia and Chestertown, Maryland, Benchworks has developed a thoughtful, integrated, 360 approach to brand challenges that is built for an increasingly complex business environment.

About Benchworks

A continuously evolving enterprise for more than 30 years, Benchworks is a hybrid model of consultancy and brand-building creative agency. Powered by a diverse mix of agency and industry talent, Benchworks blends brand and business strategies to deliver flexible, scalable solutions that answer and anticipate the challenges of a complicated life sciences marketplace. Benchworks is part of BW Health Group, a family of interconnected companies dedicated to supporting and building partnerships with the life sciences industry. For more information, visit benchworks.com or call 800-536-4670.

